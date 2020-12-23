NMEX
BOISE

1st Half
NMEX
Lobos
10
BOISE
Broncos
18

Time Team Play Score
12:22 +1 Javonte Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-18
12:22   Max Rice shooting foul (Javonte Johnson draws the foul)  
12:22 +2 Javonte Johnson makes two point driving layup 9-18
12:37 +3 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 7-18
12:49   Rod Brown personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
12:48   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
12:50   Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot  
13:07   Mladen Armus turnover (out of bounds)  
13:20   Max Rice defensive rebound  
13:22   Bayron Matos misses two point turnaround hook shot  
13:35 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-15
13:35   Emmanuel Kuac shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
13:35 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point driving jump shot 7-14
14:14 +2 Valdir Manuel makes two point hook shot 7-12
14:40 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point dunk (Rayj Dennis assists) 5-12
14:43   Saquan Singleton turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)  
15:02 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-10
15:02 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-9
15:02   TV timeout  
15:02   Saquan Singleton shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
15:07   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
15:09   Makuach Maluach misses two point turnaround jump shot  
15:27 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 5-8
15:34   Makuach Maluach turnover (lost ball) (Rayj Dennis steals)  
15:40   Kurt Wegscheider defensive rebound  
15:42   Emmanuel Akot misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:49   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
15:51   Valdir Manuel misses two point hook shot  
16:06   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
16:08   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
16:16   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
16:18   Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot  
16:35   Rod Brown turnover  
16:35   Rod Brown offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
16:49 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 5-5
17:10 +2 Jeremiah Francis III makes two point jump shot 5-2
17:27   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
17:29   Jeremiah Francis III misses two point step back jump shot  
17:44   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
17:46   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
17:55 +1 Bayron Matos makes regular free throw 2 of 2 3-2
17:55   Bayron Matos misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:55   Abu Kigab shooting foul (Bayron Matos draws the foul)  
17:54   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
17:56   Bayron Matos misses two point layup  
17:58   Rayj Dennis personal foul  
17:57   Lobos offensive rebound  
17:59   Saquan Singleton misses three point jump shot  
18:24   Makuach Maluach defensive rebound  
18:26   Rayj Dennis misses two point layup  
18:33 +2 Bayron Matos makes two point putback layup 2-2
18:36   Bayron Matos offensive rebound  
18:38   Rod Brown misses two point layup  
18:52   Rayj Dennis turnover (lost ball)  
18:55   Makuach Maluach turnover  
18:55   Makuach Maluach offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
19:23 +2 Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists) 0-2
19:41   Rod Brown turnover (3-second violation)  
20:00   Bayron Matos vs. Mladen Armus (Rod Brown gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 10 18
Field Goals 4-12 (33.3%) 6-11 (54.5%)
3-Pointers 0-2 (0.0%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 5
Offensive 3 1
Defensive 4 4
Team 1 0
Assists 0 5
Steals 0 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 5 2
Fouls 5 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
B. Matos F
3 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
21
D. Alston Jr. G
11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo New Mexico 3-1 10-10
home team logo Boise State 5-1 18-18
ExtraMile Arena Boise, ID
Team Stats
away team logo New Mexico 3-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Boise State 5-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Johnson G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Alston Jr. G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
J. Johnson G 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
21
D. Alston Jr. G 11 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
33.3 FG% 54.5
0.0 3PT FG% 50.0
66.7 FT% 100.0
New Mexico
Starters
B. Matos
J. Francis III
M. Maluach
R. Brown
S. Singleton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Matos 3 3 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 3 0
J. Francis III 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
M. Maluach 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 3
R. Brown 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 0
S. Singleton 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
B. Matos
J. Francis III
M. Maluach
R. Brown
S. Singleton
Bench
J. Johnson
V. Manuel
K. Wegscheider
E. Kuac
K. McGee
J. Arroyo
C. Patterson
D. Headdings
L. Padgett
A. Ndiaye
N. Dorsey
I. Marin
E. Medina
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Manuel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wegscheider - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kuac - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Arroyo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Headdings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Padgett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Marin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Medina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 7 0 4/12 0/2 2/3 5 0 0 0 5 3 4
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston Jr.
M. Armus
A. Kigab
E. Akot
R. Dennis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston Jr. 11 1 1 4/4 2/2 1/1 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
M. Armus 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 0
A. Kigab 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
E. Akot 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
R. Dennis 0 1 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 - 2 0 1 0 1
Starters
D. Alston Jr.
M. Armus
A. Kigab
E. Akot
R. Dennis
Bench
M. Shaver Jr.
M. Rice
S. Winter
D. Doutrive
D. Ivory
N. Smith
K. Pryor
B. Smith
L. Milner
P. Kuzmanovic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Shaver Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Winter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Doutrive - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ivory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pryor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Milner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Kuzmanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 5 5 6/11 3/6 3/3 3 0 2 0 2 1 4
