0:00
End of period
0:03
+1
Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
40-20
0:03
Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
0:03
Judah Brown shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)
0:21
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
0:21
Logan Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:21
+1
Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
39-20
0:21
Joshua Tomaic shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
0:38
Joshua Tomaic turnover (traveling)
0:57
+2
Judah Brown makes two point layup
39-19
1:17
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
1:19
Jordan Schakel misses two point jump shot
1:29
Aztecs 30 second timeout
1:29
Judah Brown turnover
1:29
Judah Brown offensive foul
1:46
Terrell Gomez turnover (bad pass) (Logan Johnson steals)
2:04
+3
Quinn Clinton makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists)
39-17
2:30
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
2:32
Joshua Tomaic misses two point jump shot
2:42
Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
2:44
Joshua Tomaic blocks Kyle Bowen's two point layup
2:47
Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
2:49
Judah Brown misses three point jump shot
3:15
+1
Adam Seiko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
39-14
3:15
+1
Adam Seiko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
38-14
3:15
TV timeout
3:15
Jabe Mullins personal foul (Adam Seiko draws the foul)
3:27
+2
Matthias Tass makes two point jump shot
37-14
3:57
+2
Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Terrell Gomez assists)
37-12
4:11
Logan Johnson turnover (traveling)
4:32
Kyle Bowen defensive rebound
4:34
Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
4:41
Mitchell Saxen personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
4:42
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
4:44
Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup
4:59
Nathan Mensah turnover (lost ball)
5:14
Adam Seiko defensive rebound
5:16
Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot
5:34
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
5:36
Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot
5:50
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
5:52
Tommy Kuhse misses two point jump shot
6:10
+3
Adam Seiko makes three point jump shot (Aguek Arop assists)
35-12
6:27
Mitchell Saxen personal foul (Nathan Mensah draws the foul)
6:41
+1
Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-12
6:41
+1
Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-11
6:41
TV timeout
6:41
Matt Mitchell personal foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
6:45
Lamont Butler turnover (bad pass) (Tommy Kuhse steals)
7:04
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
7:06
Nathan Mensah blocks Dan Fotu's two point layup
7:11
Matthias Tass offensive rebound
7:13
Matt Mitchell blocks Matthias Tass's two point layup
7:24
Logan Johnson defensive rebound
7:26
Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
7:38
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
7:40
Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot
8:00
+2
Lamont Butler makes two point layup
32-10
8:15
Aztecs defensive rebound
8:15
Logan Johnson misses three point jump shot
8:19
Lamont Butler personal foul
8:31
+2
Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot
30-10
8:43
Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
8:45
Matthias Tass misses two point layup
9:04
Gaels 30 second timeout
9:07
+2
Terrell Gomez makes two point jump shot
28-10
9:15
Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
9:17
Mitchell Saxen misses two point layup
9:21
Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound
9:23
Mitchell Saxen misses two point jump shot
9:49
+2
Terrell Gomez makes two point layup
26-10
9:55
Logan Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Terrell Gomez steals)
10:13
Trey Pulliam personal foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
10:25
+3
Terrell Gomez makes three point jump shot
24-10
10:36
+2
Mitchell Saxen makes two point layup (Dan Fotu assists)
21-10
10:55
+2
Trey Pulliam makes two point layup (Keshad Johnson assists)
21-8
11:15
TV timeout
11:17
Aztecs defensive rebound
11:19
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
11:44
+3
Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
19-8
11:49
Keshad Johnson defensive rebound
11:51
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
12:00
Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
12:02
Keshad Johnson blocks Quinn Clinton's two point layup
12:22
+2
Trey Pulliam makes two point layup
16-8
12:31
Mitchell Saxen personal foul
12:57
Logan Johnson personal foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
12:57
+2
Kyle Bowen makes two point reverse layup
14-8
13:00
Kyle Bowen offensive rebound
13:02
Kyle Bowen misses two point jump shot
13:21
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
13:23
Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
13:38
Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
13:40
Logan Johnson misses two point jump shot
13:55
Joshua Tomaic personal foul
13:56
Gaels offensive rebound
13:58
Tommy Kuhse misses three point jump shot
14:17
+1
Jordan Schakel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-6
14:17
+1
Jordan Schakel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-6
14:17
Matthias Tass shooting foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)
14:34
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
14:36
Kyle Bowen misses three point jump shot
15:06
+3
Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
12-6
15:17
Matthias Tass turnover (traveling)
15:33
Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound
15:35
Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
15:45
Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
15:45
Logan Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:45
+1
Logan Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-6
15:45
TV timeout
15:45
Matt Mitchell shooting foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
16:03
Nathan Mensah personal foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)
16:28
+2
Aguek Arop makes two point layup (Nathan Mensah assists)
9-5
16:48
+2
Logan Johnson makes two point layup
7-5
17:08
+3
Matt Mitchell makes three point jump shot
7-3
17:30
+3
Jabe Mullins makes three point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists)
4-3
17:59
+1
Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-0
17:59
+1
Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-0
17:59
Dan Fotu shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
18:07
Aztecs offensive rebound
18:09
Aguek Arop misses two point layup
18:38
Aztecs defensive rebound
18:40
Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot
18:44
Trey Pulliam personal foul (Logan Johnson draws the foul)
18:59
Matthias Tass defensive rebound
19:01
|
|
|
Aguek Arop misses two point layup
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:49
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Mensah makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Matthias Tass vs. Nathan Mensah (Trey Pulliam gains possession)
|