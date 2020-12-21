Arizona hosts nonconference tune-up with Montana
Arizona gets one more chance to prepare for the Pac-12 season when it hosts Montana on Tuesday night in Tucson.
The Wildcats (5-1) have scrambled all season to patch together a nonconference schedule, having had six games either postponed or canceled -- all due to an opponent's COVID-19 issues. Coach Sean Miller was so eager for another game that the program last Friday added a contest against San Diego.
That game was set for Monday afternoon, meaning Arizona was going to play on back-to-back days. And then the Toreros canceled on Sunday due to a COVID-19 positive test within their program.
"It's hard on these guys. It really, really is," said Miller, whose revamped team, with five new starters, lost its Pac-12 opener to Stanford on Saturday in Santa Cruz, Calif. "I want to make sure that I'm clear on that; my heart goes out to our players. This is not easy to just power through."
Arizona jumps back into Pac-12 competition vs. Colorado on Dec. 28.
Arizona took a late lead but lost 78-75 against the Cardinal. Stanford shot 52.7 percent for the game, including 53.8 percent from 3-point range, leaving Miller with plenty of talking points on defense.
"Our defense was not good enough to win," he said. "There were a number of breakdowns."
A bright spot was the continued hot shooting of guard Jemarl Baker Jr., who scored 29 points and made 8 of 13 attempts from behind the arc. He is averaging a team-best 16.7 points and hitting 47.6 percent from 3-point range (20 of 42) after also pouring in 33 points vs. Northern Arizona on Dec. 7.
Montana (3-4) opened with four losses but has bounced back with three consecutive victories, including a 66-58 decision at Pac-12 opponent Washington last Wednesday. The Grizzlies' losses include a 76-62 setback at another Pac-12 team, Southern California, and a pair of one-point defeats to Southern Utah in Big Sky competition.
It might still be difficult to get a good read on Montana because the three-game winning streak also includes home routs of non-NCAA teams Yellowstone Christian College and Dickinson State.
"Vast improvement," coach Travis DeCuire said of his team at this point.
"I wish we had an opportunity to get some Division I opponents in here ... you get a chance to really see what that growth looks like. You just have to take advantage of every opportunity you have in front of you, and I think we're headed in the right direction."
Kyle Owens, a sophomore forward, leads Montana with team-highs in points per game (13.1) and rebounds (7.6). Michael Steadman is averaging 12.0 points.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Kyle Owens defensive rebound
|13:33
|Christian Koloko misses two point hook shot
|13:35
|Ira Lee defensive rebound
|13:49
|Derrick Carter-Hollinger misses two point jump shot
|13:51
|+ 2
|Ira Lee makes two point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
|14:17
|Ira Lee defensive rebound
|14:28
|Josh Bannan misses three point jump shot
|14:30
|Josh Bannan defensive rebound
|14:38
|Bennedict Mathurin misses two point reverse layup
|14:40
|+ 2
|Kyle Owens makes two point layup (Cameron Parker assists)
|14:58
|+ 2
|James Akinjo makes two point pullup jump shot
|15:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|10
|9
|Field Goals
|5-10 (50.0%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|0-2 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|6
|Offensive
|0
|1
|Defensive
|7
|5
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
|2
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|50.0
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Steadman
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Owens
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Vazquez
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bannan
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Whitney
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Steadman
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|K. Owens
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Vazquez
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bannan
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Whitney
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Carter-Hollinger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Satterwhite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Egun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Brown III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Clarke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Beasley III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|10
|7
|2
|5/10
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Akinjo
|5
|0
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Brown
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Tubelis
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Terry
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Akinjo
|5
|0
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Brown
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Tubelis
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Terry
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Brown Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Koloko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Mathurin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mains
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kriisa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gorener
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Batcho
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Tubelis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Weitman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|6
|2
|4/11
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
-
NCGRN
NCAT43
34
2nd 19:00
-
NCASHV
MRSHL42
57
2nd 13:10
-
HAMP
CHARSO41
25
2nd 16:00 ESP+
-
GASOU
FGC10
12
1st 13:04
-
15TXTECH
OKLA17
10
1st 11:40 ESP2
-
HIGHPT
EKY11
18
1st 14:25
-
NDAK
DRAKE6
11
1st 14:26
-
LVILLE
PITT12
7
1st 14:41
-
VANDY
DAVID14
12
1st 12:11 ESP+
-
HOWPN
TXARL9
28
1st 12:59
-
TNTECH
WKY6
20
1st 12:47 ESPU
-
17UNC
NCST17
25
1st 11:56
-
BRAD
14MIZZOU4
6
1st 13:31 SECN
-
MNTNA
ARIZ10
9
1st 14:17 PACN
-
LSALLE
MD9
17
1st 12:05 BTN
-
LAMAR
TXSA9
5
1st 15:59
-
WICHST
SFLA7
10
1st 11:35 ESP+
-
NEB
9WISC7
3
1st 11:58 FS1
-
VIRWES
ODU3
9
1st 13:30
-
NEAST
UGA17
8
1st 12:47 ESP+
-
MAINE
BC62
78
Final
-
STFRIS
LOYCHI55
92
Final ESP+
-
SEMO
INDST66
72
Final
-
ALCORN
LIB65
108
Final
-
MERCER
KENSAW81
71
Final
-
LSUA
NTEXAS78
110
Final
-
NILL
TOLEDO55
78
Final ESP3
-
OHIO
AKRON70
90
Final
-
NAU
DENVER68
65
Final
-
WMMARY
16UVA40
76
Final
-
CHARLO
GWASH66
65
Final ESP+
-
HOFSTRA
RICH76
71
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH76
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY70
65
Final
-
APPST
AUBURN53
67
Final SECN
-
MONST
PORT59
62
Final
-
CHATT
TNST66
63
Final
-
UVM
MASLOW62
53
Final
-
FDU
FAIR69
65
Final
-
PQ
TXAMCC35
59
Final
-
PRESBY
CIT82
94
Final
-
TULANE
ECU58
68
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
UCF70
75
Final ESP+
-
IDST
NCOLO64
69
Final
-
JMAD
VCU81
82
Final
-
SACHRT
WAGNER86
85
Final/2OT
-
COLOST
SNCLRA70
57
Final
-
TNMART
MISS43
90
Final ESP+
-
ABIL
ARK72
85
Final SECN
-
SEATTLE
CAL65
70
Final PACN
-
ETNST
BAMA0
0143 O/U
-15.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
LATECH
LAMON0
0136.5 O/U
+10.5
7:30pm
-
TEMPLE
6HOU0
0136 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
1GONZAG0
0
9:00pm
-
PORTST
OREGST0
0148.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm PACN
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
9:00pm
-
7WVU
3KANSAS0
0139 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
NDAKST
TCU0
0125.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
MARYCA0
0125 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
PURDUE
4IOWA0
0155.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm BTN
-
GC
COLO0
0138 O/U
-10
11:00pm PACN
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LOYMRY
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
SIENA
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
ND
CUSE0
0
PPD
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0
-
STNYBRK
FORD0
0
ESP+
-
CHIST
IOWAST0
0
ESP+
-
HOW
MOUNT0
0
-
CLMBUN
MORGAN0
0
-
PQ
SFA0
0
-
BUFF
STBON0
0
-
CCTST
BING0
0
-
UOP
CSN0
0