SJST
UTAHST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|13:16
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup
|26-57
|13:24
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|13:26
|
|Harminder Dhaliwal misses three point jump shot
|13:35
|
|Nate Lacewell defensive rebound
|13:37
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|13:44
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|13:46
|
|Trey Smith misses two point jump shot
|13:58
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Steven Ashworth assists)
|26-55
|14:17
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|14:19
|
|Seneca Knight misses three point jump shot
|14:49
|
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Alphonso Anderson assists)
|26-53
|14:54
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|14:56
|
|Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|14:58
|
|Spartans offensive rebound
|15:00
|
|Seneca Knight misses two point layup
|15:06
|
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|15:08
|
|Steven Ashworth misses two point layup
|15:14
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|15:16
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Richard Washington's two point layup
|15:25
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-50
|15:25
|
|Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:25
|
|Harminder Dhaliwal shooting foul
|15:38
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|15:40
|
|Seneca Knight misses two point layup
|15:51
|
|TV timeout
|15:51
|
|Justin Bean turnover
|15:51
|
|Justin Bean offensive foul
|15:53
|
|Sebastian Mendoza turnover (Rollie Worster steals)
|16:00
|
|Richard Washington defensive rebound
|16:02
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|16:05
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|16:07
|
|Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|
|Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound
|16:24
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|16:48
|
|Ralph Agee turnover
|16:48
|
|Ralph Agee offensive foul
|16:51
|
|Spartans offensive rebound
|16:53
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Kaison Hammonds's two point jump shot
|17:01
|
|Omari Moore defensive rebound
|17:03
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point layup
|17:10
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|17:12
|
|Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
|17:40
|
|+1
|Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-49
|17:40
|
|Hugo Clarkin shooting foul
|17:40
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Rollie Worster assists)
|26-48
|17:52
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|17:54
|
|Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot
|18:10
|
|Omari Moore defensive rebound
|18:12
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|18:34
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|18:34
|
|Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:34
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-46
|18:34
|
|Justin Bean shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
|18:46
|
|Seneca Knight offensive rebound
|18:48
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Seneca Knight's two point layup
|18:57
|
|+2
|Rollie Worster makes two point layup (Marco Anthony assists)
|25-46
|19:03
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|19:05
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Sebastian Mendoza's two point layup
|19:17
|
|Rollie Worster personal foul
|19:34
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point layup
|25-44
|19:37
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|19:39
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point jump shot
|19:49
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|19:51
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:01
|
|Steven Ashworth misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Aggies 30 second timeout
|0:03
|
|Seneca Knight turnover
|0:03
|
|Justin Bean turnover (Seneca Knight steals)
|0:05
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|0:07
|
|Richard Washington misses two point layup
|0:36
|
|Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
|0:38
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|0:47
|
|Richard Washington turnover
|1:00
|
|+1
|Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-42
|1:00
|
|+1
|Steven Ashworth makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-41
|1:00
|
|Sebastian Mendoza shooting foul
|1:05
|
|Aggies offensive rebound
|1:07
|
|Sebastian Mendoza blocks Szymon Zapala's two point layup
|1:20
|
|Spartans 30 second timeout
|1:20
|
|+1
|Sebastian Mendoza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-40
|1:20
|
|+1
|Sebastian Mendoza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-40
|1:20
|
|Rollie Worster personal foul
|1:28
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Sean Bairstow assists)
|23-40
|1:47
|
|Caleb Simmons turnover
|2:03
|
|Szymon Zapala turnover
|2:17
|
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-37
|2:17
|
|+1
|Seneca Knight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-37
|2:17
|
|Neemias Queta personal foul
|2:23
|
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|2:25
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|2:38
|
|Caleb Simmons turnover
|2:46
|
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|2:48
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|2:57
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|2:59
|
|Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot
|3:07
|
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|3:07
|
|Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:07
|
|Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:07
|
|Chase Courtney personal foul
|3:31
|
|+2
|Seneca Knight makes two point jump shot
|21-37
|3:49
|
|+1
|Justin Bean makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-37
|3:49
|
|+1
|Justin Bean makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-36
|3:49
|
|TV timeout
|3:49
|
|Chase Courtney personal foul
|4:09
|
|Omari Moore turnover
|4:17
|
|Spartans offensive rebound
|4:19
|
|Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|4:22
|
|Omari Moore defensive rebound
|4:24
|
|Richard Washington blocks Justin Bean's two point layup
|4:34
|
|+2
|Sebastian Mendoza makes two point layup
|19-35
|4:44
|
|Rollie Worster personal foul
|4:44
|
|Richard Washington defensive rebound
|4:46
|
|Rollie Worster misses two point layup
|4:59
|
|Trevin Dorius defensive rebound
|5:01
|
|Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|5:09
|
|Seneca Knight offensive rebound
|5:11
|
|Trevin Dorius blocks Seneca Knight's two point layup
|5:19
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-33
|5:19
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-32
|5:19
|
|Omari Moore shooting foul
|5:30
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|5:32
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|5:50
|
|+2
|Rollie Worster makes two point layup
|17-31
|6:02
|
|TV timeout
|6:02
|
|+2
|Hugo Clarkin makes two point layup (Caleb Simmons assists)
|17-29
|6:35
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Rollie Worster assists)
|15-29
|6:54
|
|+2
|Hugo Clarkin makes two point jump shot (Sebastian Mendoza assists)
|15-27
|7:19
|
|+3
|Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot
|13-27
|7:26
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|7:28
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses two point jump shot
|7:37
|
|Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
|7:39
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|7:47
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot
|8:12
|
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point layup
|13-24
|8:30
|
|Aggies defensive rebound
|8:32
|
|Trey Smith misses two point layup
|8:35
|
|Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|8:37
|
|Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot
|8:46
|
|+3
|Caleb Simmons makes three point jump shot (Trey Smith assists)
|13-22
|8:50
|
|Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|8:52
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point layup
|9:01
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|9:03
|
|Steven Ashworth misses two point jump shot
|9:15
|
|Ralph Agee turnover
|9:15
|
|Ralph Agee offensive foul
|9:15
|
|Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|9:17
|
|Richard Washington blocks Rollie Worster's two point layup
|9:24
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|9:26
|
|Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|9:44
|
|Steven Ashworth turnover
|9:47
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|9:49
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|10:06
|
|+3
|Alphonso Anderson makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|10-22
|10:13
|
|Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
|10:15
|
|Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
|10:35
|
|+2
|Sean Bairstow makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|10-19
|10:49
|
|+2
|Richard Washington makes two point layup
|10-17
|11:07
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot
|8-19
|11:27
|
|Aggies defensive rebound
|11:27
|
|Ralph Agee misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:27
|
|+1
|Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-17
|11:27
|
|Sean Bairstow personal foul
|11:32
|
|Nate Lacewell defensive rebound
|11:34
|
|Rollie Worster misses three point jump shot
|11:47
|
|+1
|Richard Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-17
|11:47
|
|Richard Washington misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:47
|
|TV timeout
|11:47
|
|Marco Anthony personal foul
|11:54
|
|Trey Smith defensive rebound
|11:56
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|12:02
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|12:04
|
|Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|12:11
|
|Trey Smith offensive rebound
|12:13
|
|Chase Courtney misses two point jump shot
|12:31
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup
|6-17
|12:35
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|12:37
|
|Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|12:52
|
|Richard Washington defensive rebound
|12:54
|
|Trevin Dorius misses two point jump shot
|13:15
|
|+2
|Richard Washington makes two point jump shot
|6-15
|13:27
|
|+2
|Trevin Dorius makes two point jump shot (Brock Miller assists)
|4-15
|13:42
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|13:42
|
|Chase Courtney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:42
|
|+1
|Chase Courtney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-13
|13:42
|
|Trevin Dorius shooting foul
|13:42
|
|Trevin Dorius turnover
|14:03
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|14:05
|
|Trevin Dorius blocks Richard Washington's two point jump shot
|14:10
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point jump shot (Steven Ashworth assists)
|3-13
|14:32
|
|TV timeout
|14:32
|
|Seneca Knight turnover
|14:32
|
|Seneca Knight offensive foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)
|15:04
|
|+3
|Rollie Worster makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|3-11
|15:17
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|15:19
|
|Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|15:44
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Marco Anthony assists)
|3-8
|15:51
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|15:53
|
|Seneca Knight misses two point jump shot
|16:02
|
|Richard Washington defensive rebound
|16:04
|
|Brock Miller misses two point jump shot
|16:16
|
|Ralph Agee personal foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|16:20
|
|Marco Anthony offensive rebound
|16:22
|
|Justin Bean misses two point layup
|16:29
|
|Sebastian Mendoza personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|16:30
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|16:32
|
|Omari Moore misses three point jump shot
|17:03
|
|+2
|Brock Miller makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|3-5
|17:04
|
|Sebastian Mendoza personal foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
|17:14
|
|+3
|Sebastian Mendoza makes three point jump shot (Seneca Knight assists)
|3-3
|17:26
|
|Seneca Knight defensive rebound
|17:28
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|17:42
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|17:44
|
|Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|
|Neemias Queta personal foul (Hugo Clarkin draws the foul)
|18:06
|
|+1
|Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-3
|18:06
|
|+1
|Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-3
|18:06
|
|Rollie Worster misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:06
|
|Ralph Agee shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
|18:10
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|18:10
|
|Brock Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:10
|
|Seneca Knight shooting foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)
|18:10
|
|+2
|Brock Miller makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|0-2
|18:29
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|18:31
|
|Neemias Queta blocks Omari Moore's two point jump shot
|18:36
|
|Hugo Clarkin defensive rebound
|18:38
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|18:41
|
|Hugo Clarkin personal foul
|18:41
|
|Marco Anthony offensive rebound
|18:43
|
|Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|
|Spartans turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:43