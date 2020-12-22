|
End of period
0:00
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
0:01
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses three point jump shot
0:20
+2
Jamari Sibley makes two point jump shot
19-33
0:42
+2
Ike Obiagu makes two point dunk (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
17-33
1:04
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
1:06
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
1:18
Jared Rhoden offensive rebound
1:20
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
1:37
Jamorko Pickett turnover
1:37
Jamorko Pickett offensive foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
1:56
+3
Jared Rhoden makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
17-31
2:08
Dante Harris turnover
2:08
Dante Harris offensive foul (Bryce Aiken draws the foul)
2:16
Dante Harris defensive rebound
2:18
Bryce Aiken misses three point jump shot
2:30
+3
Donald Carey makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Blair assists)
17-28
2:39
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
2:39
Takal Molson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:39
Qudus Wahab personal foul (Takal Molson draws the foul)
2:39
Takal Molson defensive rebound
2:41
Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
2:49
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
2:51
Takal Molson misses two point jump shot
3:07
+1
Qudus Wahab makes regular free throw 1 of 1
14-28
3:07
Tyrese Samuel shooting foul (Qudus Wahab draws the foul)
3:07
+2
Qudus Wahab makes two point jump shot
13-28
3:14
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
3:16
Jared Rhoden misses two point jump shot
3:22
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
3:24
Tyrese Samuel blocks Jamorko Pickett's two point layup
3:29
Jamorko Pickett offensive rebound
3:31
Qudus Wahab misses two point layup
3:51
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-28
3:51
+1
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-27
3:51
TV timeout
3:51
Dante Harris shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
3:54
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
3:56
Donald Carey misses two point jump shot
4:16
+3
Jared Rhoden makes three point jump shot (Bryce Aiken assists)
11-26
4:26
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
4:28
Dante Harris misses two point layup
4:41
Bryce Aiken turnover (bad pass) (Dante Harris steals)
4:41
Dante Harris turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
4:47
Hoyas offensive rebound
4:51
Ike Obiagu blocks Timothy Ighoefe's two point hook shot
4:52
Timothy Ighoefe offensive rebound
4:54
Timothy Ighoefe misses two point hook shot
5:04
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
5:06
Bryce Aiken misses three point jump shot
5:25
+2
Timothy Ighoefe makes two point dunk (Dante Harris assists)
11-23
5:46
+2
Takal Molson makes two point layup (Bryce Aiken assists)
9-23
6:04
+2
Jamorko Pickett makes two point layup (Dante Harris assists)
9-21
6:06
Takal Molson personal foul (Jamorko Pickett draws the foul)
6:32
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
6:34
Bryce Aiken misses three point jump shot
6:52
Dante Harris turnover (traveling)
7:16
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
7:16
Takal Molson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:16
+1
Takal Molson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-21
7:16
Kobe Clark shooting foul (Takal Molson draws the foul)
7:28
Ike Obiagu offensive rebound
7:30
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
7:44
TV timeout
7:44
Chudier Bile personal foul (Ike Obiagu draws the foul)
7:41
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
7:43
Ike Obiagu blocks Chudier Bile's two point dunk
7:50
Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
7:52
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
8:05
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
8:07
Jared Rhoden misses two point jump shot
8:14
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
8:16
Ike Obiagu blocks Qudus Wahab's two point hook shot
8:34
+3
Myles Cale makes three point jump shot (Jared Rhoden assists)
7-20
8:41
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
8:43
Ike Obiagu blocks Qudus Wahab's two point layup
8:52
Ike Obiagu turnover (lost ball) (Chudier Bile steals)
9:07
Pirates offensive rebound
9:09
Timothy Ighoefe blocks Takal Molson's two point layup
9:16
Takal Molson defensive rebound
9:18
Ike Obiagu blocks Timothy Ighoefe's two point jump shot
9:32
Shavar Reynolds Jr. personal foul (Kobe Clark draws the foul)
9:36
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
9:38
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
9:46
Timothy Ighoefe turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
10:03
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover
10:03
Sandro Mamukelashvili offensive foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
10:23
+2
Chudier Bile makes two point hook shot
7-17
10:28
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
10:30
Takal Molson misses two point layup
10:45
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
10:47
Jamorko Pickett misses two point layup
10:54
Ike Obiagu personal foul (Timothy Ighoefe draws the foul)
11:03
TV timeout
11:03
Hoyas offensive rebound
11:05
Ike Obiagu blocks Jamorko Pickett's two point layup
11:14
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
11:16
Takal Molson misses three point jump shot
11:30
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
11:32
Jahvon Blair misses three point jump shot
11:44
Timothy Ighoefe defensive rebound
11:46
Bryce Aiken misses two point jump shot
11:53
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
11:55
Dante Harris misses two point layup
12:06
Takal Molson turnover (lost ball) (Chudier Bile steals)
12:19
Chudier Bile personal foul (Takal Molson draws the foul)
12:21
Takal Molson defensive rebound
12:23
Chudier Bile misses three point jump shot
12:26
Tyrese Samuel personal foul (Chudier Bile draws the foul)
12:32
Hoyas offensive rebound
12:35
Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
12:54
+3
Tyrese Samuel makes three point jump shot (Bryce Aiken assists)
5-17
13:03
Bryce Aiken defensive rebound
13:05
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
13:20
+1
Myles Cale makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-14
13:20
+1
Myles Cale makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-13
13:20
TV timeout
13:20
Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Myles Cale draws the foul)
13:47
+2
Jamorko Pickett makes two point jump shot (Donald Carey assists)
5-12
14:06
+2
Myles Cale makes two point jump shot
3-12
14:21
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
14:23
Jahvon Blair misses two point jump shot
14:35
Donald Carey offensive rebound
14:37
Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
14:57
+2
Jared Rhoden makes two point jump shot (Bryce Aiken assists)
3-10
15:16
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
15:18
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
15:24
|
Jahvon Blair defensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Bryce Aiken misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jahvon Blair misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point jump shot (Bryce Aiken assists)
|
3-8
|
16:43
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot
|
3-6
|
16:43
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Blair makes three point jump shot
|
3-6
|
16:58
|
|
+2
|
Myles Cale makes two point layup (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
0-6
|
17:06
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Dante Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Dante Harris defensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett turnover
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett offensive foul (Myles Cale draws the foul)
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili personal foul (Jamorko Pickett draws the foul)
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Dante Harris defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Jamorko Pickett misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point layup
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Dante Harris turnover (bad pass) (Myles Cale steals)
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Hoyas offensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Dante Harris's two point layup
|
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Myles Cale makes two point layup
|
0-4
|
19:23
|
|
|
Donald Carey turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Qudus Wahab vs. Ike Obiagu (Shavar Reynolds Jr. gains possession)
|