5:54
Tyree Corbett defensive rebound
5:56
Quentin Millora-Brown misses two point hook shot
6:00
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
6:02
Maxwell Evans misses three point jump shot
6:10
Byron Joshua personal foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
6:16
Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
6:18
Dylan Disu blocks David Pierce III's two point layup
6:21
David Pierce III offensive rebound
6:23
David Pierce III misses three point jump shot
6:36
David Pierce III defensive rebound
6:36
Quentin Millora-Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 3
6:36
Quentin Millora-Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:36
Oddyst Walker shooting foul (Quentin Millora-Brown draws the foul)
6:37
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
6:39
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
6:48
Byron Joshua turnover (bad pass)
6:56
TV timeout
6:56
Braves 30 second timeout
7:14
+2
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes two point layup (Issac McBride assists)
11-29
7:20
Issac McBride defensive rebound
7:22
Oddyst Walker misses two point layup
7:46
Jacoby Ross defensive rebound
7:48
Dylan Disu misses three point jump shot
7:55
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
7:57
Oddyst Walker blocks Scotty Pippen Jr.'s two point jump shot
8:12
+3
Jacoby Ross makes three point jump shot (Anthony Fairley assists)
11-27
8:25
Anthony Fairley offensive rebound
8:27
Jacoby Ross misses three point jump shot
8:43
Trey Thomas turnover (bad pass)
8:48
Trey Thomas defensive rebound
8:50
Maxwell Evans blocks David Pierce III's two point layup
8:56
Myles Stute turnover (lost ball) (Jacoby Ross steals)
9:17
Braves turnover (5-second violation)
9:38
Myles Stute turnover (traveling)
9:53
Anthony Fairley turnover (lost ball)
10:18
+3
Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
8-27
10:33
Anthony Fairley personal foul (Quentin Millora-Brown draws the foul)
10:33
Quentin Millora-Brown defensive rebound
10:35
Quentin Millora-Brown blocks Anthony Fairley's two point jump shot
10:50
Jordan Wright turnover
10:50
Jordan Wright offensive foul (Arne Morris draws the foul)
11:01
Myles Stute defensive rebound
11:03
Jacoby Ross misses two point jump shot
11:22
+3
Jordan Wright makes three point jump shot (Quentin Millora-Brown assists)
8-24
11:25
Arne Morris personal foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
11:40
TV timeout
11:40
Byron Joshua turnover (bad pass)
11:53
David Pierce III defensive rebound
11:55
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
11:59
Commodores offensive rebound
12:03
Quentin Millora-Brown misses two point layup
12:05
Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
12:07
Scotty Pippen Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:25
Oddyst Walker turnover (out of bounds)
12:41
+3
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes three point jump shot
8-21
12:59
+2
Jacoby Ross makes two point jump shot
8-18
13:12
Braves 30 second timeout
13:16
+3
Trey Thomas makes three point jump shot (Jordan Wright assists)
6-18
13:21
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
13:23
Byron Joshua misses two point layup
13:37
+2
Jordan Wright makes two point tip shot
6-15
13:40
Jordan Wright offensive rebound
13:42
Dylan Disu misses two point layup
13:49
Byron Joshua turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Wright steals)
13:52
Oddyst Walker defensive rebound
13:54
Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
14:09
+2
Tyree Corbett makes two point layup (Byron Joshua assists)
6-13
14:22
+3
Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Trey Thomas assists)
4-13
14:45
Trey Thomas defensive rebound
14:47
Tyree Corbett misses two point layup
14:50
Tyree Corbett offensive rebound
14:52
Tyree Corbett misses two point jump shot
15:04
Jordan Wright turnover
15:04
Jordan Wright offensive foul (David Pierce III draws the foul)
15:12
Oddyst Walker turnover (bad pass) (Trey Thomas steals)
15:17
Oddyst Walker offensive rebound
15:19
Oddyst Walker misses three point jump shot
15:25
Issac McBride personal foul (Byron Joshua draws the foul)
15:40
+3
Scotty Pippen Jr. makes three point jump shot (Issac McBride assists)
4-10
15:58
TV timeout
15:58
Anthony Fairley turnover (traveling)
16:20
Anthony Fairley defensive rebound
16:22
Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
16:32
Dylan Disu defensive rebound
16:34
Anthony Fairley misses three point jump shot
16:39
Arne Morris defensive rebound
16:41
Anthony Fairley blocks Issac McBride's two point layup
16:58
David Pierce III turnover
16:58
David Pierce III offensive foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
17:13
+2
Jordan Wright makes two point jump shot
4-7
17:29
Byron Joshua personal foul (Scotty Pippen Jr. draws the foul)
17:41
DJ Harvey defensive rebound
17:43
Oddyst Walker misses three point jump shot
17:46
Anthony Fairley offensive rebound
17:48
David Pierce III misses two point jump shot
17:55
DJ Harvey personal foul (Byron Joshua draws the foul)
18:06
Braves offensive rebound
18:08
Oddyst Walker misses three point jump shot
18:22
+3
DJ Harvey makes three point jump shot (Jordan Wright assists)
4-5
18:32
+2
David Pierce III makes two point jump shot
4-2
18:40
Scotty Pippen Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Fairley steals)
18:51
+1
Oddyst Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-2
18:51
+1
Oddyst Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-2
18:51
Tyrin Lawrence shooting foul (Oddyst Walker draws the foul)
19:10
Tyrin Lawrence turnover
19:10
Tyrin Lawrence offensive foul (Oddyst Walker draws the foul)
19:20
Tyrin Lawrence defensive rebound
19:22
David Pierce III misses three point jump shot
19:41
+2
Dylan Disu makes two point layup (Scotty Pippen Jr. assists)
0-2
20:00
Kobe Wilson vs. Dylan Disu (Issac McBride gains possession)
