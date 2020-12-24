|
0:53
Boilermakers 30 second timeout
0:55
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
0:57
Chol Marial misses two point jump shot
0:58
Chol Marial offensive rebound
1:00
Donta Scott misses two point jump shot
1:07
Donta Scott defensive rebound
1:09
Aquan Smart blocks Jaden Ivey's two point jump shot
1:14
Jaden Ivey offensive rebound
1:16
Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
1:38
+3
Aaron Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Eric Ayala assists)
28-37
1:44
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
1:46
Zach Edey misses two point layup
2:15
+2
Eric Ayala makes two point layup (Aaron Wiggins assists)
25-37
2:22
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
2:24
Isaiah Thompson misses three point jump shot
2:39
Darryl Morsell personal foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
2:41
Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
2:43
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
2:50
Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
2:52
Chol Marial blocks Mason Gillis's two point jump shot
2:58
Mason Gillis offensive rebound
3:00
Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
3:08
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
3:10
Zach Edey blocks Eric Ayala's two point jump shot
3:36
Donta Scott defensive rebound
3:36
Jaden Ivey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:36
Darryl Morsell shooting foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
3:36
+2
Jaden Ivey makes two point layup
23-37
3:51
Zach Edey defensive rebound
3:51
Darryl Morsell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:51
TV timeout
3:51
Sasha Stefanovic personal foul (Darryl Morsell draws the foul)
4:05
Donta Scott defensive rebound
4:07
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
4:29
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
4:29
Eric Ayala misses regular free throw 3 of 3
4:29
Eric Ayala misses regular free throw 2 of 3
4:29
Official timeout
4:29
+1
Eric Ayala makes regular free throw 1 of 3
23-35
4:29
Eric Hunter Jr. shooting foul (Eric Ayala draws the foul)
4:53
+3
Eric Hunter Jr. makes three point jump shot
22-35
5:10
Official timeout
5:23
+2
Eric Ayala makes two point layup
22-32
5:27
Eric Ayala offensive rebound
5:29
Darryl Morsell misses three point jump shot
5:49
+2
Eric Hunter Jr. makes two point jump shot
20-32
6:23
+3
Eric Ayala makes three point jump shot
20-30
6:31
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
6:33
Zach Edey misses two point layup
6:48
Zach Edey defensive rebound
6:50
Galin Smith misses two point layup
7:00
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
7:02
Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point layup
7:13
TV timeout
7:21
+2
Aaron Wiggins makes two point tip shot
17-30
7:25
Aaron Wiggins offensive rebound
7:27
Aaron Wiggins misses two point layup
7:59
+3
Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot
15-30
8:12
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
8:14
Darryl Morsell misses two point jump shot
8:27
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
8:29
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:59
+3
Darryl Morsell makes three point jump shot (Jairus Hamilton assists)
15-27
9:22
+1
Eric Hunter Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-27
9:22
+1
Eric Hunter Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-26
9:22
Aquan Smart shooting foul (Eric Hunter Jr. draws the foul)
9:43
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
9:43
Darryl Morsell misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:43
Eric Hunter Jr. shooting foul (Darryl Morsell draws the foul)
9:43
+2
Darryl Morsell makes two point layup (Aaron Wiggins assists)
12-25
10:00
+3
Mason Gillis makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
10-25
10:07
Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
10:09
Jairus Hamilton misses two point jump shot
10:30
+3
Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
10-22
10:39
Donta Scott turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Ivey steals)
10:55
Terrapins defensive rebound
10:57
Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
11:19
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
11:19
Aquan Smart misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:19
Isaiah Thompson shooting foul (Aquan Smart draws the foul)
11:19
+2
Aquan Smart makes two point layup
10-19
11:36
Aaron Wheeler turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Wiggins steals)
11:45
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
11:47
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
12:12
TV timeout
12:12
Terrapins 60 second timeout
12:12
+3
Isaiah Thompson makes three point jump shot (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
8-19
12:15
Isaiah Thompson defensive rebound
12:17
Jairus Hamilton misses two point jump shot
12:34
+2
Jaden Ivey makes two point layup (Isaiah Thompson assists)
8-16
12:55
Jairus Hamilton personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
12:55
Boilermakers defensive rebound
12:57
Chol Marial misses three point jump shot
13:15
+3
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
8-14
13:23
Boilermakers 30 second timeout
13:42
+2
Hakim Hart makes two point layup (Darryl Morsell assists)
8-11
13:59
+2
Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Aaron Wheeler assists)
6-11
14:02
Hakim Hart turnover (bad pass) (Sasha Stefanovic steals)
14:07
Jaden Ivey personal foul
14:07
Terrapins offensive rebound
14:09
Chol Marial misses three point jump shot
14:25
Boilermakers turnover (10-second violation)
14:35
+1
Chol Marial makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-9
14:35
Chol Marial misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:35
TV timeout
14:35
Trevion Williams shooting foul (Chol Marial draws the foul)
14:41
Chol Marial defensive rebound
14:43
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
15:13
+3
Eric Ayala makes three point jump shot
5-9
15:38
+3
Eric Hunter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
2-9
15:48
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
15:50
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
16:10
Terrapins defensive rebound
16:12
Brandon Newman misses two point jump shot
16:39
Boilermakers defensive rebound
16:41
Donta Scott misses three point jump shot
16:52
Brandon Newman personal foul
17:07
+1
Sasha Stefanovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-6
17:07
+1
Sasha Stefanovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-5
17:07
Galin Smith shooting foul (Sasha Stefanovic draws the foul)
17:23
+2
Hakim Hart makes two point layup (Aaron Wiggins assists)
2-4
17:29
Sasha Stefanovic turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Wiggins steals)
17:40
Eric Ayala turnover (traveling)
17:55
+2
Zach Edey makes two point jump shot (Mason Gillis assists)
0-4
18:11
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
18:11
Galin Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
18:11
Galin Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
18:11
Zach Edey shooting foul (Galin Smith draws the foul)
18:20
Terrapins offensive rebound
18:22
Zach Edey blocks Hakim Hart's two point jump shot
18:32
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
18:34
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
18:42
Aaron Wiggins turnover (bad pass)
19:03
Trevion Williams personal foul (Jairus Hamilton draws the foul)
19:03
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
19:05
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
19:08
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
19:10
Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point layup
19:26
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
19:28
Aaron Wiggins misses two point jump shot
19:45
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point layup (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
0-2
20:00
(Boilermakers gains possession)
