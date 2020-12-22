MONST
PORT

1st Half
MONST
Bobcats
14
PORT
Pilots
10

Time Team Play Score
10:00   Takiula Fahrensohn turnover (bad pass)  
10:17 +1 Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-10
10:17   Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)  
10:17 +2 Amin Adamu makes two point jump shot 13-10
10:33 +1 Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-10
10:33 +1 Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-9
10:33   Abdul Mohamed shooting foul (Clythus Griffith draws the foul)  
10:45   TV timeout  
10:45   Jump ball. Eddie Davis vs. Xavier Bishop (Pilots gains possession)  
10:46   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
10:48   Hayden Curtiss blocks Jubrile Belo's two point layup  
11:05   Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound  
11:07   Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot  
11:28   Clythus Griffith defensive rebound  
11:30   Hayden Curtiss blocks Jubrile Belo's two point layup  
11:45 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot 11-8
12:01 +2 Abdul Mohamed makes two point hook shot (Jubrile Belo assists) 11-6
12:16   Latrell Jones turnover  
12:16   Latrell Jones offensive foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)  
12:31   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
12:33   Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot  
12:38   Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound  
12:40   Isiah Dasher misses two point layup  
12:59   Kellen Tynes turnover  
12:59   Kellen Tynes offensive foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)  
13:13   Ahmed Ali turnover  
13:13   Ahmed Ali offensive foul (Abdul Mohamed draws the foul)  
13:23   Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound  
13:25   Hayden Curtiss blocks Nick Gazelas's two point layup  
13:29   Nick Gazelas offensive rebound  
13:31   Kellen Tynes misses three point jump shot  
13:36   Eddie Davis turnover (bad pass) (Abdul Mohamed steals)  
13:57   Pilots 30 second timeout  
13:57   Finn Fleute personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
13:57   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
13:59   Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot  
14:04   Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound  
14:06   Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot  
14:20 +3 Nick Gazelas makes three point jump shot (Tyler Patterson assists) 9-6
14:36   Tyler Patterson personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
14:36   Tyler Patterson defensive rebound  
14:38   Hayden Curtiss misses two point jump shot  
14:51   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
14:53   Abdul Mohamed misses three point jump shot  
15:09 +1 Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-6
15:09 +1 Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-5
15:09   Xavier Bishop shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)  
15:30 +1 Abdul Mohamed makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-4
15:30   Michael Henn shooting foul (Abdul Mohamed draws the foul)  
15:30 +2 Abdul Mohamed makes two point layup 5-4
15:30   Abdul Mohamed offensive rebound  
15:32   Jubrile Belo misses two point layup  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:44   Ahmed Ali personal foul (Xavier Bishop draws the foul)  
15:55   Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bishop steals)  
16:02   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
16:04   Xavier Bishop misses three point jump shot  
16:08   Borja Fernandez offensive rebound  
16:10   Tyler Patterson misses three point jump shot  
16:16   Xavier Bishop defensive rebound  
16:18   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
16:26   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
16:28   Jubrile Belo misses two point hook shot  
16:45 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 3-4
17:18 +2 Jubrile Belo makes two point layup (Amin Adamu assists) 3-2
17:25   Amin Adamu defensive rebound  
17:27   Michael Henn misses three point jump shot  
17:46   Michael Henn offensive rebound  
17:48   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
17:58   Ahmed Ali defensive rebound  
18:00   Jubrile Belo misses two point hook shot  
18:21 +2 Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot 1-2
18:35 +1 Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-0
18:35   Amin Adamu misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:35   Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)  
18:37   Borja Fernandez defensive rebound  
18:39   Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot  
18:45   Ahmed Ali offensive rebound  
18:47   Borja Fernandez blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup  
18:57   Isiah Dasher defensive rebound  
18:59   Jubrile Belo misses two point hook shot  
19:14   Pilots turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:13   Pilots offensive rebound  
19:15   Michael Henn misses two point hook shot  
19:17   Pilots offensive rebound  
19:19   Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot  
19:46   Borja Fernandez turnover  
19:46   Borja Fernandez offensive foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
19:49   Michael Henn personal foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)  
20:00   Jubrile Belo vs. Latrell Jones (Xavier Bishop gains possession)  
  Takiula Fahrensohn turnover (bad pass) 10:00
+ 1 Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10:17
  Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul) 10:17
+ 2 Amin Adamu makes two point jump shot 10:17
+ 1 Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10:33
+ 1 Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10:33
  Abdul Mohamed shooting foul (Clythus Griffith draws the foul) 10:33
  Eddie Davis defensive rebound 10:46
  Hayden Curtiss blocks Jubrile Belo's two point layup 10:48
  Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound 11:05
  Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot 11:07
Team Stats
Points 14 10
Field Goals 5-18 (27.8%) 3-14 (21.4%)
3-Pointers 1-7 (14.3%) 0-3 (0.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 10 14
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 7 10
Team 0 2
Assists 3 1
Steals 2 0
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 2 5
Fouls 6 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
A. Mohamed G
5 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
13
E. Davis F
6 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Montana State 2-2 14-14
home team logo Portland 5-2 10-10
Earle A. Chiles Center Portland, Oregon
Earle A. Chiles Center Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Montana State 2-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Portland 5-2 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Mohamed G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Davis F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
A. Mohamed G 5 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
13
E. Davis F 6 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
27.8 FG% 21.4
14.3 3PT FG% 0.0
75.0 FT% 100.0
Montana State
Starters
A. Adamu
J. Belo
X. Bishop
B. Fernandez
T. Patterson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Adamu 4 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/3 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
J. Belo 2 0 1 1/7 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
X. Bishop 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 1
B. Fernandez 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 1 1 1
T. Patterson 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
A. Mohamed
N. Gazelas
F. Fleute
K. Tynes
D. Kirby
C. Bellach
J. Owens
M. Hood
C. Ash
B. Shabazz
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Mohamed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gazelas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Fleute - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kirby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bellach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shabazz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 10 3 5/18 1/7 3/4 6 0 2 1 2 3 7
Portland
Starters
E. Davis
I. Dasher
M. Henn
A. Ali
L. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Davis 6 2 0 3/7 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
I. Dasher 2 1 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
M. Henn 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 1 0
A. Ali 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 1 1
L. Jones 0 4 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 4
Starters
E. Davis
I. Dasher
M. Henn
A. Ali
L. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Davis 6 2 0 3/7 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2
I. Dasher 2 1 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1
M. Henn 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0
A. Ali 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 1 1
L. Jones 0 4 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 0 4
Bench
C. Griffith
T. Fahrensohn
H. Curtiss
T. Diabate
W. Watson
M. Turner
Q. Ferebee
C. Adams
Z. Triplett
H. Seymour
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fahrensohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Curtiss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Diabate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Ferebee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Triplett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Seymour - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 12 1 3/14 0/3 4/4 7 0 0 3 5 2 10
NCAA BB Scores