Notre Dame focuses on defense against Bellarmine
Notre Dame needed a game on short notice and found one.
The host Irish's priority Wednesday afternoon against Bellarmine in South Bend, Ind., will be making defensive upgrades in a hurry.
"I don't know what those (answers) are yet," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said of defensive woes. "There's no question at that end of the floor we're just giving up too much too easy. It just puts too much pressure on our offense."
Notre Dame (2-4) is coming off losses to Duke and Purdue.
When Monday's announcement came that Tuesday night's visit to Syracuse had been scratched, the Irish looked to fill the schedule void. There was room for a nonconference game because of a previous cancellation.
About five hours later, arrangements were in place for a visit from Bellarmine, which is competing in its first season at the Division I level after being a Division II power.
This avoided a schedule gap for Notre Dame, which lost 88-78 Saturday to Purdue at a neutral site and resumes Atlantic Coast Conference play Dec. 30 against Virginia.
Brey said the Irish might assess using more zone defenses to combat some of the issues.
Notre Dame's offense has been going well at times, particularly with a fuller roster. Trey Wertz has played the past two games since the NCAA gave immediate eligibility to transfers. The junior guard played his first two seasons for Santa Clara.
"That's the first time we've had our seven guys that I'm counting on," Brey said. "I kind of liked that."
Wertz, who is roommates with teammate Prentiss Hubb, has given a boost to the Irish, averaging 18 points across the past two games. He scored 27 against Purdue.
"It really is staggering (what he has done)," Brey said, noting his points came without forcing things. "He plays the right way. He's a great addition to our group."
Wertz, who was in the starting lineup for the Purdue game, made more than 60 starts for Santa Clara.
Notre Dame is shooting 81.7 percent on free throws for the 10th-best mark in the country.
Bellarmine (1-2) hasn't played since a Dec. 9 loss to Chattanooga. Since then, the Knights had four games wiped off the schedule because of coronavirus-related issues.
"The biggest positive is our players are not satisfied," Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport said.
CJ Fleming of Bellarmine is expected to make his season debut Wednesday. He averaged 9.6 points per game last season.
Defending 3-point shooters has been a topic of concern for the Knights, who gave up 17 baskets from 3-point range vs. Chattanooga.
"We've got to have more aggressive close-outs and make the shooter put the ball on the floor," Davenport said.
Notre Dame and Bellarmine have a common opponent - Duke, which defeated both squads. Bellarmine's victory came against Howard, which is on Notre Dame's January schedule.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
35
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Alec Pfriem turnover
|3:40
|+ 2
|Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Juwan Durham assists)
|3:50
|Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|4:06
|Dylan Penn misses two point jump shot
|4:08
|+ 2
|Dane Goodwin makes two point layup
|4:22
|Dane Goodwin offensive rebound
|4:22
|Juwan Durham misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:22
|+ 1
|Juwan Durham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:22
|Alec Pfriem personal foul
|4:22
|+ 2
|Pedro Bradshaw makes two point jump shot (Alec Pfriem assists)
|4:45
|Nikola Djogo turnover
|5:04
|Team Stats
|Points
|33
|35
|Field Goals
|13-23 (56.5%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-10 (60.0%)
|1-5 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|12-14 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|5
|15
|Offensive
|0
|4
|Defensive
|5
|11
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|8
|3
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|6
|Fouls
|10
|4
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Bellarmine 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Notre Dame 2-4
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Top Scorers
|C. Fleming G
|9 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|D. Goodwin G
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|
|56.5
|FG%
|57.9
|
|
|60.0
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fleming
|9
|1
|3
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|P. Bradshaw
|6
|2
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Thelen
|4
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Claycomb
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Betz
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fleming
|9
|1
|3
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|P. Bradshaw
|6
|2
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Thelen
|4
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Claycomb
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Betz
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Penn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. DeVault
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Pfriem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Tipton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wieland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Younker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Brogan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Comer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|5
|8
|13/23
|6/10
|1/2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Goodwin
|17
|5
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|9/9
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|N. Laszewski
|11
|3
|0
|5/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Ryan
|2
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|T. Wertz
|2
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Hubb
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Goodwin
|17
|5
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|9/9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|N. Laszewski
|11
|3
|0
|5/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|C. Ryan
|2
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|T. Wertz
|2
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|P. Hubb
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Durham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Djogo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carmody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sanders Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Zona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|35
|15
|3
|11/19
|1/5
|12/14
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4
|11
-
BELLAR
ND33
35
1st 3:40
-
DELST
NCWILM17
31
1st 8:04
-
NJTECH
RIDER0
0141 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
STPETE
STFRAN0
0
2:00pm
-
UCLA
25OREG0
0135.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP2
-
22XAVIER
13CREIGH0
0152.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm FS1
-
SELOU
GRAM0
0141 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
IDST
NCOLO0
0134.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
TOWSON
GMASON0
0135.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
11RUT
23OHIOST0
0138.5 O/U
-3
4:30pm
-
GTOWN
SETON0
0147 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm FS1
-
NWST
WASHST0
0145 O/U
-19
5:00pm PACN
-
USCUP
8TENN0
0141.5 O/U
-34
5:00pm
-
CSBAK
PEPPER0
0139 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm
-
PQ
TXAMCC0
0
6:00pm
-
PROV
BUTLER0
0133.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
18ILL
PSU0
0149.5 O/U
+4
6:30pm BTN
-
SWCU
TULSA0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
COPPST
IONA0
0145.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
WEBER
BYU0
0145 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
SCST
SC0
0
7:00pm SECN
-
5NOVA
MARQET0
0141 O/U
+5
7:00pm FS1
-
STKATH
CALSD0
0
7:00pm
-
UMKC
STLOU0
0133 O/U
-23
8:00pm
-
NWEST
IND0
0140 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm
-
SJST
UTAHST0
0151 O/U
-22
9:00pm
-
WILL
DEPAUL0
0147 O/U
-17
9:00pm FS1
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0140 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
NH
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
UTVALL
AF0
0
PPD
-
NICHST
SILL0
0
-
BRYANT
ALBANY0
0
-
BELLAR
MIAOH0
0
-
TEXSO
USC0
0
PACN
-
GATECH
UAB0
0
CBSSN
-
BTHSDA
SNCLRA0
0