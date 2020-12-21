|
0:00
End of period
0:03
+3
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
36-35
0:33
Sean McNeil defensive rebound
|
0:35
Jalen Wilson misses two point jump shot
|
0:41
Ochai Agbaji offensive rebound
|
0:43
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
|
0:57
+2
Derek Culver makes two point layup
33-35
|
1:22
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
1:24
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
|
1:54
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
|
1:54
Derek Culver misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1:54
Derek Culver misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1:54
Mitch Lightfoot shooting foul (Derek Culver draws the foul)
|
2:10
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
2:12
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
|
2:27
+3
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
31-35
2:43
+2
Jalen Wilson makes two point layup
|
28-35
2:46
Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
|
2:48
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
|
3:06
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|
3:06
Gabe Osabuohien misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3:06
David McCormack personal foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
|
3:06
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
3:08
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
|
3:15
Christian Braun defensive rebound
|
3:17
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
|
3:35
+3
Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot (Christian Braun assists)
|
28-33
3:51
Christian Braun defensive rebound
|
3:53
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
3:57
TV timeout
|
3:57
Mountaineers offensive rebound
|
3:59
David McCormack blocks Derek Culver's two point jump shot
|
4:24
Christian Braun turnover (out of bounds)
|
4:40
Derek Culver turnover (out of bounds)
|
5:05
Jalen Wilson turnover (traveling)
|
5:17
Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|
5:17
+3
Miles McBride makes three point jump shot
|
28-30
5:22
Miles McBride offensive rebound
|
5:24
Tristan Enaruna blocks Derek Culver's two point layup
|
5:27
Derek Culver offensive rebound
|
5:29
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
5:38
Taz Sherman defensive rebound
|
5:40
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
|
5:51
Oscar Tshiebwe turnover
|
5:51
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
|
6:09
Tristan Enaruna turnover
|
6:09
Tristan Enaruna offensive foul (Emmitt Matthews Jr. draws the foul)
|
6:33
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
|
6:33
Oscar Tshiebwe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6:33
+1
Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-30
6:33
Tristan Enaruna shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|
6:43
Taz Sherman offensive rebound
|
6:45
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
6:55
TV timeout
|
6:55
Dajuan Harris personal foul (Emmitt Matthews Jr. draws the foul)
|
7:19
+2
David McCormack makes two point layup (Bryce Thompson assists)
|
24-30
7:29
David McCormack offensive rebound
|
7:31
Bryce Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
7:44
+2
Derek Culver makes two point layup (Miles McBride assists)
|
24-28
7:58
+3
Jalen Wilson makes three point jump shot (Christian Braun assists)
|
22-28
8:11
+2
Miles McBride makes two point layup
|
22-25
8:19
Derek Culver defensive rebound
|
8:21
Bryce Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
8:38
Derek Culver personal foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
|
8:48
+1
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-25
8:48
+1
Miles McBride makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-25
8:48
Bryce Thompson shooting foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
8:49
Miles McBride offensive rebound
|
8:50
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point layup
|
8:51
Gabe Osabuohien offensive rebound
|
8:53
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
|
9:22
David McCormack turnover
|
9:22
David McCormack offensive foul
|
9:22
David McCormack defensive rebound
|
9:22
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
|
9:30
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
|
9:32
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point jump shot
|
9:57
+2
Christian Braun makes two point layup (David McCormack assists)
|
18-25
10:02
David McCormack defensive rebound
|
10:04
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point layup
|
10:11
Gabe Osabuohien offensive rebound
|
10:13
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot
|
10:28
+2
Ochai Agbaji makes two point jump shot (Christian Braun assists)
|
18-23
10:32
Gabe Osabuohien personal foul (Mitch Lightfoot draws the foul)
|
10:50
+3
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Oscar Tshiebwe assists)
|
18-21
11:06
+3
Marcus Garrett makes three point jump shot (Christian Braun assists)
|
15-21
11:23
Jordan McCabe personal foul (Ochai Agbaji draws the foul)
|
11:30
TV timeout
|
11:30
Gabe Osabuohien turnover (traveling)
|
11:31
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
11:33
Christian Braun misses two point layup
|
11:57
+3
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
15-18
12:20
Ochai Agbaji turnover
|
12:20
Ochai Agbaji offensive foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
|
12:27
Mitch Lightfoot defensive rebound
|
12:29
Christian Braun blocks Derek Culver's two point layup
|
12:35
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
12:37
|
|
|
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:21
|
|
+3
|
Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot (Jalen Wilson assists)
|
12-18
|
13:24
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:38
|
|
+3
|
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
12-15
|
14:09
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Garrett makes two point jump shot
|
9-15
|
14:32
|
|
+3
|
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Emmitt Matthews Jr. assists)
|
9-13
|
14:40
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji turnover (bad pass) (Derek Culver steals)
|
|
15:01
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point jump shot
|
6-13
|
15:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Mountaineers 30 second timeout
|
|
15:33
|
|
+3
|
Christian Braun makes three point jump shot (Jalen Wilson assists)
|
4-13
|
15:41
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
+2
|
David McCormack makes two point layup (Christian Braun assists)
|
4-10
|
16:15
|
|
|
Jayhawks offensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Derek Culver blocks Jalen Wilson's two point layup
|
|
16:24
|