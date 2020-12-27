EVAN
SILL

1st Half
EVAN
Aces
13
SILL
Salukis
25

Time Team Play Score
5:00   Salukis defensive rebound  
5:02   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
5:27   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
5:29   Jawaun Newton blocks Dalton Banks's two point layup  
5:35   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
5:37   Jawaun Newton misses two point layup  
5:58 +1 Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-25
5:58 +1 Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-24
5:58   Trey Hall shooting foul (Dalton Banks draws the foul)  
6:06   Samari Curtis turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)  
6:27   Purple Aces defensive rebound  
6:29   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
6:35   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
6:37   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
7:05   Lance Jones turnover  
7:05   Lance Jones offensive foul  
7:11   Anthony D'Avanzo offensive rebound  
7:13   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
7:29   TV timeout  
7:31   Samari Curtis turnover (out of bounds)  
7:51 +2 Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists) 13-23
7:56   Iyen Enaruna turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Domask steals)  
8:03   Ben Harvey personal foul  
8:28   Evan Kuhlman defensive rebound  
8:30   Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot  
8:51 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Jawaun Newton assists) 13-21
9:01   Trent Brown personal foul  
9:13 +1 Kyler Filewich makes regular free throw 1 of 1 10-21
9:21   Jawaun Newton shooting foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)  
9:21 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Ben Harvey assists) 10-20
9:21   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
9:23   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
9:50   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
9:52   Lance Jones misses two point jump shot  
9:59   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
10:01   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
10:20   Lance Jones turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)  
10:33   Samari Curtis personal foul  
10:47   Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Domask steals)  
11:14 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot 10-18
11:32   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:53   TV timeout  
11:53   Dalton Banks personal foul  
12:09 +3 Steven Verplancken Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kyler Filewich assists) 10-16
12:16   Shamar Givance personal foul  
12:20 +2 Alex Matthews makes two point layup 10-13
12:25   Alex Matthews offensive rebound  
12:27   Kyler Filewich blocks Iyen Enaruna's two point layup  
12:56 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup 8-13
13:23 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 8-11
13:49 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists) 5-11
14:07   Alex Matthews personal foul  
14:08   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
14:08   Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:08   Shamar Givance misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:08   TV timeout  
14:08   Ben Harvey personal foul  
14:20   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
14:22   Marcus Domask misses two point jump shot  
14:45 +2 Jawaun Newton makes two point jump shot 5-9
15:06   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
15:08   Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot  
15:37   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
15:39   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
15:52   Ben Harvey turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)  
16:01   Noah Frederking turnover (lost ball) (Ben Harvey steals)  
16:25   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
16:27   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
16:51   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
16:53   Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot  
17:16 +2 Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists) 3-9
17:22   Jawaun Newton turnover (lost ball) (Trent Brown steals)  
17:37 +1 Trent Brown makes regular free throw 3 of 3 3-7
17:37 +1 Trent Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 3 3-6
17:37 +1 Trent Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 3 3-5
17:37   Shamar Givance shooting foul (Trent Brown draws the foul)  
18:00 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 3-4
18:23 +2 Trent Brown makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists) 0-4
18:29   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
18:31   Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot  
19:10 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point jump shot 0-2
20:00   Gage Bobe vs. Eric Butler (Purple Aces gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 13 25
Field Goals 5-14 (35.7%) 9-17 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 3-8 (37.5%) 1-4 (25.0%)
Free Throws 0-2 (0.0%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 8 10
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 6 8
Team 1 1
Assists 3 6
Steals 2 5
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 6 3
Fouls 6 5
Technicals 0 0
2
J. Levitch F
6 PTS, 4 REB
24
T. Brown G
5 PTS
12T
away team logo Evansville 2-4 13-13
home team logo S. Illinois 6-0 25-25
SIU Arena Carbondale, Illinois
SIU Arena Carbondale, Illinois
Team Stats
away team logo Evansville 2-4 PPG RPG APG
home team logo S. Illinois 6-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Levitch F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Filewich C PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Levitch F 6 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
14
K. Filewich C 5 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
35.7 FG% 52.9
37.5 3PT FG% 25.0
0.0 FT% 100.0
Evansville
Starters
J. Levitch
J. Newton
N. Frederking
E. Kuhlman
S. Givance
Bench
A. Matthews
S. Curtis
T. Gilgeous-Alexander
I. Enaruna
T. Hall
P. Ilegomah
D. Straub
G. Bobe
E. Page
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Matthews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curtis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gilgeous-Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Enaruna - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Ilegomah - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Straub - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bobe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Page - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 13 7 3 5/14 3/8 0/2 6 0 2 1 6 1 6
S. Illinois
Starters
T. Brown
M. Domask
A. D'Avanzo
B. Harvey
L. Jones
Bench
K. Filewich
S. Verplancken Jr.
D. Banks
J. Long
S. Dembele
W. Keller
C. Cross
E. Butler
J. Muila
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Filewich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Verplancken Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Dembele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Keller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Muila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 25 9 6 9/17 1/4 6/6 5 0 5 1 3 1 8
