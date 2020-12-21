|
0:58
+1
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
55-67
0:58
J.J. Miles personal foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
1:09
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point layup
54-67
1:10
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
1:12
J.J. Miles misses two point jump shot
1:38
+1
Jordan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
54-65
1:38
+1
Jordan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
53-65
1:38
Brandon Suggs personal foul (Jordan Walker draws the foul)
1:44
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
1:46
Tyrie Jackson misses three point jump shot
2:04
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
2:04
Nobal Days misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:04
Tyrie Jackson personal foul (Nobal Days draws the foul)
2:14
+2
Brandon Suggs makes two point layup (Tyrie Jackson assists)
52-65
2:37
Green Wave 30 second timeout
2:38
+3
Gabe Watson makes three point jump shot (Jadan Coleman assists)
52-63
2:48
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
2:50
J.J. Miles misses three point jump shot
3:13
Tyrie Jackson defensive rebound
3:15
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
3:22
Jayden Gardner turnover (traveling)
3:46
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
3:48
Gabe Watson misses two point layup
3:57
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
49-63
3:57
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
49-62
3:57
TV timeout
3:57
Nobal Days shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
4:17
Jordan Walker turnover (bad pass)
4:40
+1
Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
49-61
4:40
+1
Brandon Suggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
49-60
4:40
Sion James personal foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
4:45
+2
Gabe Watson makes two point layup (Jordan Walker assists)
49-59
4:49
Tremont Robinson-White turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Walker steals)
4:55
Kevin Cross turnover (lost ball) (Tremont Robinson-White steals)
5:14
+2
J.J. Miles makes two point jump shot
47-59
5:29
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
5:31
Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
5:41
Jordan Walker defensive rebound
5:41
Brandon Suggs misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:41
Sion James personal foul (Brandon Suggs draws the foul)
5:55
Green Wave 30 second timeout
5:56
+2
Kevin Cross makes two point layup
47-57
6:12
+2
Brandon Suggs makes two point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
45-57
6:35
+2
Kevin Cross makes two point layup
45-55
6:37
Kevin Cross offensive rebound
6:39
Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
6:52
TV timeout
6:52
J.J. Miles turnover (out of bounds)
6:53
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
6:55
Jordan Walker misses two point layup
7:07
Jayden Gardner turnover (lost ball) (Tylan Pope steals)
7:26
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
7:28
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
7:52
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point jump shot (J.J. Miles assists)
43-55
8:20
+2
Tylan Pope makes two point layup
43-53
8:35
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
41-53
8:35
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
41-52
8:35
Tylan Pope shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
8:57
TV timeout
8:57
Pirates 30 second timeout
8:57
Jordan Walker personal foul
9:10
+3
Jaylen Forbes makes three point jump shot (Gabe Watson assists)
41-51
9:26
Jordan Walker defensive rebound
9:28
Tyrie Jackson misses three point jump shot
9:30
Bitumba Baruti offensive rebound
9:32
Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
10:06
+3
Jordan Walker makes three point jump shot (Tylan Pope assists)
38-51
10:11
Tristen Newton turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Watson steals)
10:15
Tylan Pope turnover (lost ball) (Tristen Newton steals)
10:32
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point layup (Tyrie Jackson assists)
35-51
10:41
+1
Tylan Pope makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-49
10:41
Tylan Pope misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:41
Tristen Newton shooting foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)
10:42
Tylan Pope offensive rebound
10:44
Jordan Walker misses two point jump shot
10:53
Nobal Days defensive rebound
10:55
Bitumba Baruti misses three point jump shot
11:11
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
11:13
Jordan Walker misses two point layup
11:43
Jayden Gardner turnover (lost ball) (Tylan Pope steals)
11:47
Bitumba Baruti offensive rebound
11:49
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
11:54
TV timeout
11:54
Tyrie Jackson turnover (bad pass)
12:15
+2
Jaylen Forbes makes two point jump shot
34-49
12:23
Tyrie Jackson personal foul (Tylan Pope draws the foul)
12:23
Tylan Pope offensive rebound
12:25
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
12:36
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
12:38
Tyrie Jackson misses three point jump shot
12:47
+1
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-49
12:47
+1
Jaylen Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-49
12:47
J.J. Miles shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
12:49
Green Wave offensive rebound
12:51
Jaylen Forbes misses two point jump shot
12:57
Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Watson steals)
12:57
Pirates offensive rebound
12:59
Jadan Coleman blocks Tristen Newton's two point layup
13:04
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
13:06
Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
13:25
+2
Brandon Suggs makes two point layup
30-49
13:30
Jadan Coleman turnover (bad pass) (Tristen Newton steals)
13:48
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-47
13:48
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-46
13:48
Tylan Pope shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
14:00
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
14:02
Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
14:36
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
30-45
15:01
Tyrie Jackson defensive rebound
15:03
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
15:15
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
15:17
Bitumba Baruti misses three point jump shot
15:34
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
15:34
Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:34
Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:34
Jaylen Forbes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:34
TV timeout
15:34
Brandon Suggs shooting foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
15:40
R.J. McGee offensive rebound
15:42
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
15:52
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point layup
30-43
15:53
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
15:55
Bitumba Baruti misses two point jump shot
16:08
+2
Gabe Watson makes two point layup
30-41
16:17
|
Brandon Suggs turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Watson steals)
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
R.J. McGee turnover
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
R.J. McGee offensive foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|
|
16:55
|
|
+1
|
J.J. Miles makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
28-41
|
16:55
|
|
+1
|
J.J. Miles makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
28-40
|
16:55
|
|
+1
|
J.J. Miles makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
28-39
|
16:55
|
|
|
R.J. McGee shooting foul (J.J. Miles draws the foul)
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Sion James turnover
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Sion James offensive foul
|
|
17:25
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Suggs makes three point jump shot (J.J. Miles assists)
|
28-38
|
17:39
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White offensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
J.J. Miles misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Pirates offensive rebound
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs misses two point layup
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs offensive rebound
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Brandon Suggs misses two point layup
|
|
18:32
|
|
+1
|
Sion James makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
28-35
|
18:32
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut shooting foul (Sion James draws the foul)
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Sion James makes two point layup
|
27-35
|
18:49
|
|
+3
|
J.J. Miles makes three point jump shot (Jayden Gardner assists)
|
25-35
|
19:05
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White defensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Gabe Watson misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Green Wave offensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Ludgy Debaut blocks Jordan Walker's two point layup
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Tremont Robinson-White personal foul
|
|
19:51
|
|
|
J.J. Miles turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Walker steals)
|