WEBER
BYU

2nd Half
WEBER
Wildcats
7
BYU
Cougars
8

Time Team Play Score
16:58   Connor Harding personal foul  
17:05   Matt Haarms turnover (Seikou Sisoho Jawara steals)  
17:17 +3 Zahir Porter makes three point jump shot 39-49
17:29 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 1 36-49
17:29   Cody Carlson shooting foul  
17:29 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists) 36-48
17:35   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
17:37   Matt Haarms blocks Cody Carlson's two point jump shot  
18:12 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Kolby Lee assists) 36-46
18:26 +3 Isiah Brown makes three point jump shot (Seikou Sisoho Jawara assists) 36-43
18:39 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-43
18:39 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-42
18:39   Isiah Brown shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
18:51   Dontay Bassett personal foul  
19:03 +1 Cody Carlson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-41
19:03   Cody Carlson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:03   Matt Haarms shooting foul  
19:06   Isiah Brown defensive rebound  
19:08   Connor Harding misses three point jump shot  
19:17   Zahir Porter turnover (Alex Barcello steals)  
19:28   Connor Harding turnover (Seikou Sisoho Jawara steals)  
19:46   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
19:48   Zahir Porter misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
WEBER
Wildcats
32
BYU
Cougars
41

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
0:00   Isiah Brown misses three point jump shot  
0:06 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot 32-41
0:39 +3 Isiah Brown makes three point jump shot 32-39
0:47   Seikou Sisoho Jawara defensive rebound  
0:49   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
1:11 +3 Dontay Bassett makes three point jump shot (Isiah Brown assists) 29-39
1:24 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 26-39
1:33 +2 Isiah Brown makes two point layup 26-37
1:39   Isiah Brown defensive rebound  
1:41   Dontay Bassett blocks Kolby Lee's two point jump shot  
1:55   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
1:55   Michal Kozak misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:55 +1 Michal Kozak makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-37
1:55   Gideon George personal foul  
2:03   Spencer Johnson personal foul  
2:12 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists) 23-37
2:25   Dontay Bassett turnover  
2:39   Connor Harding personal foul  
2:38   Wildcats offensive rebound  
2:40   Dontay Bassett misses two point jump shot  
2:55   Dillon Jones defensive rebound  
2:57   Gideon George misses three point jump shot  
3:10   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
3:12   Isiah Brown misses three point jump shot  
3:26 +3 Connor Harding makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists) 23-35
3:43   Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover  
3:43   Seikou Sisoho Jawara offensive foul  
3:46   Gideon George personal foul  
3:57   TV timeout  
3:57   Caleb Lohner personal foul  
3:57   Wildcats defensive rebound  
3:59   Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot  
4:10   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
4:12   Isiah Brown misses two point layup  
4:31   Dontay Bassett defensive rebound  
4:31   Trevin Knell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:31   Michal Kozak personal foul  
4:29   Connor Harding defensive rebound  
4:31   Isiah Brown misses three point jump shot  
4:37   Dillon Jones defensive rebound  
4:39   Connor Harding misses two point jump shot  
4:51   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
4:53   Dontay Bassett misses two point jump shot  
5:08   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
5:08   Trevin Knell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:08   Dontay Bassett shooting foul  
5:10 +3 Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Connor Harding assists) 23-32
5:24 +2 Dillon Jones makes two point jump shot 23-29
5:44 +1 Richard Harward makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-29
5:44   Zahir Porter shooting foul  
5:44 +2 Richard Harward makes two point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists) 21-28
6:02 +3 Zahir Porter makes three point jump shot (Michal Kozak assists) 21-26
6:06   Michal Kozak offensive rebound  
6:08   Isiah Brown misses two point jump shot  
6:24 +3 Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 18-26
6:30   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
6:32   Dontay Bassett misses three point jump shot  
6:50   Brandon Averette turnover  
7:19 +2 Seikou Sisoho Jawara makes two point jump shot 18-23
7:26   TV timeout  
7:27   Wildcats offensive rebound  
7:29   Isiah Brown misses three point jump shot  
7:43   Isiah Brown offensive rebound  
7:45   Michal Kozak misses two point layup  
7:59 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot 16-23
8:13   Cody Carlson turnover  
8:13   Cody Carlson offensive foul  
8:34 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot 16-21
8:50   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
8:50   Michal Kozak misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:50   Michal Kozak misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:50   Trevin Knell shooting foul (Michal Kozak draws the foul)  
9:04 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot 16-19
9:12   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
9:14   Matt Haarms blocks Cody Carlson's two point jump shot  
9:37 +2 Caleb Lohner makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists) 16-17
9:45   Dillon Jones turnover (Brandon Averette steals)  
10:01   Wildcats defensive rebound  
10:04   Matt Haarms misses two point jump shot  
10:14   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
10:16   Michal Kozak misses three point jump shot  
10:25   Dillon Jones defensive rebound  
10:27   Cody Carlson blocks Spencer Johnson's two point jump shot  
10:37   Zahir Porter personal foul  
10:49 +2 Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Dillon Jones assists) 16-15
11:00   Dillon Jones defensive rebound  
11:00   Caleb Lohner misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:00   Michal Kozak shooting foul  
11:00 +2 Caleb Lohner makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists) 14-15
11:13 +2 Michal Kozak makes two point jump shot 14-13
11:25   Wildcats defensive rebound  
11:27   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:52   Cougars defensive rebound  
11:56   KJ Cunningham misses three point jump shot  
12:26 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point layup 12-13
12:38   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
12:40   Isiah Brown misses two point jump shot  
12:49   Wildcats defensive rebound  
12:53   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
13:07 +2 KJ Cunningham makes two point jump shot 12-11
13:18   Isiah Brown defensive rebound  
13:20   Spencer Johnson misses two point jump shot  
13:38   Dontay Bassett turnover  
13:52   Brandon Averette turnover  
13:58   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
14:00   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses two point jump shot  
14:11   Caleb Lohner personal foul  
14:11   Michal Kozak defensive rebound  
14:13   Richard Harward misses two point jump shot  
14:23   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
14:25   Seikou Sisoho Jawara misses three point jump shot  
14:27 +2 Caleb Lohner makes two point layup 10-11
14:27   Caleb Lohner offensive rebound  
14:29   Connor Harding misses three point jump shot  
15:12 +3 Zahir Porter makes three point jump shot (Seikou Sisoho Jawara assists) 10-9
15:19   Seikou Sisoho Jawara defensive rebound  
15:21   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
15:34   Dontay Bassett turnover  
15:53   Connor Harding turnover  
15:59   TV timeout  
15:59   Cougars offensive rebound  
16:01   Dontay Bassett blocks Connor Harding's two point jump shot  
16:06   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
16:08   Zahir Porter misses two point layup  
16:36 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot (Connor Harding assists) 7-9
17:08 +3 Dontay Bassett makes three point jump shot (Zahir Porter assists) 7-7
17:33 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists) 4-7
17:49 +2 Dontay Bassett makes two point jump shot 4-4
18:14 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 2-4
18:24   Seikou Sisoho Jawara turnover  
18:36 +1 Connor Harding makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-2
18:36 +1 Connor Harding makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-1
18:36   Cody Carlson shooting foul (Connor Harding draws the foul)  
18:42   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
18:44   Cody Carlson misses three point jump shot  
18:56   Dontay Bassett defensive rebound  
18:58   Kolby Lee misses two point jump shot  
19:20 +2 Cody Carlson makes two point layup (Seikou Sisoho Jawara assists) 2-0
19:35   Cody Carlson defensive rebound  
19:37   Matt Haarms misses two point layup  
20:00   KJ Cunningham vs. Matt Haarms (Alex Barcello gains possession)  
  Connor Harding personal foul 16:58
  Matt Haarms turnover (Seikou Sisoho Jawara steals) 17:05
+ 3 Zahir Porter makes three point jump shot 17:17
+ 1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17:29
  Cody Carlson shooting foul 17:29
+ 2 Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists) 17:29
  Kolby Lee defensive rebound 17:35
  Matt Haarms blocks Cody Carlson's two point jump shot 17:37
+ 3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Kolby Lee assists) 18:12
+ 3 Isiah Brown makes three point jump shot (Seikou Sisoho Jawara assists) 18:26
+ 1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18:39
Team Stats
Points 39 49
Field Goals 15-35 (42.9%) 19-36 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 2-6 (33.3%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 22 20
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 14 17
Team 6 2
Assists 7 13
Steals 2 2
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 8 5
Fouls 11 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo Weber State 3-2 32436
home team logo Brigham Young 8-2 41849
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
Weber State
Starters
Z. Porter
D. Bassett
I. Brown
C. Carlson
S. Sisoho Jawara
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Porter 9 0 1 3/5 3/3 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 0
D. Bassett 8 2 0 3/6 2/3 0/0 2 - 0 2 3 0 2
I. Brown 8 4 1 3/10 2/6 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 3
C. Carlson 5 1 0 2/5 0/1 1/2 3 - 0 1 1 0 1
S. Sisoho Jawara 2 2 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 2 0 2 0 2
Bench
M. Kozak
K. Cunningham
D. Jones
J. Sanders
H. Humphreys
J. Furgerson
K. Davis
D. Nzekwesi
D. Kupsas
T. Percy
M. Brizee
D. Hunter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Total 39 16 7 15/35 7/16 2/6 11 0 2 3 8 2 14
Brigham Young
Starters
A. Barcello
M. Haarms
K. Lee
C. Harding
B. Averette
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Barcello 10 1 3 4/4 2/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
M. Haarms 9 4 2 3/5 0/0 3/3 1 - 0 2 1 0 4
K. Lee 6 3 1 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 3
C. Harding 5 1 2 1/5 1/3 2/2 2 - 0 0 2 0 1
B. Averette 4 4 4 2/6 0/4 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 0 4
Bench
T. Knell
C. Lohner
R. Harward
S. Johnson
G. George
J. Wade
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
C. Pearson
B. Warr
T. Tripple
H. Erickson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Total 49 18 13 19/36 5/13 6/9 9 0 2 2 5 1 17
