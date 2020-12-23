SJST
UTAHST

2nd Half
SJST
Spartans
1
UTAHST
Aggies
15

Time Team Play Score
13:16 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup 26-57
13:24   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
13:26   Harminder Dhaliwal misses three point jump shot  
13:35   Nate Lacewell defensive rebound  
13:37   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
13:44   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
13:46   Trey Smith misses two point jump shot  
13:58 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists) 26-55
14:17   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
14:19   Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot  
14:49 +3 Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Alphonso Anderson assists) 26-53
14:54   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
14:56   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
14:58   Spartans offensive rebound  
15:00   Seneca Knight misses two point layup  
15:06   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
15:08   Steven Ashworth misses two point layup  
15:14   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
15:16   Neemias Queta blocks Richard Washington's two point layup  
15:25 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-50
15:25   Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:25   Harminder Dhaliwal shooting foul  
15:38   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
15:40   Seneca Knight misses two point layup  
15:51   TV timeout  
15:51   Justin Bean turnover  
15:51   Justin Bean offensive foul  
15:53   Sebastian Mendoza turnover (Rollie Worster steals)  
16:00   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
16:02   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
16:05   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
16:07   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
16:22   Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound  
16:24   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
16:48   Ralph Agee turnover  
16:48   Ralph Agee offensive foul  
16:51   Spartans offensive rebound  
16:53   Neemias Queta blocks Kaison Hammonds's two point jump shot  
17:01   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
17:03   Neemias Queta misses two point layup  
17:10   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
17:12   Omari Moore misses three point jump shot  
17:40 +1 Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-49
17:40   Hugo Clarkin shooting foul  
17:40 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Rollie Worster assists) 26-48
17:52   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
17:54   Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot  
18:10   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
18:12   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
18:34   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
18:34   Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:34 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-46
18:34   Justin Bean shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)  
18:46   Seneca Knight offensive rebound  
18:48   Neemias Queta blocks Seneca Knight's two point layup  
18:57 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists) 25-46
19:03   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
19:05   Neemias Queta blocks Sebastian Mendoza's two point layup  
19:17   Rollie Worster personal foul  
19:34 +2 Justin Bean makes two point layup 25-44
19:37   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
19:39   Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot  
19:49   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
19:51   Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
SJST
Spartans
25
UTAHST
Aggies
42

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Aggies 30 second timeout  
0:03   Seneca Knight turnover  
0:03   Justin Bean turnover (Seneca Knight steals)  
0:05   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
0:07   Richard Washington misses two point layup  
0:36   Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound  
0:38   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
0:47   Richard Washington turnover  
1:00 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-42
1:00 +1 Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-41
1:00   Sebastian Mendoza shooting foul  
1:05   Aggies offensive rebound  
1:07   Sebastian Mendoza blocks Szymon Zapala's two point layup  
1:20   Spartans 30 second timeout  
1:20 +1 Sebastian Mendoza makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-40
1:20 +1 Sebastian Mendoza makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-40
1:20   Rollie Worster personal foul  
1:28 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Sean Bairstow assists) 23-40
1:47   Caleb Simmons turnover  
2:03   Szymon Zapala turnover  
2:17 +1 Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-37
2:17 +1 Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-37
2:17   Neemias Queta personal foul  
2:23   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
2:25   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
2:38   Caleb Simmons turnover  
2:46   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
2:48   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
2:57   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
2:59   Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot  
3:07   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
3:07   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:07   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:07   Chase Courtney personal foul  
3:31 +2 Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot 21-37
3:49 +1 Justin Bean makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-37
3:49 +1 Justin Bean makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-36
3:49   TV timeout  
3:49   Chase Courtney personal foul  
4:09   Omari Moore turnover  
4:17   Spartans offensive rebound  
4:19   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
4:22   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
4:24   Richard Washington blocks Justin Bean's two point layup  
4:34 +2 Sebastian Mendoza makes two point layup 19-35
4:44   Rollie Worster personal foul  
4:44   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
4:46   Rollie Worster misses two point layup  
4:59   Trevin Dorius defensive rebound  
5:01   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
5:09   Seneca Knight offensive rebound  
5:11   Trevin Dorius blocks Seneca Knight's two point layup  
5:19 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-33
5:19 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-32
5:19   Omari Moore shooting foul  
5:30   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
5:32   Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot  
5:50 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point layup 17-31
6:02   TV timeout  
6:02 +2 Hugo Clarkin makes two point layup (Caleb Simmons assists) 17-29
6:35 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Rollie Worster assists) 15-29
6:54 +2 Hugo Clarkin makes two point jump shot (Sebastian Mendoza assists) 15-27
7:19 +3 Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot 13-27
7:26   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
7:28   Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot  
7:37   Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound  
7:39   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
7:47   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
7:49   Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot  
8:12 +2 Sean Bairstow makes two point layup 13-24
8:30   Aggies defensive rebound  
8:32   Trey Smith misses two point layup  
8:35   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
8:37   Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot  
8:46 +3 Caleb Simmons makes three point jump shot (Trey Smith assists) 13-22
8:50   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
8:52   Neemias Queta misses two point layup  
9:01   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
9:03   Steven Ashworth misses two point jump shot  
9:15   Ralph Agee turnover  
9:15   Ralph Agee offensive foul  
9:15   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
9:17   Richard Washington blocks Rollie Worster's two point layup  
9:24   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
9:26   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
9:44   Steven Ashworth turnover  
9:47   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
9:49   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
10:06 +3 Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 10-22
10:13   Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound  
10:15   Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot  
10:35 +2 Sean Bairstow makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 10-19
10:49 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup 10-17
11:07 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot 8-19
11:27   Aggies defensive rebound  
11:27   Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:27 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-17
11:27   Sean Bairstow personal foul  
11:32   Nate Lacewell defensive rebound  
11:34   Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot  
11:47 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-17
11:47   Richard Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:47   TV timeout  
11:47   Marco Anthony personal foul  
11:54   Trey Smith defensive rebound  
11:56   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
12:02   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
12:04   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
12:11   Trey Smith offensive rebound  
12:13   Chase Courtney misses two point jump shot  
12:31 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup 6-17
12:35   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
12:37   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
12:52   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
12:54   Trevin Dorius misses two point jump shot  
13:15 +2 Richard Washington makes two point jump shot 6-15
13:27 +2 Trevin Dorius makes two point jump shot (Brock Miller assists) 4-15
13:42   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
13:42   Chase Courtney misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:42 +1 Chase Courtney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-13
13:42   Trevin Dorius shooting foul  
13:42   Trevin Dorius turnover  
14:03   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
14:05   Trevin Dorius blocks Richard Washington's two point jump shot  
14:10 +2 Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists) 3-13
14:32   TV timeout  
14:32   Seneca Knight turnover  
14:32   Seneca Knight offensive foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)  
15:04 +3 Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 3-11
15:17   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
15:19   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
15:44 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists) 3-8
15:51   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
15:53   Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot  
16:02   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
16:04   Brock Miller misses two point jump shot  
16:16   Ralph Agee personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
16:20   Marco Anthony offensive rebound  
16:22   Justin Bean misses two point layup  
16:29   Sebastian Mendoza personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
16:30   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
16:32   Omari Moore misses three point jump shot  
17:03 +2 Brock Miller makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 3-5
17:04   Sebastian Mendoza personal foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)  
17:14 +3 Sebastian Mendoza makes three point jump shot (Seneca Knight assists) 3-3
17:26   Seneca Knight defensive rebound  
17:28   Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot  
17:42   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
17:44   Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot  
17:52   Neemias Queta personal foul (Hugo Clarkin draws the foul)  
18:06 +1 Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-3
18:06 +1 Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-3
18:06   Rollie Worster misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:06   Ralph Agee shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)  
18:10   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
18:10   Brock Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:10   Seneca Knight shooting foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)  
18:10 +2 Brock Miller makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 0-2
18:29   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
18:31   Neemias Queta blocks Omari Moore's two point jump shot  
18:36   Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound  
18:38   Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot  
18:41   Hugo Clarkin personal foul  
18:41   Marco Anthony offensive rebound  
18:43   Justin Bean misses three point jump shot  
18:43   Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:43