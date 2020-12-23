TOWSON
GMASON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:24
|
|Tigers 60 second timeout
|0:24
|
|+2
|Jakigh Dottin makes two point layup
|61-69
|0:31
|
|+1
|Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-69
|0:31
|
|Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:31
|
|Juwan Gray personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|0:36
|
|Nicolas Timberlake turnover (lost ball)
|0:41
|
|+1
|Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-68
|0:41
|
|Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:41
|
|Juwan Gray personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|0:46
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|0:48
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|
|+1
|Tyler Kolek makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-67
|0:54
|
|Tyler Kolek misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:54
|
|Nicolas Timberlake personal foul (Tyler Kolek draws the foul)
|1:01
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|1:03
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses two point layup
|1:24
|
|+1
|Javon Greene makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-66
|1:24
|
|+1
|Javon Greene makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-65
|1:24
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo shooting foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|1:49
|
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point hook shot
|59-64
|2:10
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point layup
|57-64
|2:18
|
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|2:18
|
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point layup
|57-62
|2:30
|
|Charles Thompson offensive rebound
|2:32
|
|Juwan Gray misses two point jump shot
|2:48
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|2:48
|
|Greg Calixte misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:52
|
|Greg Calixte misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:51
|
|Charles Thompson shooting foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)
|3:21
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo turnover (bad pass) (Xavier Johnson steals)
|3:29
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|3:31
|
|Javon Greene misses two point layup
|3:45
|
|Greg Calixte offensive rebound
|3:47
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|4:02
|
|+3
|Nicolas Timberlake makes three point jump shot (Cam Allen assists)
|55-62
|4:21
|
|Nicolas Timberlake defensive rebound
|4:21
|
|Josh Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:21
|
|TV timeout
|4:21
|
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|4:21
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo shooting foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)
|4:20
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Greg Calixte assists)
|52-62
|4:30
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo turnover
|4:30
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo offensive foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)
|4:41
|
|Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|5:00
|
|+1
|Victor Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-60
|5:00
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:00
|
|Greg Calixte shooting foul (Victor Uyaelunmo draws the foul)
|5:21
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Javon Greene assists)
|51-60
|5:28
|
|Juwan Gray turnover (traveling)
|5:32
|
|Josh Oduro turnover (lost ball) (Victor Uyaelunmo steals)
|5:58
|
|Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|5:58
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:58
|
|Tyler Kolek personal foul (Nicolas Timberlake draws the foul)
|6:26
|
|+3
|Josh Oduro makes three point jump shot
|51-58
|6:42
|
|+3
|Nicolas Timberlake makes three point jump shot (Cam Allen assists)
|51-55
|7:03
|
|Nicolas Timberlake defensive rebound
|7:05
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|7:17
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|7:19
|
|Tyler Kolek blocks Nicolas Timberlake's two point layup
|7:28
|
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|7:30
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|7:59
|
|TV timeout
|7:59
|
|Jakigh Dottin turnover
|7:59
|
|Jakigh Dottin offensive foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)
|8:19
|
|+2
|Greg Calixte makes two point layup
|48-55
|8:27
|
|Greg Calixte offensive rebound
|8:29
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses two point layup
|8:36
|
|Demetrius Mims personal foul (Javon Greene draws the foul)
|8:42
|
|Jump ball. Demetrius Mims vs. Jamal Hartwell II (Patriots gains possession)
|8:42
|
|Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|8:44
|
|Demetrius Mims misses two point jump shot
|9:07
|
|Demetrius Mims defensive rebound
|9:09
|
|Ronald Polite misses three point jump shot
|9:22
|
|+1
|Juwan Gray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-53
|9:22
|
|+1
|Juwan Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-53
|9:22
|
|AJ Wilson shooting foul (Juwan Gray draws the foul)
|9:40
|
|+2
|Javon Greene makes two point layup
|46-53
|9:53
|
|+1
|Cam Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-51
|9:53
|
|Cam Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:53
|
|Ronald Polite shooting foul (Cam Allen draws the foul)
|9:57
|
|Xavier Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Solomon Uyaelunmo steals)
|10:04
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|10:06
|
|Cam Allen misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|
|+3
|Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite assists)
|45-51
|10:50
|
|TV timeout
|10:50
|
|Official timeout
|10:54
|
|+2
|Solomon Uyaelunmo makes two point layup
|45-48
|10:54
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo offensive rebound
|10:56
|
|Zane Martin misses three point jump shot
|11:20
|
|+2
|Jamal Hartwell II makes two point jump shot
|43-48
|11:44
|
|+2
|Zane Martin makes two point jump shot
|43-46
|12:12
|
|+1
|Jamal Hartwell II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-46
|12:12
|
|Demetrius Mims shooting foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)
|12:12
|
|+3
|Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot
|41-45
|12:28
|
|+2
|Nicolas Timberlake makes two point layup
|41-42
|12:34
|
|Ronald Polite turnover (lost ball)
|12:45
|
|Demetrius Mims personal foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)
|12:45
|
|Jamal Hartwell II defensive rebound
|12:47
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo misses two point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Josh Oduro turnover (bad pass)
|13:15
|
|Cam Allen turnover (bad pass)
|13:23
|
|Josh Oduro turnover (bad pass) (Victor Uyaelunmo steals)
|13:37
|
|+1
|Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-42
|13:37
|
|+1
|Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-42
|13:37
|
|Greg Calixte shooting foul (Nicolas Timberlake draws the foul)
|13:50
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|13:52
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|14:07
|
|+2
|Cam Allen makes two point jump shot
|37-42
|14:30
|
|+3
|Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Bahaide Haidara assists)
|35-42
|14:36
|
|Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
|14:38
|
|Greg Calixte misses two point hook shot
|14:57
|
|Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|14:57
|
|Demetrius Mims misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:57
|
|Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Demetrius Mims draws the foul)
|14:57
|
|+2
|Demetrius Mims makes two point layup
|35-39
|14:58
|
|Demetrius Mims offensive rebound
|15:00
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|
|TV timeout
|15:20
|
|Jump ball. Demetrius Mims vs. Greg Calixte (Tigers gains possession)
|15:20
|
|Demetrius Mims defensive rebound
|15:22
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|15:31
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|15:33
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo misses two point hook shot
|15:44
|
|Demetrius Mims defensive rebound
|15:46
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point jump shot
|15:54
|
|Javon Greene defensive rebound
|15:56
|
|Juwan Gray misses two point jump shot
|16:14
|
|Victor Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|16:16
|
|Josh Oduro misses two point layup
|16:38
|
|+3
|Juwan Gray makes three point jump shot (Zane Martin assists)
|33-39
|17:01
|
|TV timeout
|17:01
|
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|17:02
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|30-39
|17:21
|
|Josh Oduro defensive rebound
|17:23
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot
|17:44
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|30-37
|17:52
|
|Greg Calixte defensive rebound
|17:54
|
|Zane Martin misses three point jump shot
|18:21
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup
|30-35
|18:34
|
|+2
|Charles Thompson makes two point hook shot
|30-33
|18:59
|
|Charles Thompson defensive rebound
|19:01
|
|Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
|19:09
|
|+1
|Zane Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-33
|19:09
|
|+1
|Zane Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-33
|19:10
|
|AJ Wilson shooting foul (Zane Martin draws the foul)
|19:24
|
|+1
|Josh Oduro makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-33
|19:24
|
|Juwan Gray shooting foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
|19:24
|
|+2
|Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|26-32
|19:35
|
|+1
|Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-30
|19:35
|
|+1
|Nicolas Timberlake makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-30
|19:35
|
|AJ Wilson shooting foul (Nicolas Timberlake draws the foul)
|19:47
|
|Tigers defensive rebound
|19:49
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point hook shot
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:01
|
|Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Charles Thompson blocks Xavier Johnson's two point layup
|0:03
|
|Xavier Johnson offensive rebound
|0:05
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|0:11
|
|Juwan Gray turnover (traveling)
|0:11
|
|Juwan Gray defensive rebound
|0:13
|
|Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
|0:28
|
|Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
|0:30
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point layup
|0:30
|
|AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|0:32
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point layup
|0:32
|
|AJ Wilson offensive rebound
|0:34
|
|Ronald Polite misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|0:46
|
|AJ Wilson blocks Zane Martin's two point layup
|1:04
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|1:04
|
|Ronald Polite misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:04
|
|+1
|Ronald Polite makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-30
|1:04
|
|Zane Martin personal foul (Ronald Polite draws the foul)
|1:04
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite steals)
|1:14
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|1:16
|
|Ronald Polite misses two point jump shot
|1:27
|
|AJ Wilson defensive rebound
|1:29
|
|Jakigh Dottin misses two point layup
|1:40
|
|Zane Martin defensive rebound
|1:42
|
|Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
|2:02
|
|+1
|Zane Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-29
|2:02
|
|Zane Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:02
|
|Bahaide Haidara shooting foul (Zane Martin draws the foul)
|2:12
|
|Jakigh Dottin defensive rebound
|2:14
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point hook shot
|2:40
|
|+1
|Solomon Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-29
|2:40
|
|+1
|Solomon Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-29
|2:40
|
|Bahaide Haidara personal foul (Solomon Uyaelunmo draws the foul)
|2:41
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|2:43
|
|AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
|2:49
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|2:51
|
|Zane Martin misses three point jump shot
|3:19
|
|+3
|Jamal Hartwell II makes three point jump shot (Bahaide Haidara assists)
|21-29
|3:29
|
|Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
|3:31
|
|Charles Thompson misses two point hook shot
|3:49
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo defensive rebound
|3:51
|
|AJ Wilson misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|
|+1
|Solomon Uyaelunmo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-26
|4:06
|
|Solomon Uyaelunmo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:06
|
|Greg Calixte shooting foul (Solomon Uyaelunmo draws the foul)
|4:23
|
|+1
|Greg Calixte makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-26
|4:23
|
|Cam Allen shooting foul (Greg Calixte draws the foul)
|4:23
|
|+2
|Greg Calixte makes two point layup (Bahaide Haidara assists)
|20-25
|4:39
|
|Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
|4:41
|
|Nicolas Timberlake misses two point jump shot
|5:00
|
|Zane Martin defensive rebound
|5:00
|
|Bahaide Haidara misses regular free throw 2 of 2