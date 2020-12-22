|
0:00
End of period
0:01
+2
Grant Golden makes two point jump shot (Andre Gustavson assists)
36-33
0:14
+2
Jalen Ray makes two point jump shot
36-31
0:30
Pride 30 second timeout
0:37
David Green defensive rebound
0:39
Blake Francis misses two point layup
0:57
Caleb Burgess turnover (traveling)
1:21
Isaac Kante defensive rebound
1:23
Tyler Burton misses two point layup
1:47
Connor Crabtree defensive rebound
1:47
Caleb Burgess misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:47
Connor Crabtree personal foul (Caleb Burgess draws the foul)
2:05
+1
Connor Crabtree makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-31
2:05
|
|
|
|
Jalen Ray personal foul (Connor Crabtree draws the foul)
2:24
|
|
|
|
Tareq Coburn defensive rebound
2:42
Grant Golden misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:42
Caleb Burgess personal foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
3:06
Connor Crabtree defensive rebound
3:08
Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot
3:31
|
|
|
|
TV timeout
3:42
Tyler Burton offensive rebound
3:44
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
3:54
Connor Crabtree defensive rebound
3:56
David Green misses three point jump shot
4:16
|
|
|
|
David Green makes two point hook shot
31-24
4:55
Blake Francis personal foul (Jalen Ray draws the foul)
5:10
Kevin Schutte defensive rebound
5:10
Blake Francis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:09
Caleb Burgess personal foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
5:13
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
5:13
Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:13
Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:13
Grant Golden shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
5:13
Isaac Kante offensive rebound
5:15
David Green misses two point layup
5:32
|
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
5:51
Jalen Ray misses two point jump shot
6:07
Isaac Kante defensive rebound
6:09
Souleymane Koureissi misses two point layup
6:30
Connor Crabtree defensive rebound
6:30
Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:30
Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:30
Matt Grace shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
6:30
Isaac Kante offensive rebound
6:32
Vukasin Masic misses three point jump shot
6:53
|
|
|
|
Isaac Kante makes two point layup
29-20
7:28
|
|
|
|
Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-17
7:54
|
|
|
|
Blake Francis shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)
7:58
TV timeout
7:58
Pride offensive rebound
8:00
Tareq Coburn misses two point layup
8:26
|
|
|
|
Jalen Ray makes two point jump shot
25-15
9:03
|
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson offensive rebound
9:15
Connor Crabtree misses three point jump shot
9:46
|
|
|
|
Tyler Burton makes two point dunk (Grant Golden assists)
20-13
10:10
Kvonn Cramer personal foul (Connor Crabtree draws the foul)
10:18
|
|
|
|
Kvonn Cramer offensive rebound
10:25
Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
10:43
|
|
|
|
Connor Crabtree makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-10
10:43
Kevin Schutte shooting foul (Connor Crabtree draws the foul)
10:58
Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound
11:00
Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot
11:15
|
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses regular free throw 2 of 3
11:15
Blake Francis misses regular free throw 1 of 3
11:16
Kvonn Cramer shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
11:42
|
|
|
|
TV timeout
11:59
Blake Francis turnover (lost ball) (Vukasin Masic steals)
12:16
|
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard turnover (bad pass) (Kvonn Cramer steals)
12:33
|
|
|
|
Kevin Schutte defensive rebound
12:41
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
12:52
Tareq Coburn personal foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
12:56
Blake Francis defensive rebound
12:58
Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot
13:17
Kvonn Cramer defensive rebound
13:19
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
13:47
|
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)
13:47
|
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo personal foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)
14:00
Isaac Kante defensive rebound
14:02
Blake Francis misses two point layup
14:28
|
|
|
|
Tyler Burton turnover (out of bounds)
14:57
Isaac Kante turnover
14:57
Isaac Kante offensive foul (Matt Grace draws the foul)
15:10
|
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
15:18
Isaac Kante misses two point hook shot
15:36
|
|
|
|
TV timeout
15:56
Isaac Kante turnover (traveling)
16:17
Grant Golden turnover (out of bounds)
16:25
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
16:27
Jalen Ray misses two point jump shot
16:43
David Green defensive rebound
16:45
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
16:55
Blake Francis defensive rebound
16:57
David Green misses three point jump shot
17:14
|
|
|
|
David Green makes three point jump shot
7-2
17:46
Tareq Coburn defensive rebound
17:48
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
18:03
|
|
|
|
Pride offensive rebound
18:08
David Green misses two point layup
18:22
|
|
|
|
Caleb Burgess turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
18:37
David Green defensive rebound
18:39
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
18:49
David Green personal foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)
18:49
Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
18:51
Grant Golden misses two point floating jump shot
19:17
|
|
|
|
Caleb Burgess defensive rebound
19:24
Tyler Burton misses two point layup
19:49
Caleb Burgess turnover (bad pass) (Grant Golden steals)
20:00
Isaac Kante vs. Grant Golden (Caleb Burgess gains possession)
