HOFSTRA
RICH

2nd Half
HOFSTRA
Pride
24
RICH
Spiders
28

Time Team Play Score
6:11   TV timeout  
6:11   Tareq Coburn personal foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)  
6:11   Tareq Coburn turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
6:43 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point jump shot 60-61
6:52   Matt Grace offensive rebound  
6:54   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
7:15 +3 Jalen Ray makes three point jump shot 60-59
7:31 +3 Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists) 57-59
8:00 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point jump shot 57-56
8:34   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
8:36   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
8:53 +3 Jalen Ray makes three point jump shot 55-56
9:03   Connor Crabtree turnover (bad pass) (Tareq Coburn steals)  
9:27 +3 Tareq Coburn makes three point jump shot (Jalen Ray assists) 52-56
9:30   Andre Gustavson personal foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)  
9:47 +1 Grant Golden makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-56
9:47   Grant Golden misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:47   Kevin Schutte shooting foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)  
10:10 +3 Tareq Coburn makes three point jump shot 49-55
10:30 +3 Blake Francis makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists) 46-55
10:38   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
10:40   Jalen Ray misses two point jump shot  
10:57 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists) 46-52
11:10   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
11:12   Kevin Schutte misses two point jump shot  
11:27   Jacob Gilyard personal foul  
11:45   Kevin Schutte defensive rebound  
11:45   Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:45   Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:45   TV timeout  
11:45   Kevin Schutte shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
11:50   Jalen Ray turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
12:16 +3 Andre Gustavson makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists) 46-50
12:31   Kvonn Cramer turnover  
12:31   Kvonn Cramer offensive foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)  
12:55 +2 Grant Golden makes two point jump shot 46-47
13:07   Spiders defensive rebound  
13:09   Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot  
13:28 +2 Blake Francis makes two point layup 46-45
13:37   Jalen Ray turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)  
13:49 +2 Connor Crabtree makes two point layup 46-43
14:00 +3 Jalen Ray makes three point jump shot 46-41
14:19   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
14:21   Connor Crabtree misses three point jump shot  
14:37 +2 Kvonn Cramer makes two point layup (Isaac Kante assists) 43-41
14:47   Kvonn Cramer defensive rebound  
14:49   Matt Grace misses two point jump shot  
15:19 +3 Jalen Ray makes three point jump shot (Isaac Kante assists) 41-41
15:22   TV timeout  
15:22   Matt Grace personal foul (Jalen Ray draws the foul)  
15:39 +2 Connor Crabtree makes two point layup 38-41
15:45   Connor Crabtree offensive rebound  
15:47   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
16:02   Jalen Ray turnover (bad pass)  
16:18   Nathan Cayo turnover  
16:18   Nathan Cayo offensive foul  
16:22   Jacob Gilyard offensive rebound  
16:24   Tyler Burton misses three point jump shot  
16:33   Matt Grace offensive rebound  
16:35   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
16:37   Isaac Kante personal foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)  
16:47   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
16:49   Caleb Burgess misses three point jump shot  
17:06   Grant Golden turnover (out of bounds)  
17:23   David Green turnover (bad pass) (Nathan Cayo steals)  
17:45   Jacob Gilyard personal foul  
17:52 +2 Grant Golden makes two point jump shot (Nathan Cayo assists) 38-39
18:03   Isaac Kante turnover (traveling)  
18:18 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Nathan Cayo assists) 38-37
18:41   Spiders defensive rebound  
18:43   Jalen Ray misses two point jump shot  
19:02 +2 Grant Golden makes two point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists) 38-35
19:22 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point jump shot 38-33
19:40   David Green defensive rebound  
19:42   Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
HOFSTRA
Pride
36
RICH
Spiders
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 Grant Golden makes two point jump shot (Andre Gustavson assists) 36-33
0:14 +2 Jalen Ray makes two point jump shot 36-31
0:30   Pride 30 second timeout  
0:37   David Green defensive rebound  
0:39   Blake Francis misses two point layup  
0:57   Caleb Burgess turnover (traveling)  
1:21   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
1:23   Tyler Burton misses two point layup  
1:47   Connor Crabtree defensive rebound  
1:47   Caleb Burgess misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
1:47   Connor Crabtree personal foul (Caleb Burgess draws the foul)  
2:05 +1 Connor Crabtree makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-31
2:05 +1 Connor Crabtree makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-30
2:05   Jalen Ray personal foul (Connor Crabtree draws the foul)  
2:24 +3 Tareq Coburn makes three point jump shot (Jalen Ray assists) 34-29
2:42   Tareq Coburn defensive rebound  
2:42   Grant Golden misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:42   Caleb Burgess personal foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)  
3:06   Connor Crabtree defensive rebound  
3:08   Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot  
3:31 +3 Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Jacob Gilyard assists) 31-29
3:42   TV timeout  
3:42   Tyler Burton offensive rebound  
3:44   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
3:54   Connor Crabtree defensive rebound  
3:56   David Green misses three point jump shot  
4:16 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Grant Golden assists) 31-26
4:38 +2 David Green makes two point hook shot 31-24
4:55   Blake Francis personal foul (Jalen Ray draws the foul)  
5:10   Kevin Schutte defensive rebound  
5:10   Blake Francis misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:09   Caleb Burgess personal foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)  
5:13   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
5:13   Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:13   Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:13   Grant Golden shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)  
5:13   Isaac Kante offensive rebound  
5:15   David Green misses two point layup  
5:32 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup 29-24
5:49   Grant Golden defensive rebound  
5:51   Jalen Ray misses two point jump shot  
6:07   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
6:09   Souleymane Koureissi misses two point layup  
6:30   Connor Crabtree defensive rebound  
6:30   Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:30   Isaac Kante misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:30   Matt Grace shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)  
6:30   Isaac Kante offensive rebound  
6:32   Vukasin Masic misses three point jump shot  
6:53 +2 Souleymane Koureissi makes two point floating jump shot 29-22
7:10 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point layup 29-20
7:28 +3 Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists) 27-20
7:54 +1 Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-17
7:54 +1 Isaac Kante makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-17
7:54   Blake Francis shooting foul (Isaac Kante draws the foul)  
7:58   TV timeout  
7:58   Pride offensive rebound  
8:00   Tareq Coburn misses two point layup  
8:26 +2 Grant Golden makes two point jump shot (Connor Crabtree assists) 25-17
8:44 +2 Jalen Ray makes two point jump shot 25-15
9:03 +2 Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 23-15
9:13   Andre Gustavson offensive rebound  
9:15   Connor Crabtree misses three point jump shot  
9:46 +3 David Green makes three point jump shot (Jalen Ray assists) 23-13
10:03 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point dunk (Grant Golden assists) 20-13
10:10   Kvonn Cramer personal foul (Connor Crabtree draws the foul)  
10:18 +2 Kvonn Cramer makes two point layup 20-11
10:23   Kvonn Cramer offensive rebound  
10:25   Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot  
10:43 +1 Connor Crabtree makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-11
10:43 +1 Connor Crabtree makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-10
10:43   Kevin Schutte shooting foul (Connor Crabtree draws the foul)  
10:58   Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound  
11:00   Jalen Ray misses three point jump shot  
11:15 +1 Blake Francis makes regular free throw 3 of 3 18-9
11:15   Blake Francis misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
11:15   Blake Francis misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
11:16   Kvonn Cramer shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)  
11:42 +2 Kvonn Cramer makes two point layup (Jalen Ray assists) 18-8
11:59   TV timeout  
11:59   Blake Francis turnover (lost ball) (Vukasin Masic steals)  
12:16 +2 Kvonn Cramer makes two point layup 16-8
12:22   Jacob Gilyard turnover (bad pass) (Kvonn Cramer steals)  
12:33 +2 Caleb Burgess makes two point layup 14-8
12:39   Kevin Schutte defensive rebound  
12:41   Grant Golden misses two point jump shot  
12:52   Tareq Coburn personal foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)  
12:56   Blake Francis defensive rebound  
12:58   Tareq Coburn misses three point jump shot  
13:17   Kvonn Cramer defensive rebound  
13:19   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
13:47 +1 Tareq Coburn makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-8
13:47   Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)  
13:47 +2 Tareq Coburn makes two point layup 11-8
13:51   Nathan Cayo personal foul (Tareq Coburn draws the foul)  
14:00   Isaac Kante defensive rebound  
14:02   Blake Francis misses two point layup  
14:28 +2 Tareq Coburn makes two point turnaround jump shot 9-8
14:37   Tyler Burton turnover (out of bounds)  
14:57   Isaac Kante turnover  
14:57   Isaac Kante offensive foul (Matt Grace draws the foul)  
15:10 +2 Tyler Burton makes two point dunk (Jacob Gilyard assists) 7-8
15:16   Nathan Cayo defensive rebound  
15:18   Isaac Kante misses two point hook shot  
15:36 +2 Blake Francis makes two point jump shot 7-6
15:56   TV timeout  
15:56   Isaac Kante turnover (traveling)  
16:17   Grant Golden turnover (out of bounds)  
16:25   Tyler Burton defensive rebound  
16:27   Jalen Ray misses two point jump shot  
16:43   David Green defensive rebound  
16:45   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
16:55   Blake Francis defensive rebound  
16:57   David Green misses three point jump shot  
17:14 +2 Nathan Cayo makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists) 7-4
17:34 +3 David Green makes three point jump shot 7-2
17:46   Tareq Coburn defensive rebound  
17:48   Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot  
18:03 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point jump shot 4-2
18:06   Pride offensive rebound  
18:08   David Green misses two point layup  
18:22 +2 Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup 2-2
18:29   Caleb Burgess turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Gilyard steals)  
18:37   David Green defensive rebound  
18:39   Blake Francis misses three point jump shot  
18:49   David Green personal foul (Nathan Cayo draws the foul)  
18:49   Nathan Cayo offensive rebound  
18:51   Grant Golden misses two point floating jump shot  
19:17 +2 Isaac Kante makes two point dunk (Caleb Burgess assists) 2-0
19:22   Caleb Burgess defensive rebound  
19:24   Tyler Burton misses two point layup  
19:49   Caleb Burgess turnover (bad pass) (Grant Golden steals)  
20:00   Isaac Kante vs. Grant Golden (Caleb Burgess gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 60 61
Field Goals 24-42 (57.1%) 25-46 (54.3%)
3-Pointers 9-18 (50.0%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 3-8 (37.5%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Total Rebounds 22 23
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 17 14
Team 2 2
Assists 7 16
Steals 3 6
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 12 7
Fouls 14 12
Technicals 0 0
20
J. Ray G
16 PTS, 4 AST
33
G. Golden F
15 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
Hofstra 3-3
Richmond 6-1
Robins Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
Hofstra 3-3 PPG RPG APG
Richmond 6-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
Top Scorers
20
J. Ray G 16 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
33
G. Golden F 15 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
57.1 FG% 54.3
50.0 3PT FG% 29.4
37.5 FT% 46.2
Hofstra
Starters
J. Ray
T. Coburn
I. Kante
D. Green
C. Burgess
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ray 16 0 4 6/12 4/6 0/0 1 32 0 0 3 0 0
T. Coburn 14 2 0 5/9 3/6 1/1 2 31 1 0 1 0 2
I. Kante 12 7 2 5/6 0/0 2/6 2 25 0 0 3 2 5
D. Green 8 4 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 4
C. Burgess 2 1 1