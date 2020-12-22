California looks to stay hot vs. Seattle
California is hoping to get leading scorer Matt Bradley back when the Golden Bears host the Seattle Redhawks on Tuesday in Berkeley.
Bradley, who is averaging 19.1 points per game, twisted his ankle in Cal's 72-70 win over San Francisco on Dec. 13. Both Bradley and second-leading scorer Grant Anticevich (10.3), who had an emergency appendectomy on Friday, missed the Bears' 87-56 victory over Cal State Northridge the following day.
Rather than scraping for points, however, Cal (4-4) shot a blistering 60.8 percent from the field in the win over the Matadors. Makale Foreman scored 23 points and Ryan Betley tallied 19, and the duo -- who are both senior transfers in their first season with the Golden Bears -- combined to hit 9 of 14 from 3-point range.
"Our most experienced players on our team were still here," coach Mark Fox said, referring to Foreman and Betley. "They've played a lot of games. The two most experienced guys at Cal weren't on the floor, but we had some experience out there. ... Those two guys got us off to a great start, and then it allowed us to build from there."
Betley is averaging 10.1 points per game, and Foreman is at 9.9. Bradley's status for Tuesday's game was unclear.
The Golden Bears also got their first look at guard Jarred Hyder, a transfer from Fresno State. He finished with six points and three assists in his Cal debut, after averaging 9.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs last season.
"Having Jarred back is huge. It's going to allow us just to have a lot more versatility. It's going to take him time to get comfortable, and it may take him a few weeks, but at least we have him on the court, and it's great to see," Fox said.
California added this game to the schedule on Thursday.
The Golden Bears, who are playing their final game before Pac-12 play begins, are shooting 45.3 percent -- including 32.4 percent from long range.
Shooting has been Seattle's biggest problem, said coach Jim Hayford, despite the Redhawks' 78-54 win over NAIA power College of Idaho on Thursday.
Seattle (5-4) shot 44.4 percent on Thursday but is at only 41.8 percent for the season, including 27.9 on 3-pointers.
"To score 78 points and still just be shooting the ball pathetically, our guys just need to go get in the gym, and take it on themselves with pride, because we're a lot better shooters than we've shown. ... We're missing wide-open shots," Hayford said.
Guards Riley Grigsby (17.4 ppg) and Darrion Trammell (17.0) lead the Redhawks. Grigsby is shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from long range, and Trammell is at 42.5 and 33.3 respectively.
Seattle will face a Cal defense that is allowing teams to shoot 44.4 percent, and the Golden Bears are among the worst in the nation in allowing teams to hit 39.1 percent from long range.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
16
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Vasja Pandza personal foul
|9:44
|+ 2
|Jarred Hyder makes two point pullup jump shot
|9:44
|+ 2
|Kobe Williamson makes two point layup (Emeka Udenyi assists)
|10:00
|+ 1
|Jarred Hyder makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:14
|Rip Economou shooting foul (Jarred Hyder draws the foul)
|10:14
|+ 2
|Jarred Hyder makes two point driving layup
|10:14
|+ 3
|Darrion Trammell makes three point jump shot (Emeka Udenyi assists)
|10:28
|Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound
|10:35
|Rip Economou misses three point jump shot
|10:37
|Andre Kelly personal foul (Emeka Udenyi draws the foul)
|10:40
|Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound
|10:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|24
|16
|Field Goals
|11-20 (55.0%)
|6-11 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-7 (28.6%)
|0-2 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|10
|6
|Offensive
|5
|2
|Defensive
|5
|3
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|6
|0
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fouls
|5
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Seattle 5-4
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|California 4-4
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|55.0
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Udenyi
|8
|5
|3
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|D. Trammell
|7
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Williamson
|7
|2
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Grigsby
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|V. Pandza
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Udenyi
|8
|5
|3
|4/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|D. Trammell
|7
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Williamson
|7
|2
|0
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Grigsby
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|V. Pandza
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Economou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Henson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Stuart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Levis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Rajkovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hutchens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pearre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nettles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Vail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nafarrete
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Zibecchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|10
|6
|11/20
|2/7
|0/0
|5
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Betley
|4
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Foreman
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Thiemann
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Betley
|4
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Foreman
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Thiemann
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|A. Kelly
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuany
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bowser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Anticevich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Klonaras
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Alters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Celestine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|5
|0
|6/11
|0/2
|4/6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2
|3
-
TULANE
ECU55
67
2nd 35.0 ESP+
-
COLOST
SNCLRA54
43
2nd 7:44
-
JMAD
VCU44
61
2nd 11:47
-
IDST
NCOLO44
37
2nd 11:49
-
SACHRT
WAGNER48
47
2nd 8:55
-
CINCY
UCF38
42
2nd 14:41 ESP+
-
ABIL
ARK9
21
1st 11:43 SECN
-
SEATTLE
CAL24
16
1st 10:00 PACN
-
TNMART
MISS12
27
1st 7:47 ESP+
-
MAINE
BC62
78
Final
-
SEMO
INDST66
72
Final
-
ALCORN
LIB65
108
Final
-
STFRIS
LOYCHI55
92
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
AKRON70
90
Final
-
BALLST
WMICH76
68
Final
-
NILL
TOLEDO55
78
Final ESP3
-
MERCER
KENSAW81
71
Final
-
LSUA
NTEXAS78
110
Final
-
WMMARY
16UVA40
76
Final
-
HOFSTRA
RICH76
71
Final
-
NAU
DENVER68
65
Final
-
CHARLO
GWASH66
65
Final ESP+
-
APPST
AUBURN53
67
Final SECN
-
CHATT
TNST66
63
Final
-
MONST
PORT59
62
Final
-
UVM
MASLOW62
53
Final
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY70
65
Final
-
PRESBY
CIT82
94
Final
-
FDU
FAIR69
65
Final
-
PQ
TXAMCC35
59
Final
-
NCASHV
MRSHL0
0155.5 O/U
-13.5
6:00pm
-
HAMP
CHARSO0
0143 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
NCGRN
NCAT0
0145 O/U
+13
6:00pm
-
TNTECH
WKY0
0141.5 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
NEAST
UGA0
0146.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
HIGHPT
EKY0
0153.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
NDAK
DRAKE0
0140.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
LVILLE
PITT0
0137 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
VIRWES
ODU0
0
7:00pm
-
BRAD
14MIZZOU0
0137 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm SECN
-
MNTNA
ARIZ0
0133.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm PACN
-
WICHST
SFLA0
0134 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
VANDY
DAVID0
0134 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMAR
TXSA0
0150 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LSALLE
MD0
0133.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NEB
9WISC0
0142 O/U
-16
7:00pm FS1
-
15TXTECH
OKLA0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
HOWPN
TXARL0
0
7:00pm
-
17UNC
NCST0
0147 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm
-
GASOU
FGC0
0132.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
LATECH
LAMON0
0134 O/U
+10.5
7:30pm
-
ETNST
BAMA0
0142 O/U
-15
7:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
6HOU0
0136 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PORTST
OREGST0
0148.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm PACN
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
9:00pm
-
NWST
1GONZAG0
0
9:00pm
-
NDAKST
TCU0
0125.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
SDGST
MARYCA0
0125 O/U
+3
9:00pm CBSSN
-
7WVU
3KANSAS0
0139 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
PURDUE
4IOWA0
0155.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm BTN
-
GC
COLO0
0138 O/U
-10
11:00pm PACN
-
LOYMRY
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
SIENA
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
ND
CUSE0
0
PPD
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0
-
HOW
MOUNT0
0
-
CHIST
IOWAST0
0
ESP+
-
STNYBRK
FORD0
0
ESP+
-
CLMBUN
MORGAN0
0
-
CCTST
BING0
0
-
PQ
SFA0
0
-
BUFF
STBON0
0
-
UOP
CSN0
0