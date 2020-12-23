TOWSON
GMASON

2nd Half
TOWSON
Tigers
37
GMASON
Patriots
39

Time Team Play Score
0:24   Tigers 60 second timeout  
0:24 +2 Jakigh Dottin makes two point layup 61-69
0:31 +1 Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-69
0:31   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:31   Juwan Gray personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
0:36   Nicolas Timberlake turnover (lost ball)  
0:41 +1 Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-68
0:41   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:41   Juwan Gray personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
0:46   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
0:48   Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot  
0:54 +1 Tyler Kolek makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-67
0:54   Tyler Kolek misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:54   Nicolas Timberlake personal foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)  
1:01   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
1:03   Nicolas Timberlake misses two point layup  
1:24 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-66
1:24 +1 Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2 59-65
1:24   Solomon Uyaelunmo shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
1:49 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point hook shot 59-64
2:10 +2 Javon Greene makes two point layup 57-64
2:18   Patriots 30 second timeout  
2:18 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point layup 57-62
2:30   Charles Thompson offensive rebound  
2:32   Juwan Gray misses two point jump shot  
2:48   Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound  
2:48   Greg Calixte misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:52   Greg Calixte misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:51   Charles Thompson shooting foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)  
3:21   Solomon Uyaelunmo turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Johnson steals)  
3:29   Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound  
3:31   Javon Greene misses two point layup  
3:45   Greg Calixte offensive rebound  
3:47   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
4:02 +3 Nicolas Timberlake makes three point jump shot (Cam Allen assists) 55-62
4:21   Nicolas Timberlake defensive rebound  
4:21   Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:21   TV timeout  
4:21   Tigers 30 second timeout  
4:21   Solomon Uyaelunmo shooting foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)  
4:20 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Greg Calixte assists) 52-62
4:30   Solomon Uyaelunmo turnover  
4:30   Solomon Uyaelunmo offensive foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)  
4:41   Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound  
4:43   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
5:00 +1 Victor Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-60
5:00   Victor Uyaelunmo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:00   Greg Calixte shooting foul (Victor Uyaelunmo draws the foul)  
5:21 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Javon Greene assists) 51-60
5:28   Juwan Gray turnover (traveling)  
5:32   Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Victor Uyaelunmo steals)  
5:58   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
5:58   Nicolas Timberlake misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:58   Tyler Kolek personal foul (Nicolas Timberlake draws the foul)  
6:26 +3 Josh Oduro makes three point jump shot 51-58
6:42 +3 Nicolas Timberlake makes three point jump shot (Cam Allen assists) 51-55
7:03   Nicolas Timberlake defensive rebound  
7:05   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
7:17   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
7:19   Tyler Kolek blocks Nicolas Timberlake's two point layup  
7:28   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
7:30   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
7:59   TV timeout  
7:59   Jakigh Dottin turnover  
7:59   Jakigh Dottin offensive foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)  
8:19 +2 Greg Calixte makes two point layup 48-55
8:27   Greg Calixte offensive rebound  
8:29   Jamal Hartwell II misses two point layup  
8:36   Demetrius Mims personal foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)  
8:42   Jump ball. Demetrius Mims vs. Jamal Hartwell II (Patriots gains possession)  
8:42   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
8:44   Demetrius Mims misses two point jump shot  
9:07   Demetrius Mims defensive rebound  
9:09   Ronald Polite misses three point jump shot  
9:22 +1 Juwan Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-53
9:22 +1 Juwan Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-53
9:22   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Juwan Gray draws the foul)  
9:40 +2 Javon Greene makes two point layup 46-53
9:53 +1 Cam Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-51
9:53   Cam Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:53   Ronald Polite shooting foul (Cam Allen draws the foul)  
9:57   Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Solomon Uyaelunmo steals)  
10:04   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
10:06   Cam Allen misses three point jump shot  
10:41 +3 Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite assists) 45-51
10:50   TV timeout  
10:50   Official timeout  
10:54 +2 Solomon Uyaelunmo makes two point layup 45-48
10:54   Solomon Uyaelunmo offensive rebound  
10:56   Zane Martin misses three point jump shot  
11:20 +2 Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot 43-48
11:44 +2 Zane Martin makes two point jump shot 43-46
12:12 +1 Jamal Hartwell II makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-46
12:12   Demetrius Mims shooting foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)  
12:12 +3 Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot 41-45
12:28 +2 Nicolas Timberlake makes two point layup 41-42
12:34   Ronald Polite turnover (lost ball)  
12:45   Demetrius Mims personal foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)  
12:45   Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound  
12:47   Victor Uyaelunmo misses two point jump shot  
13:15   Josh Oduro turnover (bad pass)  
13:15   Cam Allen turnover (bad pass)  
13:23   Josh Oduro turnover (bad pass) (Victor Uyaelunmo steals)  
13:37 +1 Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-42
13:37 +1 Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-42
13:37   Greg Calixte shooting foul (Nicolas Timberlake draws the foul)  
13:50   Victor Uyaelunmo defensive rebound  
13:52   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
14:07 +2 Cam Allen makes two point jump shot 37-42
14:30 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Bahaide Haidara assists) 35-42
14:36   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
14:38   Greg Calixte misses two point hook shot  
14:57   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
14:57   Demetrius Mims misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:57   Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Demetrius Mims draws the foul)  
14:57 +2 Demetrius Mims makes two point layup 35-39
14:58   Demetrius Mims offensive rebound  
15:00   Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot  
15:17   TV timeout  
15:20   Jump ball. Demetrius Mims vs. Greg Calixte (Tigers gains possession)  
15:20   Demetrius Mims defensive rebound  
15:22   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
15:31   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
15:33   Victor Uyaelunmo misses two point hook shot  
15:44   Demetrius Mims defensive rebound  
15:46   Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot  
15:54   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
15:56   Juwan Gray misses two point jump shot  
16:14   Victor Uyaelunmo defensive rebound  
16:16   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
16:38 +3 Juwan Gray makes three point jump shot (Zane Martin assists) 33-39
17:01   TV timeout  
17:01   Tigers 30 second timeout  
17:02 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup 30-39
17:21   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
17:23   Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot  
17:44 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists) 30-37
17:52   Greg Calixte defensive rebound  
17:54   Zane Martin misses three point jump shot  
18:21 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup 30-35
18:34 +2 Charles Thompson makes two point hook shot 30-33
18:59   Charles Thompson defensive rebound  
19:01   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
19:09 +1 Zane Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-33
19:09 +1 Zane Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-33
19:10   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Zane Martin draws the foul)  
19:24 +1 Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-33
19:24   Juwan Gray shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
19:24 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists) 26-32
19:35 +1 Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-30
19:35 +1 Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-30
19:35   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Nicolas Timberlake draws the foul)  
19:47   Tigers defensive rebound  
19:49   AJ Wilson misses two point hook shot  

1st Half
TOWSON
Tigers
24
GMASON
Patriots
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound  
0:03   Charles Thompson blocks Xavier Johnson's two point layup  
0:03   Xavier Johnson offensive rebound  
0:05   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
0:11   Patriots 30 second timeout  
0:11   Juwan Gray turnover (traveling)  
0:11   Juwan Gray defensive rebound  
0:13   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
0:28   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
0:30   AJ Wilson misses two point layup  
0:30   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
0:32   AJ Wilson misses two point layup  
0:32   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
0:34   Ronald Polite misses three point jump shot  
0:44   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
0:46   AJ Wilson blocks Zane Martin's two point layup  
1:04   Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound  
1:04   Ronald Polite misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:04 +1 Ronald Polite makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-30
1:04   Zane Martin personal foul (Ronald Polite draws the foul)  
1:04   Solomon Uyaelunmo turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite steals)  
1:14   Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound  
1:16   Ronald Polite misses two point jump shot  
1:27   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
1:29   Jakigh Dottin misses two point layup  
1:40   Zane Martin defensive rebound  
1:42   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
2:02 +1 Zane Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-29
2:02   Zane Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:02   Bahaide Haidara shooting foul (Zane Martin draws the foul)  
2:12   Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound  
2:14   AJ Wilson misses two point hook shot  
2:40 +1 Solomon Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-29
2:40 +1 Solomon Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-29
2:40   Bahaide Haidara personal foul (Solomon Uyaelunmo draws the foul)  
2:41   Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound  
2:43   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
2:49   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
2:51   Zane Martin misses three point jump shot  
3:19 +3 Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Bahaide Haidara assists) 21-29
3:29   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
3:31   Charles Thompson misses two point hook shot  
3:49   Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound  
3:51   AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot  
4:06 +1 Solomon Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-26
4:06   Solomon Uyaelunmo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:06   Greg Calixte shooting foul (Solomon Uyaelunmo draws the foul)  
4:23 +1 Greg Calixte makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-26
4:23   Cam Allen shooting foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)  
4:23 +2 Greg Calixte makes two point layup (Bahaide Haidara assists) 20-25
4:39   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
4:41   Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot  
5:00   Zane Martin defensive rebound  
5:00   Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 2 of 2