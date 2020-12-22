JMAD
VCU

2nd Half
JMAD
Dukes
13
VCU
Rams
15

Time Team Play Score
11:47   TV timeout  
11:47   Vince Williams shooting foul (Jalen Hodge draws the foul)  
11:47 +2 Jalen Hodge makes two point layup 44-61
11:52   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Hodge steals)  
12:02   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
12:04   Jalen Hodge misses three point jump shot  
12:32 +3 KeShawn Curry makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 42-61
12:48   Michael Christmas turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)  
13:02   Terell Strickland defensive rebound  
13:04   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
13:11   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
13:13   Terell Strickland misses three point jump shot  
13:23   Corey Douglas turnover (lost ball)  
13:23   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
13:23   Corey Douglas misses two point layup  
13:26   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
13:28   Terrence Edwards blocks Nah'Shon Hyland's two point layup  
13:39 +2 Terell Strickland makes two point jump shot 42-58
13:49 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 40-58
14:05 +2 Michael Christmas makes two point layup (Matt Lewis assists) 40-56
14:15 +2 KeShawn Curry makes two point jump shot 38-56
14:31   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
14:33   Corey Douglas blocks Terell Strickland's two point layup  
14:46   Matt Lewis defensive rebound  
14:48   Zach Jacobs blocks Adrian Baldwin Jr.'s two point layup  
14:55   Terrence Edwards personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
15:08   Rams defensive rebound  
15:11   Terrence Edwards misses three point jump shot  
15:24   Zach Jacobs defensive rebound  
15:26   Levi Stockard III misses two point layup  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Terrence Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Corey Douglas steals)  
16:25 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 38-54
16:37   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
16:37   Terrence Edwards misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:37   Terrence Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:37   Vince Williams shooting foul (Terrence Edwards draws the foul)  
16:40   Matt Lewis defensive rebound  
16:42   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
16:48   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
16:50   Julien Wooden misses two point jump shot  
17:08 +1 Corey Douglas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-52
17:08   Corey Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:08   Julien Wooden shooting foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul)  
17:17 +3 Jalen Hodge makes three point jump shot (Matt Lewis assists) 38-51
17:28   Vince Williams turnover (bad pass)  
17:33   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
17:35   Corey Douglas blocks Julien Wooden's two point layup  
17:51 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 35-51
17:57   Matt Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
18:16 +3 Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 35-49
18:21   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
18:23   Corey Douglas blocks Terrence Edwards's two point jump shot  
18:32   Terrence Edwards offensive rebound  
18:34   Matt Lewis misses three point jump shot  
18:41   Justin Amadi defensive rebound  
18:43   Corey Douglas misses two point jump shot  
18:52   Matt Lewis personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
18:57   Terell Strickland personal foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul)  
19:15 +2 Matt Lewis makes two point jump shot 35-46
19:22   Matt Lewis defensive rebound  
19:24   Corey Douglas misses two point jump shot  
19:45 +2 Terell Strickland makes two point layup (Julien Wooden assists) 33-46

1st Half
JMAD
Dukes
31
VCU
Rams
46

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:20 +2 Matt Lewis makes two point layup (Michael Christmas assists) 31-46
0:26   Jamir Watkins turnover (bad pass) (Zach Jacobs steals)  
0:34 +2 Michael Christmas makes two point layup 29-46
0:37   Michael Christmas offensive rebound  
0:39   Michael Christmas misses three point jump shot  
0:45   Matt Lewis defensive rebound  
0:47   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
0:57 +1 Matt Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-46
0:57 +1 Matt Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-46
0:57   Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Matt Lewis draws the foul)  
1:13 +2 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point layup 25-46
1:25   Jamir Watkins defensive rebound  
1:27   Jalen Hodge misses three point jump shot  
1:38 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-44
1:38 +1 Nah'Shon Hyland makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-43
1:38   Zach Jacobs personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
1:44   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
1:46   Zach Jacobs misses two point layup  
1:49   Jamir Watkins turnover (lost ball) (Zach Jacobs steals)  
1:55   Terell Strickland turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)  
2:06   Dukes 30 second timeout  
2:06 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 25-42
2:09   Terrence Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)  
2:26 +2 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point jump shot (Levi Stockard III assists) 25-40
2:45   Julien Wooden turnover  
2:45   Julien Wooden offensive foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
2:46   Dukes offensive rebound  
2:47   Terrence Edwards misses two point jump shot  
3:01 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 25-38
3:23   TV timeout  
3:23   Zach Jacobs turnover (traveling)  
3:33   Zach Jacobs defensive rebound  
3:35   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
3:51 +2 Matt Lewis makes two point layup 25-36
3:54   Matt Lewis offensive rebound  
3:56   Julien Wooden misses two point jump shot  
4:11   Zach Jacobs defensive rebound  
4:13   Mikeal Brown-Jones misses three point jump shot  
4:37 +2 Zach Jacobs makes two point jump shot (Julien Wooden assists) 23-36
4:54   Matt Lewis defensive rebound  
4:56   Mikeal Brown-Jones misses three point jump shot  
5:06   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
5:08   Terrence Edwards misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Zach Jacobs defensive rebound  
5:19   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
5:21   Hason Ward offensive rebound  
5:23   Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot  
5:41 +2 Terrence Edwards makes two point layup 21-36
6:07 +3 Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 19-36
6:22   Jalen Hodge turnover  
6:22   Jalen Hodge offensive foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)  
6:29 +1 Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-33
6:29 +1 Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-32
6:29   TV timeout  
6:29   Michael Christmas shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)  
6:44 +3 Jalen Hodge makes three point jump shot (Terrence Edwards assists) 19-31
6:59   Zach Jacobs defensive rebound  
7:01   Vince Williams misses two point jump shot  
7:18   Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive rebound  
7:20   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
7:26   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
7:28   Jalen Hodge misses two point layup  
7:49 +2 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point jump shot 16-31
8:11 +2 Terrence Edwards makes two point jump shot 16-29
8:32   Matt Lewis defensive rebound  
8:34   Jimmy Clark III misses two point jump shot  
8:49   Rams defensive rebound  
8:51   Terrence Edwards misses two point layup  
9:01   Matt Lewis defensive rebound  
9:01   Mikeal Brown-Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:01   Justin Amadi personal foul (Mikeal Brown-Jones draws the foul)  
9:01   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
9:01   Terrence Edwards misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:01   Terrence Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:01   Jamir Watkins personal foul (Terrence Edwards draws the foul)  
9:01   Jamir Watkins turnover (lost ball) (Terrence Edwards steals)  
9:08   Jalen Hodge turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
9:13 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-29
9:13 +1 Vince Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-28
9:13   Jalen Hodge shooting foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
9:15   Vince Williams offensive rebound  
9:17   Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot  
9:26   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
9:28   Terrence Edwards misses two point jump shot  
9:34   Jalen Hodge defensive rebound  
9:36   Mikeal Brown-Jones misses three point jump shot  
9:51   Jamir Watkins defensive rebound  
9:51   Julien Wooden misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:51   Julien Wooden misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:51   Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Julien Wooden draws the foul)  
10:06 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup 14-27
10:13   Levi Stockard III offensive rebound  
10:15   Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
10:27   Matt Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:26   KeShawn Curry personal foul (Matt Lewis draws the foul)  
10:25   Matt Lewis offensive rebound  
10:27   Jalen Hodge misses three point jump shot  
10:43 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-25
10:43   Terell Strickland shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
10:43 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup 14-24
10:43   Matt Lewis turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
10:52 +3 Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists) 14-22
10:59   Justin Amadi personal foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)  
11:09 +1 Justin Amadi makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-19
11:09 +1 Justin Amadi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-19
11:09   Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Justin Amadi draws the foul)  
11:23   Terell Strickland defensive rebound  
11:25   Josh Banks misses two point layup  
11:40   KeShawn Curry defensive rebound  
11:42   Matt Lewis misses three point jump shot  
11:58   TV timeout  
12:01   Dukes defensive rebound  
12:03   Jimmy Clark III misses two point jump shot  
12:11   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
12:11   Justin Amadi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:11   Justin Amadi misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:11   Corey Douglas shooting foul (Justin Amadi draws the foul)  
12:21   Matt Lewis defensive rebound  
12:23   Hason Ward misses three point jump shot  
12:31 +1 Matt Lewis makes technical free throw 2 of 2 12-19
12:31 +1 Matt Lewis makes technical free throw 1 of 2 11-19
12:31   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover  
12:31   Nah'Shon Hyland technical foul  
12:31   Terell Strickland personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
12:43   Julien Wooden turnover (bad pass)  
13:04   Hason Ward turnover (lost ball) (Terell Strickland steals)  
13:24   Michael Christmas turnover (traveling)  
13:35 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 10-19
13:41   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
13:43   Michael Christmas misses three point jump shot  
13:52   Terrence Edwards defensive rebound  
13:54   KeShawn Curry misses two point jump shot  
14:02   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
14:04   Matt Lewis misses three point jump shot  
14:13 +2 KeShawn Curry makes two point layup 10-17
14:19   KeShawn Curry offensive rebound  
14:21   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
14:27   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
14:29   Matt Lewis misses two point jump shot  
14:31   KeShawn Curry personal foul (Terrence Edwards draws the foul)  
14:44   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover  
14:44   Nah'Shon Hyland offensive foul (Terell Strickland draws the foul)  
14:55 +1 Terrence Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-15
14:55   Terrence Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:55   Hason Ward shooting foul (Terrence Edwards draws the foul)  
15:01 +2 Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 9-15
15:13   TV timeout  
15:13   Terell Strickland turnover (bad pass)  
15:20   Michael Christmas defensive rebound  
15:22   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:44   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
15:46   Zach Jacobs misses three point jump shot  
15:59 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point jump shot 9-13
16:15   Michael Christmas personal foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)  
16:16   Levi Stockard III defensive rebound  
16:16   Justin Amadi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:16 +1 Justin Amadi makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-11
16:16   Corey Douglas shooting foul (Justin Amadi draws the foul)  
16:40 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup 8-11
16:44   Vince Williams offensive rebound  
16:46   Vince Williams misses two point jump shot  
16:58 +3 Matt Lewis makes three point jump shot (Terell Strickland assists) 8-9
17:01   Dukes offensive rebound  
17:03   Corey Douglas blocks Matt Lewis's two point layup  
17:18