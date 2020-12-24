|
0:06
Khristian Lander personal foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
0:19
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (lost ball) (Andre Curbelo steals)
0:45
Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
0:46
+3
Da'Monte Williams makes three point jump shot (Andre Curbelo assists)
27-29
1:01
+2
Race Thompson makes two point hook shot
27-26
1:16
Kofi Cockburn turnover (traveling)
1:30
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
25-26
1:30
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-26
1:30
Kofi Cockburn shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
1:59
+2
Kofi Cockburn makes two point dunk (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
23-26
2:18
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
2:20
Rob Phinisee misses two point jump shot
2:33
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
2:35
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
2:58
TV timeout
3:00
Race Thompson personal foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
2:58
Fighting Illini defensive rebound
3:00
Aljami Durham misses two point layup
3:24
+2
Kofi Cockburn makes two point layup
23-24
3:28
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
3:30
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
3:41
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
3:43
Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
4:07
+2
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point jump shot (Kofi Cockburn assists)
23-22
4:32
Hoosiers turnover (shot clock violation)
5:01
Trey Galloway defensive rebound
5:01
Ayo Dosunmu misses regular free throw 1 of 1
5:01
Aljami Durham shooting foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
5:01
+2
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup (Trent Frazier assists)
23-20
5:05
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (lost ball)
5:17
Andre Curbelo turnover (lost ball)
5:24
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
5:27
Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Kofi Cockburn's two point layup
5:44
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-18
5:44
+1
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-18
5:44
Trent Frazier shooting foul (Trayce Jackson-Davis draws the foul)
5:47
Trent Frazier turnover (lost ball) (Trayce Jackson-Davis steals)
6:17
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point jump shot
21-18
6:34
Trey Galloway defensive rebound
6:36
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
6:44
Giorgi Bezhanishvili defensive rebound
6:46
Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
7:10
+1
Trent Frazier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-18
7:10
+1
Trent Frazier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-17
7:10
TV timeout
7:10
Khristian Lander shooting foul (Trent Frazier draws the foul)
7:28
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point jump shot
19-16
7:50
+2
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup
17-16
8:02
+2
Trayce Jackson-Davis makes two point layup
17-14
8:21
+2
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point jump shot
15-14
8:35
Trayce Jackson-Davis personal foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
8:50
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
8:52
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
9:12
+3
Da'Monte Williams makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
15-12
9:34
+3
Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Trayce Jackson-Davis assists)
15-9
9:45
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
9:47
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point layup
9:49
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
9:51
Jerome Hunter misses two point jump shot
10:20
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
10:22
Jacob Grandison misses three point jump shot
10:38
+3
Armaan Franklin makes three point jump shot (Jerome Hunter assists)
12-9
10:47
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
10:49
Jacob Grandison misses two point layup
11:07
Jacob Grandison defensive rebound
11:09
Khristian Lander misses three point jump shot
11:25
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (lost ball) (Armaan Franklin steals)
11:36
Da'Monte Williams offensive rebound
11:38
Jacob Grandison misses three point jump shot
11:52
TV timeout
11:52
Rob Phinisee turnover (out of bounds)
12:21
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point layup (Andre Curbelo assists)
9-9
12:33
Jacob Grandison defensive rebound
12:35
Aljami Durham misses three point jump shot
12:41
+2
Andre Curbelo makes two point layup
9-7
12:48
Trayce Jackson-Davis turnover (bad pass) (Andre Curbelo steals)
13:10
+2
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup (Andre Curbelo assists)
9-5
13:15
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
13:17
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
13:24
Fighting Illini defensive rebound
13:26
Race Thompson misses three point jump shot
13:55
Jerome Hunter defensive rebound
13:57
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
14:12
+2
Jerome Hunter makes two point jump shot
9-3
14:38
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point layup
7-3
15:04
+2
Trey Galloway makes two point layup
7-1
15:32
Race Thompson defensive rebound
15:34
Jacob Grandison misses two point layup
15:38
TV timeout
15:38
Jump ball. Ayo Dosunmu vs. Trey Galloway (Fighting Illini gains possession)
15:45
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
15:47
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
15:55
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
15:57
Kofi Cockburn misses two point layup
16:13
+2
Race Thompson makes two point jump shot
5-1
16:22
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
16:24
Trayce Jackson-Davis blocks Kofi Cockburn's two point layup
16:48
+2
Armaan Franklin makes two point layup (Race Thompson assists)
3-1
16:54
Adam Miller turnover (bad pass) (Race Thompson steals)
17:21
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
17:21
Armaan Franklin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:21
+1
Armaan Franklin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-1
17:21
Ayo Dosunmu shooting foul (Armaan Franklin draws the foul)
17:30
+1
Kofi Cockburn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-1
17:30
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:30
Armaan Franklin shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
17:30
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
17:32
Trent Frazier misses two point layup
17:40
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
17:42
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point jump shot
18:03
Hoosiers defensive rebound
18:05
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point layup
18:11
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
18:13
Aljami Durham misses two point jump shot
18:19
Da'Monte Williams turnover (bad pass) (Trayce Jackson-Davis steals)
18:27
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
18:29
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
18:51
Armaan Franklin defensive rebound
18:53
Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
19:03
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
19:05
Armaan Franklin misses two point jump shot
19:19
Trayce Jackson-Davis defensive rebound
19:21
Trent Frazier misses three point jump shot
19:41
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
19:43
Trayce Jackson-Davis misses two point layup
20:00
Trayce Jackson-Davis vs. Kofi Cockburn (Race Thompson gains possession)
