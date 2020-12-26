NORFLK
GMASON

2nd Half
NORFLK
Spartans
4
GMASON
Patriots
4

Time Team Play Score
17:26   Devante Carter turnover (traveling)  
17:33   Kashaun Hicks defensive rebound  
17:33   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:33   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:33   Devante Carter shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
17:34   Chris Ford personal foul (Bahaide Haidara draws the foul)  
17:33   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
17:35   Tyler Kolek misses two point jump shot  
17:47   Devante Carter personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
17:55 +1 Kyonze Chavis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-34
17:55 +1 Kyonze Chavis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-34
17:55   Tyler Kolek shooting foul (Kyonze Chavis draws the foul)  
18:19   Bahaide Haidara turnover (lost ball) (Devante Carter steals)  
18:43 +1 Chris Ford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-34
18:43 +1 Chris Ford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-34
18:43   Bahaide Haidara shooting foul (Chris Ford draws the foul)  
19:08 +2 Bahaide Haidara makes two point putback layup 27-34
19:10   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
19:12   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
19:25 +1 Tyler Kolek makes flagrant free throw 2 of 2 27-32
19:25 +1 Tyler Kolek makes flagrant free throw 1 of 2 27-31
19:25   Devante Carter misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:25   Devante Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:25   Devante Carter misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:25   J.J. Matthews flagrant 2  
19:25   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Devante Carter draws the foul)  
19:31   Tyler Kolek turnover (lost ball) (Mustafa Lawrence steals)  
19:48   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
19:50   J.J. Matthews misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
NORFLK
Spartans
27
GMASON
Patriots
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (Tyler Kolek assists) 27-30
0:08   Efstratios Kalogerias turnover (lost ball) (Bahaide Haidara steals)  
0:13   Efstratios Kalogerias offensive rebound  
0:15   Devante Carter misses three point jump shot  
0:40   Spartans defensive rebound  
0:44   Josh Oduro misses two point hook shot  
0:54   Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound  
0:56   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
1:16 +2 Devante Carter makes two point driving layup 27-28
1:36   Spartans 30 second timeout  
1:39   Kashaun Hicks defensive rebound  
1:41   Jamal Hartwell II misses two point jump shot  
2:01   Josh Oduro defensive rebound  
2:01   Kashaun Hicks misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:01   AJ Wilson personal foul (Kashaun Hicks draws the foul)  
2:01   Kashaun Hicks defensive rebound  
2:03   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
2:11   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
2:13   Kashaun Hicks misses three point jump shot  
2:29 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists) 25-28
2:40   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
2:42   Tyrese Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
3:04   Jordan Miller turnover (lost ball)  
3:08   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
3:10   AJ Wilson blocks Chris Ford's two point jump shot  
3:33 +2 Bahaide Haidara makes two point pullup jump shot 25-25
3:48   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
3:48   Kashaun Hicks misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:48   TV timeout  
3:48   Jordan Miller personal foul  
3:47   Kashaun Hicks defensive rebound  
3:49   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
3:55   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
3:57   Devante Carter misses two point jump shot  
4:14 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point driving layup 25-23
4:20   Joe Bryant Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Miller steals)  
4:25 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point putback layup 25-21
4:28   Jordan Miller offensive rebound  
4:30   Bahaide Haidara misses two point layup  
4:49   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
4:49   Chris Ford misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:49 +1 Chris Ford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-19
4:49   Greg Calixte shooting foul (Chris Ford draws the foul)  
4:51   Bahaide Haidara personal foul (Devante Carter draws the foul)  
5:11   Spartans defensive rebound  
5:12   Xavier Johnson misses two point floating jump shot  
5:30   Mustafa Lawrence personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
5:34   Tyler Kolek defensive rebound  
5:36   Devante Carter misses two point jump shot  
6:05 +3 Tyler Kolek makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists) 24-19
6:24   Chris Ford turnover (out of bounds)  
6:24   Chris Ford defensive rebound  
6:26   Chris Ford blocks Josh Oduro's two point layup  
6:34   Bahaide Haidara defensive rebound  
6:36   Mustafa Lawrence misses three point jump shot  
6:38 +1 Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-16
6:38   Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:38   J.J. Matthews shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)  
6:44   Mustafa Lawrence personal foul (Jordan Miller draws the foul)  
7:07 +2 Jalen Hawkins makes two point hook shot 24-15
7:32   Mustafa Lawrence defensive rebound  
7:34   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
7:44   Daryl Anderson personal foul (Jamal Hartwell II draws the foul)  
7:51 +1 Devante Carter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-15
7:51 +1 Devante Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-15
7:51   TV timeout  
7:51   AJ Wilson shooting foul (Devante Carter draws the foul)  
8:04 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point layup (AJ Wilson assists) 20-15
8:25   Jalen Hawkins turnover (traveling)  
8:48   Josh Oduro turnover  
8:48   Josh Oduro offensive foul  
9:15 +2 J.J. Matthews makes two point hook shot 20-13
9:26   Jalen Hawkins defensive rebound  
9:28   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
9:49 +1 Mustafa Lawrence makes regular free throw 3 of 3 18-13
9:49 +1 Mustafa Lawrence makes regular free throw 2 of 3 17-13
9:49 +1 Mustafa Lawrence makes regular free throw 1 of 3 16-13
9:49   TV timeout  
9:49   Javon Greene shooting foul (Mustafa Lawrence draws the foul)  
9:57   Kashaun Hicks defensive rebound  
9:59   Jamal Hartwell II misses three point jump shot  
10:26 +2 Mustafa Lawrence makes two point driving layup 15-13
10:46 +3 Javon Greene makes three point jump shot (Jordan Miller assists) 13-13
11:04 +3 Kashaun Hicks makes three point jump shot 13-10
11:13 +2 Jordan Miller makes two point driving layup (Javon Greene assists) 10-10
11:20   Joe Bryant Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jamal Hartwell II steals)  
11:28   Joe Bryant Jr. defensive rebound  
11:30   Jordan Miller misses three point jump shot  
11:47 +3 Kashaun Hicks makes three point jump shot 10-8
12:13   Jamal Hartwell II turnover (out of bounds)  
12:34 +3 Mustafa Lawrence makes three point jump shot (Joe Bryant Jr. assists) 7-8
12:49   Spartans offensive rebound  
12:51   Chris Ford misses two point jump shot  
13:01   Joe Bryant Jr. defensive rebound  
13:03   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
13:31 +1 Chris Ford makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-8
13:31 +1 Chris Ford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-8
13:31   Greg Calixte shooting foul (Chris Ford draws the foul)  
13:32   Spartans offensive rebound  
13:34   Kashaun Hicks misses two point hook shot  
13:59   TV timeout  
13:59   Spartans defensive rebound  
14:03   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
14:33   Devante Carter turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
14:39   Devante Carter offensive rebound  
14:41   Devante Carter misses three point jump shot  
14:57 +2 Javon Greene makes two point driving layup (Xavier Johnson assists) 2-8
15:05   Devante Carter turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
15:09   Joe Bryant Jr. defensive rebound  
15:11   Josh Oduro misses two point layup  
15:15   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
15:17   Xavier Johnson misses two point layup  
15:25 +2 Devante Carter makes two point jump shot 2-6
15:41 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point jump shot (Tyler Kolek assists) 0-6
15:52   Josh Oduro offensive rebound  
15:54   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
16:09   Javon Greene defensive rebound  
16:11   Chris Ford misses two point hook shot  
16:26 +2 Josh Oduro makes two point hook shot 0-4
16:33   Patriots offensive rebound  
16:35   Josh Oduro misses three point jump shot  
16:47   Patriots defensive rebound  
16:48   Kyonze Chavis misses two point jump shot  
17:09   Javon Greene personal foul (Devante Carter draws the foul)  
17:15   Josh Oduro turnover (bad pass) (Devante Carter steals)  
17:36   Chris Ford personal foul  
17:35   AJ Wilson defensive rebound  
17:37   Devante Carter misses three point jump shot  
17:58   Spartans offensive rebound  
18:00   Mustafa Lawrence misses three point jump shot  
18:06   Mustafa Lawrence defensive rebound  
18:08   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
18:16   AJ Wilson offensive rebound  
18:18   Javon Greene misses three point jump shot  
18:17   J.J. Matthews personal foul (Josh Oduro draws the foul)  
18:35   Patriots offensive rebound  
18:34   Tyler Kolek misses three point jump shot  
18:56   Efstratios Kalogerias turnover (lost ball) (Javon Greene steals)  
19:02   J.J. Matthews defensive rebound  
19:04   AJ Wilson misses two point jump shot  
19:21   Devante Carter turnover (traveling)  
19:36 +2 AJ Wilson makes two point jump shot (Javon Greene assists) 0-2
20:00   J.J. Matthews vs. AJ Wilson (Kashaun Hicks gains possession)  
  Devante Carter turnover (traveling) 17:26
  Kashaun Hicks defensive rebound 17:33
  Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2 17:33
  Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2 17:33
  Devante Carter shooting foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul) 17:33
  Chris Ford personal foul (Bahaide Haidara draws the foul) 17:34
  Bahaide Haidara offensive rebound 17:33
  Tyler Kolek misses two point jump shot 17:35
  Devante Carter personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul) 17:47
+ 1 Kyonze Chavis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17:55
+ 1 Kyonze Chavis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17:55
Team Stats
Points 31 34
Field Goals 8-23 (34.8%) 14-38 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 3-17 (17.6%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 22
Offensive 2 7
Defensive 13 12
Team 6 3
Assists 1 9
Steals 3 6
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 10 6
Fouls 11 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
M. Lawrence G
8 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
13
J. Oduro F
8 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Norfolk State 3-3 27431
home team logo George Mason 4-1 30434
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Norfolk State 3-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo George Mason 4-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Lawrence G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Kolek G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
M. Lawrence G 8 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
20
T. Kolek G 8 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
34.8 FG% 36.8
33.3 3PT FG% 17.6
70.6 FT% 50.0
Norfolk State
Starters
M. Lawrence
D. Carter
K. Chavis
J. Matthews
E. Kalogerias
Starters
M. Lawrence
D. Carter
K. Chavis
J. Matthews
E. Kalogerias
Bench
K. Hicks
C. Ford
J. Hawkins
J. Bryant Jr.
D. Anderson
T. Jenkins
Y. Sidibe
N. Chambers
A. Bottoms
Total 31 15 1 8/23 3/9 12/17 11 0 3 1 10 2 13
George Mason
Starters
T. Kolek
J. Oduro
J. Greene
A. Wilson
X. Johnson
Starters
T. Kolek
J. Oduro
J. Greene
A. Wilson
X. Johnson
Bench
J. Miller
B. Haidara
G. Calixte
J. Hartwell II
I. Boyd
R. Polite
M. Henry
O. Frazier III
J. Tempchin
M. McCray
C. Konnor
Total 34 19 9 14/38 3/17 3/6 12 0 6 1 6 7 12
