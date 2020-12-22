|
10:00
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:17
|
|
+1
|
Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-10
|
10:17
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)
|
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Amin Adamu makes two point jump shot
|
13-10
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-10
|
10:33
|
|
+1
|
Clythus Griffith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-9
|
10:33
|
|
|
Abdul Mohamed shooting foul (Clythus Griffith draws the foul)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Jump ball. Eddie Davis vs. Xavier Bishop (Pilots gains possession)
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Hayden Curtiss blocks Jubrile Belo's two point layup
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Eddie Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Clythus Griffith defensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Hayden Curtiss blocks Jubrile Belo's two point layup
|
|
11:45
|
|
+2
|
Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot
|
11-8
|
12:01
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Mohamed makes two point hook shot (Jubrile Belo assists)
|
11-6
|
12:16
|
|
|
Latrell Jones turnover
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Latrell Jones offensive foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher misses two point layup
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Kellen Tynes turnover
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Kellen Tynes offensive foul (Chase Adams draws the foul)
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali turnover
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali offensive foul (Abdul Mohamed draws the foul)
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Hayden Curtiss defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Hayden Curtiss blocks Nick Gazelas's two point layup
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Nick Gazelas offensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Kellen Tynes misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Eddie Davis turnover (bad pass) (Abdul Mohamed steals)
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Pilots 30 second timeout
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Finn Fleute personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Nick Gazelas misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Abdul Mohamed defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
+3
|
Nick Gazelas makes three point jump shot (Tyler Patterson assists)
|
9-6
|
14:36
|
|
|
Tyler Patterson personal foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Tyler Patterson defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Hayden Curtiss misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Abdul Mohamed misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-6
|
15:09
|
|
+1
|
Isiah Dasher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-5
|
15:09
|
|
|
Xavier Bishop shooting foul (Isiah Dasher draws the foul)
|
|
15:30
|
|
+1
|
Abdul Mohamed makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-4
|
15:30
|
|
|
Michael Henn shooting foul (Abdul Mohamed draws the foul)
|
|
15:30
|
|
+2
|
Abdul Mohamed makes two point layup
|
5-4
|
15:30
|
|
|
Abdul Mohamed offensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo misses two point layup
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali personal foul (Xavier Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Latrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bishop steals)
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Xavier Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Borja Fernandez offensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Tyler Patterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Xavier Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|
3-4
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Jubrile Belo makes two point layup (Amin Adamu assists)
|
3-2
|
17:25
|
|
|
Amin Adamu defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Michael Henn misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Michael Henn offensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali defensive rebound
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
+2
|
Eddie Davis makes two point jump shot
|
1-2
|
18:35
|
|
+1
|
Amin Adamu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-0
|
18:35
|
|
|
Amin Adamu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher shooting foul (Amin Adamu draws the foul)
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Borja Fernandez defensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali offensive rebound
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Borja Fernandez blocks Eddie Davis's two point layup
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Pilots turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Pilots offensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Michael Henn misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Pilots offensive rebound
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Borja Fernandez turnover
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Borja Fernandez offensive foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|
|
19:49
|
|
|
Michael Henn personal foul (Jubrile Belo draws the foul)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jubrile Belo vs. Latrell Jones (Xavier Bishop gains possession)
|