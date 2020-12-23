NMEX
BOISE
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Javonte Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:22
|Max Rice shooting foul (Javonte Johnson draws the foul)
|12:22
|+ 2
|Javonte Johnson makes two point driving layup
|12:22
|+ 3
|Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|12:37
|Rod Brown personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|12:49
|Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|12:48
|Jeremiah Francis III misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|Mladen Armus turnover (out of bounds)
|13:07
|Max Rice defensive rebound
|13:20
|Bayron Matos misses two point turnaround hook shot
|13:22
|+ 1
|Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|10
|18
|Field Goals
|4-12 (33.3%)
|6-11 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|0-2 (0.0%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|5
|Offensive
|3
|1
|Defensive
|4
|4
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|0
|5
|Steals
|0
|2
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fouls
|5
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|New Mexico 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Boise State 5-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Johnson G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Alston Jr. G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Johnson G
|3 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|D. Alston Jr. G
|11 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Matos
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|J. Francis III
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Maluach
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|S. Singleton
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Manuel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wegscheider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Kuac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McGee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Arroyo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Headdings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Padgett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Dorsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Marin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Medina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|10
|7
|0
|4/12
|0/2
|2/3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Alston Jr.
|11
|1
|1
|4/4
|2/2
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Armus
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Kigab
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Akot
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Dennis
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Shaver Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Winter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Doutrive
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ivory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Pryor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Milner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Kuzmanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|5
|5
|6/11
|3/6
|3/3
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
