0:00
End of period
0:00
Brandon Averette defensive rebound
0:00
Isiah Brown misses three point jump shot
0:06
+2
Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
32-41
0:39
+3
Isiah Brown makes three point jump shot
32-39
0:47
Seikou Sisoho Jawara defensive rebound
0:49
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
1:11
+3
Dontay Bassett makes three point jump shot (Isiah Brown assists)
29-39
1:24
+2
Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
26-39
1:33
+2
Isiah Brown makes two point layup
26-37
1:39
Isiah Brown defensive rebound
1:41
Dontay Bassett blocks Kolby Lee's two point jump shot
1:55
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
1:55
Michal Kozak misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:55
+1
Michal Kozak makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-37
1:55
Gideon George personal foul
2:03
Spencer Johnson personal foul
2:12
+2
Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists)
23-37
2:25
Dontay Bassett turnover
2:39
Connor Harding personal foul
2:38
Wildcats offensive rebound
2:40
Dontay Bassett misses two point jump shot
2:55
Dillon Jones defensive rebound
2:57
Gideon George misses three point jump shot
3:10
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
3:12
Isiah Brown misses three point jump shot
3:26
+3
Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists)
23-35
3:43
Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover
3:43
Seikou Sisoho Jawara offensive foul
3:46
Gideon George personal foul
3:57
TV timeout
3:57
Caleb Lohner personal foul
3:57
Wildcats defensive rebound
3:59
Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
4:10
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
4:12
Isiah Brown misses two point layup
4:31
Dontay Bassett defensive rebound
4:31
Trevin Knell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:31
Michal Kozak personal foul
4:29
Connor Harding defensive rebound
4:31
Isiah Brown misses three point jump shot
4:37
Dillon Jones defensive rebound
4:39
Connor Harding misses two point jump shot
4:51
Richard Harward defensive rebound
4:53
Dontay Bassett misses two point jump shot
5:08
Michal Kozak defensive rebound
5:08
Trevin Knell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:08
Dontay Bassett shooting foul
5:10
+3
Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Connor Harding assists)
23-32
5:24
+2
Dillon Jones makes two point jump shot
23-29
5:44
+1
Richard Harward makes regular free throw 1 of 1
21-29
5:44
Zahir Porter shooting foul
5:44
+2
Richard Harward makes two point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists)
21-28
6:02
+3
Zahir Porter makes three point jump shot (Michal Kozak assists)
21-26
6:06
Michal Kozak offensive rebound
6:08
Isiah Brown misses two point jump shot
6:24
+3
Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
18-26
6:30
Kolby Lee defensive rebound
6:32
Dontay Bassett misses three point jump shot
6:50
Brandon Averette turnover
7:19
+2
Seikou Sisoho Jawara makes two point jump shot
18-23
7:26
TV timeout
7:27
Wildcats offensive rebound
7:29
Isiah Brown misses three point jump shot
7:43
Isiah Brown offensive rebound
7:45
Michal Kozak misses two point layup
7:59
+2
Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot
16-23
8:13
Cody Carlson turnover
8:13
Cody Carlson offensive foul
8:34
+2
Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot
16-21
8:50
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
8:50
Michal Kozak misses regular free throw 2 of 2
8:50
Michal Kozak misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:50
Trevin Knell shooting foul (Michal Kozak draws the foul)
9:04
+2
Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
16-19
9:12
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
9:14
Matt Haarms blocks Cody Carlson's two point jump shot
9:37
+2
Caleb Lohner makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists)
16-17
9:45
Dillon Jones turnover (Brandon Averette steals)
10:01
Wildcats defensive rebound
10:04
Matt Haarms misses two point jump shot
10:14
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
10:16
Michal Kozak misses three point jump shot
10:25
Dillon Jones defensive rebound
10:27
Cody Carlson blocks Spencer Johnson's two point jump shot
10:37
Zahir Porter personal foul
10:49
+2
Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Dillon Jones assists)
16-15
11:00
Dillon Jones defensive rebound
11:00
Caleb Lohner misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:00
Michal Kozak shooting foul
11:00
+2
Caleb Lohner makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists)
14-15
11:13
+2
Michal Kozak makes two point jump shot
14-13
11:25
Wildcats defensive rebound
11:27
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
11:52
TV timeout
11:52
Cougars defensive rebound
11:56
KJ Cunningham misses three point jump shot
12:26
+2
Brandon Averette makes two point layup
12-13
12:38
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
12:40
Isiah Brown misses two point jump shot
12:49
Wildcats defensive rebound
12:53
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
13:07
+2
KJ Cunningham makes two point jump shot
12-11
13:18
Isiah Brown defensive rebound
13:20
Spencer Johnson misses two point jump shot
13:38
Dontay Bassett turnover
13:52
Brandon Averette turnover
13:58
Brandon Averette defensive rebound
14:00
Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses two point jump shot
14:11
Caleb Lohner personal foul
14:11
Michal Kozak defensive rebound
14:13
Richard Harward misses two point jump shot
14:23
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
14:25
Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot
14:27
+2
Caleb Lohner makes two point layup
10-11
14:27
Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
14:29
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
15:12
+3
Zahir Porter makes three point jump shot (Seikou Sisoho Jawara assists)
10-9
15:19
Seikou Sisoho Jawara defensive rebound
15:21
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
15:34
Dontay Bassett turnover
15:53
Connor Harding turnover
15:59
TV timeout
15:59
Cougars offensive rebound
16:01
Dontay Bassett blocks Connor Harding's two point jump shot
16:06
Brandon Averette defensive rebound
16:08
|
|
|
Zahir Porter misses two point layup
|
|
16:36
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot (Connor Harding assists)
|
7-9
|
17:08
|
|
+3
|
Dontay Bassett makes three point jump shot (Zahir Porter assists)
|
7-7
|
17:33
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists)
|
4-7
|
17:49
|
|
+2
|
Dontay Bassett makes two point jump shot
|
4-4
|
18:14
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
2-4
|
18:24
|
|
|
Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover
|
|
18:36
|
|
+1
|
Connor Harding makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-2
|
18:36
|
|
+1
|
Connor Harding makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-1
|
18:36
|
|
|
Cody Carlson shooting foul (Connor Harding draws the foul)
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Cody Carlson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Dontay Bassett defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Seikou Sisoho Jawara assists)
|
2-0
|
19:35
|
|
|
Cody Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
KJ Cunningham vs. Matt Haarms (Alex Barcello gains possession)
|