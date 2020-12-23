|
0:01
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:16
|
|
+2
|
Aljaz Kunc makes two point layup
|
16-27
|
0:35
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi blocks Jamaure Gregg's two point layup
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp turnover (bad pass) (Jovan Zelenbaba steals)
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Jump ball. Volodymyr Markovetskyy vs. Trenton Massner (Volodymyr Markovetskyy gains possession)
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren defensive rebound
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point layup
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Dalin Williams offensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Dalin Williams makes two point layup
|
16-25
|
3:43
|
|
|
Dalin Williams offensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton personal foul (CJ Jones draws the foul)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp turnover (lost ball) (CJ Jones steals)
|
|
4:16
|
|
+2
|
Larry Owens makes two point jump shot
|
14-25
|
4:44
|
|
|
Larry Owens defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
TJ Bamba misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Larry Owens steals)
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:41
|
|
+1
|
Dishon Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-25
|
5:41
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson personal foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
5:55
|
|
+3
|
Jairus Roberson makes three point jump shot (CJ Jones assists)
|
12-24
|
6:01
|
|
|
Larry Owens defensive rebound
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses two point layup
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson personal foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson defensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Jairus Roberson defensive rebound
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
CJ Jones shooting foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Trenton Massner turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonton steals)
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Trenton Massner turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Larry Owens defensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses two point layup
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
CJ Jones turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonton steals)
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
CJ Jones turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonton steals)
|
|
8:20
|
|
+2
|
Efe Abogidi makes two point dunk (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
9-24
|
8:30
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett misses two point layup
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses two point dunk
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett turnover (bad pass) (Efe Abogidi steals)
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
LaTerrance Reed turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett misses two point layup
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
LaTerrance Reed defensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:22
|
|
+1
|
Jamaure Gregg makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-22
|
10:22
|
|
|
TJ Bamba shooting foul (Jamaure Gregg draws the foul)
|
|
10:34
|
|
+1
|
Aljaz Kunc makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-22
|
10:34
|
|
+1
|
Aljaz Kunc makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-21
|
10:34
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba shooting foul (Aljaz Kunc draws the foul)
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Demons turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Demons offensive rebound
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy blocks Jamaure Gregg's two point layup
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg offensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point layup
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
TJ Bamba personal foul (Jovan Zelenbaba draws the foul)
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba offensive rebound
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
+3
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren makes three point jump shot (Ryan Rapp assists)
|
8-20
|
11:48
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc offensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman turnover
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman offensive foul (Myles Fitzgerald-Warren draws the foul)
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren misses two point layup
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Jamaure Gregg misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
+2
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren makes two point layup
|
8-17
|
12:54
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
+3
|
Aljaz Kunc makes three point jump shot (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
8-15
|
13:25
|
|
|
Carvell Teasett personal foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman misses two point layup
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi personal foul (Jamaure Gregg draws the foul)
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Demons defensive rebound
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson misses two point layup
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Brian White turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonton makes two point layup
|
8-12
|
14:37
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Kendal Coleman misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren personal foul (Jairus Roberson draws the foul)
|
|
14:53
|
|
+3
|
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren makes three point jump shot (Andrej Jakimovski assists)
|
8-10
|
15:00
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
CJ Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonton makes two point jump shot
|
8-7
|
15:37
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski offensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski offensive rebound
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Dalin Williams turnover
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
16:27
|
|
+2
|
CJ Jones makes two point layup (Trenton Massner assists)
|
8-5
|
16:31
|
|
|
Trenton Massner defensive rebound
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:46
|
|
+3
|
Jairus Roberson makes three point jump shot
|
6-5
|
16:47
|
|
|
Demons offensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi blocks Dalin Williams's two point layup
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Dalin Williams offensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
CJ Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Larry Owens defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:16
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Bonton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-5
|
17:16
|
|
|
Dalin Williams shooting foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Demons offensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonton makes two point layup
|
3-4
|
18:08
|
|
|
Larry Owens turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
18:20
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski turnover (lost ball) (Trenton Massner steals)
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Trenton Massner misses two point layup
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Larry Owens defensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski misses two point layup
|
|
19:09
|
|
+3
|
Jairus Roberson makes three point jump shot
|
3-2
|
19:15
|
|
+2
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy makes two point tip shot
|
0-2
|
19:40
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy offensive rebound
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:58
|
|
|
Jovan Zelenbaba vs. Efe Abogidi (Isaac Bonton gains possession)
|