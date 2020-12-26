|
0:00
End of period
0:03
+2
Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists)
27-30
0:08
Efstratios Kalogerias turnover (lost ball) (Bahaide Haidara steals)
0:13
Efstratios Kalogerias offensive rebound
0:15
Devante Carter misses three point jump shot
0:40
Spartans defensive rebound
0:44
Josh Oduro misses two point hook shot
0:54
Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound
0:56
Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
1:16
+2
Devante Carter makes two point driving layup
27-28
1:36
Spartans 30 second timeout
1:39
Kashaun Hicks defensive rebound
1:41
Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot
2:01
Josh Oduro defensive rebound
2:01
Kashaun Hicks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:01
AJ Wilson personal foul (Kashaun Hicks draws the foul)
2:01
Kashaun Hicks defensive rebound
2:03
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
2:11
Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
2:13
Kashaun Hicks misses three point jump shot
2:29
+3
Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists)
25-28
2:40
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
2:42
Tyrese Jenkins misses two point jump shot
3:04
Jordan Miller turnover (lost ball)
3:08
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
3:10
AJ Wilson blocks Chris Ford's two point jump shot
3:33
+2
Bahaide Haidara makes two point pullup jump shot
25-25
3:48
Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
3:48
Kashaun Hicks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:48
TV timeout
3:48
Jordan Miller personal foul
3:47
Kashaun Hicks defensive rebound
3:49
Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
3:55
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
3:57
Devante Carter misses two point jump shot
4:14
+2
Jordan Miller makes two point driving layup
25-23
4:20
Joe Bryant Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Miller steals)
4:25
+2
Jordan Miller makes two point putback layup
25-21
4:28
Jordan Miller offensive rebound
4:30
Bahaide Haidara misses two point layup
4:49
Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
4:49
Chris Ford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:49
+1
Chris Ford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-19
4:49
Greg Calixte shooting foul (Chris Ford draws the foul)
4:51
Bahaide Haidara personal foul (Devante Carter draws the foul)
5:11
Spartans defensive rebound
5:12
Xavier Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
5:30
Mustafa Lawrence personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
5:34
Tyler Kolek defensive rebound
5:36
Devante Carter misses two point jump shot
6:05
+3
Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists)
24-19
6:24
Chris Ford turnover (out of bounds)
6:24
Chris Ford defensive rebound
6:26
Chris Ford blocks Josh Oduro's two point layup
6:34
Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound
6:36
Mustafa Lawrence misses three point jump shot
6:38
+1
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
24-16
6:38
Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:38
J.J. Matthews shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
6:44
Mustafa Lawrence personal foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)
7:07
+2
Jalen Hawkins makes two point hook shot
24-15
7:32
Mustafa Lawrence defensive rebound
7:34
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
7:44
Daryl Anderson personal foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)
7:51
+1
Devante Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-15
7:51
+1
Devante Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-15
7:51
TV timeout
7:51
AJ Wilson shooting foul (Devante Carter draws the foul)
8:04
+2
Josh Oduro makes two point layup (AJ Wilson assists)
20-15
8:25
Jalen Hawkins turnover (traveling)
8:48
Josh Oduro turnover
8:48
Josh Oduro offensive foul
9:15
+2
J.J. Matthews makes two point hook shot
20-13
9:26
Jalen Hawkins defensive rebound
9:28
Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
9:49
+1
Mustafa Lawrence makes regular free throw 3 of 3
18-13
9:49
+1
Mustafa Lawrence makes regular free throw 2 of 3
17-13
9:49
+1
Mustafa Lawrence makes regular free throw 1 of 3
16-13
9:49
TV timeout
9:49
Javon Greene shooting foul (Mustafa Lawrence draws the foul)
9:57
Kashaun Hicks defensive rebound
9:59
Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot
10:26
+2
Mustafa Lawrence makes two point driving layup
15-13
10:46
+3
Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists)
13-13
11:04
+3
Kashaun Hicks makes three point jump shot
13-10
11:13
+2
Jordan Miller makes two point driving layup (Javon Greene assists)
10-10
11:20
Joe Bryant Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Hartwell II steals)
11:28
Joe Bryant Jr. defensive rebound
11:30
Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot
11:47
+3
Kashaun Hicks makes three point jump shot
10-8
12:13
Jamal Hartwell II turnover (out of bounds)
12:34
+3
Mustafa Lawrence makes three point jump shot (Joe Bryant Jr. assists)
7-8
12:49
Spartans offensive rebound
12:51
Chris Ford misses two point jump shot
13:01
Joe Bryant Jr. defensive rebound
13:03
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
13:31
+1
Chris Ford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-8
13:31
+1
Chris Ford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-8
13:31
Greg Calixte shooting foul (Chris Ford draws the foul)
13:32
Spartans offensive rebound
13:34
Kashaun Hicks misses two point hook shot
13:59
TV timeout
13:59
Spartans defensive rebound
14:03
Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
14:33
Devante Carter turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
14:39
Devante Carter offensive rebound
14:41
Devante Carter misses three point jump shot
14:57
+2
Javon Greene makes two point driving layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
2-8
15:05
Devante Carter turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
15:09
Joe Bryant Jr. defensive rebound
15:11
Josh Oduro misses two point layup
15:15
Josh Oduro offensive rebound
15:17
Xavier Johnson misses two point layup
15:25
+2
Devante Carter makes two point jump shot
2-6
15:41
+2
Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists)
0-6
15:52
Josh Oduro offensive rebound
15:54
Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
16:09
Javon Greene defensive rebound
16:11
Chris Ford misses two point hook shot
16:26
+2
Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot
0-4
16:33
Patriots offensive rebound
16:35
Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot
16:47
Patriots defensive rebound
16:48
Kyonze Chavis misses two point jump shot
17:09
Javon Greene personal foul (Devante Carter draws the foul)
17:15
Josh Oduro turnover (bad pass) (Devante Carter steals)
17:36
Chris Ford personal foul
17:35
AJ Wilson defensive rebound
17:37
Devante Carter misses three point jump shot
17:58
Spartans offensive rebound
18:00
Mustafa Lawrence misses three point jump shot
18:06
Mustafa Lawrence defensive rebound
18:08
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
18:16
AJ Wilson offensive rebound
18:18
Javon Greene misses three point jump shot
18:17
J.J. Matthews personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)
18:35
Patriots offensive rebound
18:34
Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot
18:56
Efstratios Kalogerias turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)
19:02
J.J. Matthews defensive rebound
19:04
AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot
19:21
Devante Carter turnover (traveling)
19:36
+2
AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot (Javon Greene assists)
0-2
20:00
J.J. Matthews vs. AJ Wilson (Kashaun Hicks gains possession)
