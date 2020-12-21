Davidson aims for more defensive improvement vs. Vanderbilt
Davidson, coming off a road victory, hopes to start a winning streak when it hosts Vanderbilt on Tuesday evening.
Four Wildcats, led by Carter Collins (22 points), hit double-figure scoring in Davidson's 67-58 win at Rhode Island on Friday -- the conference opener for both teams.
It came in atypical Davidson fashion.
The Wildcats (4-3, 1-0 Atlantic 10), who've ranked in the top 35 in Ken Pomeroy's offensive efficiency in three of the past four years (including this one), typically struggle to match that excellence on defense.
That was a problem in last year's 76-71 loss at Vanderbilt, when Davidson allowed 1.1 points per possession.
But Davidson held the Rams to 0.91 points per possession, something that didn't escape Wildcats coach Bob McKillop's notice afterwards.
"I'm just delighted with the toughness we showed," McKillop said. "Top to bottom on our roster, everyone who played made some significant contributions. The number of loose balls that we got on the floor in the first half was such a pivotal part of setting the tone for the rest of the game for us."
That defensive improvement, if sustained, makes the Wildcats a scary opponent given the offensive firepower of Collins (13.4 points per game), Kellan Grady (17.7) and Hyunjung Lee (16.7).
Vanderbilt (3-1) beat Radford by a 59-50 score on Saturday evening, but it wasn't easy.
For the third straight game, the Commodores were sluggish in the first half but found enough of a spark from Scotty Pippen Jr., who tied a career high with 25 points while adding seven assists and four steals.
Vanderbilt was also without coach Jerry Stackhouse, who was in North Carolina for his father's funeral Saturday. Assistant coach Adam Mazarei, who served in his absence, dwelt on the positives given Vanderbilt's 11-point home loss to Richmond three days before.
"Today was a big day to grow as a team, to really trust each other and take a step forward, and I think we did," Mazarei said. "It was a really good test to see where we're at from the Richmond game and bouncing back from that loss; we just got to keep rolling."
The Commodores have struggled to find options outside Pippen (21.5 points per game) and Dylan Disu (11.3 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game). The stat sheet is telling: no Commodore outside of Pippen or Disu averages more than 6.8 points or 19.7 minutes per game.
Vanderbilt, led by Pippen (30 of 32, 93.8 percent), continues to shine at the foul line, where it has hit 82.6 percent of its attempts and connected on more tries (57) than opponents have hoisted (39).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
17
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Clevon Brown defensive rebound
|11:13
|Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot
|11:15
|+ 3
|Clevon Brown makes three point jump shot (Trey Thomas assists)
|11:44
|+ 1
|Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:11
|+ 1
|Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:11
|Braelee Albert shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)
|12:11
|+ 1
|Maxwell Evans makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:24
|+ 1
|Maxwell Evans makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:24
|Michael Jones shooting foul (Maxwell Evans draws the foul)
|12:24
|Commodores defensive rebound
|12:33
|Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|17
|12
|Field Goals
|7-13 (53.8%)
|4-13 (30.8%)
|3-Pointers
|1-6 (16.7%)
|2-8 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|10
|7
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|7
|5
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|2
|2
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|4
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Vanderbilt 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Davidson 4-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|53.8
|FG%
|30.8
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lawrence
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Disu
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Harvey
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Millora-Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Pippen Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Lawrence
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Disu
|4
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Harvey
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Millora-Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Pippen Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Albert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Odusipe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Stute
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Adelman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obinna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Weikert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|17
|9
|2
|7/13
|1/6
|2/3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|8
|3
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Collins
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Lee
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Brajkovic
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Mennenga
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Grady
|8
|3
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Collins
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Lee
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Brajkovic
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Mennenga
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Boachie-Yiadom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Huffman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Craig
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dibble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kristensen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lanier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|7
|2
|4/13
|2/8
|2/4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
-
NCGRN
NCAT43
34
2nd 19:00
-
HAMP
CHARSO41
25
2nd 16:00 ESP+
-
NCASHV
MRSHL42
61
2nd 12:16
-
HIGHPT
EKY11
18
1st 14:25
-
TNTECH
WKY6
22
1st 12:40 ESPU
-
NEAST
UGA19
8
1st 12:17 ESP+
-
NDAK
DRAKE6
11
1st 14:05
-
HOWPN
TXARL9
28
1st 12:59
-
LVILLE
PITT15
7
1st 13:28
-
17UNC
NCST17
25
1st 11:50
-
GASOU
FGC10
12
1st 13:04
-
15TXTECH
OKLA17
10
1st 11:40 ESP2
-
VIRWES
ODU3
13
1st 12:17
-
BRAD
14MIZZOU4
6
1st 12:56 SECN
-
NEB
9WISC7
3
1st 11:58 FS1
-
WICHST
SFLA7
10
1st 11:35 ESP+
-
LAMAR
TXSA11
5
1st 14:57
-
LSALLE
MD9
17
1st 11:58 BTN
-
MNTNA
ARIZ10
11
1st 13:13 PACN
-
VANDY
DAVID17
12
1st 11:44 ESP+
-
MAINE
BC62
78
Final
-
ALCORN
LIB65
108
Final
-
SEMO
INDST66
72
Final
-
STFRIS
LOYCHI55
92
Final ESP+
-
OHIO
AKRON70
90
Final
-
LSUA
NTEXAS78
110
Final
-
HOFSTRA
RICH76
71
Final
-
CHARLO
GWASH66
65
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
WMICH76
68
Final
-
MERCER
KENSAW81
71
Final
-
NILL
TOLEDO55
78
Final ESP3
-
NAU
DENVER68
65
Final
-
WMMARY
16UVA40
76
Final
-
APPST
AUBURN53
67
Final SECN
-
PQ
TXAMCC35
59
Final
-
FDU
FAIR69
65
Final
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY70
65
Final
-
UVM
MASLOW62
53
Final
-
PRESBY
CIT82
94
Final
-
CHATT
TNST66
63
Final
-
MONST
PORT59
62
Final
-
TULANE
ECU58
68
Final ESP+
-
CINCY
UCF70
75
Final ESP+
-
IDST
NCOLO64
69
Final
-
JMAD
VCU81
82
Final
-
SACHRT
WAGNER86
85
Final/2OT
-
COLOST
SNCLRA70
57
Final
-
ABIL
ARK72
85
Final SECN
-
SEATTLE
CAL65
70
Final PACN
-
TNMART
MISS43
90
Final ESP+
-
LATECH
LAMON0
0136.5 O/U
+10.5
7:30pm
-
ETNST
BAMA0
0143 O/U
-15.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
TEMPLE
6HOU0
0136 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
9:00pm
-
NWST
1GONZAG0
0
9:00pm
-
7WVU
3KANSAS0
0139 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
PORTST
OREGST0
0148.5 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm PACN
-
SDGST
MARYCA0
0125 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
NDAKST
TCU0
0125.5 O/U
-12
9:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
4IOWA0
0155.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm BTN
-
GC
COLO0
0138 O/U
-10
11:00pm PACN
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD ESP3
-
LOYMRY
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
SIENA
DREXEL0
0
PPD
-
ND
CUSE0
0
PPD
-
UNLV
WYO0
0
PPD
-
UTAH
ARIZST0
0
PPD
-
LNGBCH
USD0
0
-
STNYBRK
FORD0
0
ESP+
-
CHIST
IOWAST0
0
ESP+
-
HOW
MOUNT0
0
-
CLMBUN
MORGAN0
0
-
PQ
SFA0
0
-
BUFF
STBON0
0
-
CCTST
BING0
0
-
UOP
CSN0
0