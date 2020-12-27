ILLST
LOYCHI

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
ILLST
Redbirds
11
LOYCHI
Ramblers
24

Time Team Play Score
7:40   TV timeout  
7:40   Lucas Williamson turnover  
7:40   Lucas Williamson offensive foul  
7:46   Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound  
7:48   Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup  
7:53   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
7:55   Cameron Krutwig blocks Sy Chatman's two point jump shot  
8:18 +3 Aher Uguak makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 11-24
8:37   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Braden Norris steals)  
8:48   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
8:50   Cameron Krutwig misses three point jump shot  
8:56   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
8:58   Sy Chatman misses three point jump shot  
9:12   Tom Welch personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
9:36 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point jump shot 11-21
9:48   Tom Welch offensive rebound  
9:50   Marquise Kennedy misses two point jump shot  
9:59   Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (lane violation)  
9:59   Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:59   Tom Welch shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
10:11   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
10:11 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point jump shot (Tate Hall assists) 11-19
10:15   Tate Hall offensive rebound  
10:17   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
10:26   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
10:28   Howard Fleming Jr. blocks Marquise Kennedy's two point layup  
10:30   Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound  
10:32   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
10:51 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point jump shot (DJ Horne assists) 11-17
11:09 +3 Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists) 9-17
11:16   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
11:18   Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup  
11:38 +2 DJ Horne makes two point jump shot 9-14
11:54 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-14
11:54   TV timeout  
11:54   Harouna Sissoko shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
11:54 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 7-13
12:14   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
12:16   Cameron Krutwig blocks Dusan Mahorcic's two point layup  
12:40   Cooper Kaifes turnover (bad pass)  
13:04 +2 DJ Horne makes two point jump shot 7-11
13:15   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
13:17   Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot  
13:25   Dedric Boyd personal foul (Cooper Kaifes draws the foul)  
13:36   Dedric Boyd turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)  
13:49   Tate Hall turnover (lost ball) (Emon Washington steals)  
14:04   Alston Andrews turnover  
14:04   Alston Andrews offensive foul  
14:24 +1 Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-11
14:24   Alston Andrews shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)  
14:24 +2 Lucas Williamson makes two point layup 5-10
14:49   Harouna Sissoko turnover (traveling)  
15:11   Tom Welch turnover (traveling)  
15:28   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
15:30   Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot  
15:45   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
15:45   Lucas Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:45 +1 Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-8
15:45   TV timeout  
15:45   Howard Fleming Jr. shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)  
15:49   Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)  
16:04   Cameron Krutwig turnover (bad pass)  
16:13   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
16:15   Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot  
16:32   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
16:34   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
16:47   Josiah Strong turnover (lost ball)  
17:16 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point dunk (Braden Norris assists) 5-7
17:21   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
17:23   Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot  
17:33   Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound  
17:35   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
17:50   Harouna Sissoko turnover (lane violation)  
17:50 +1 Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-5
17:50   Cameron Krutwig shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)  
18:02   Cameron Krutwig turnover (traveling)  
18:18 +2 Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point layup 4-5
18:41 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup 2-5
18:55   Tate Hall offensive rebound  
18:57   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
19:06 +2 Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup (Antonio Reeves assists) 2-3
19:23 +3 Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists) 0-3
19:58   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
20:00   Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Dusan Mahorcic vs. Cameron Krutwig (Redbirds gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Lucas Williamson turnover 7:40
  Lucas Williamson offensive foul 7:40
  Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound 7:46
  Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup 7:48
  Lucas Williamson defensive rebound 7:53
  Cameron Krutwig blocks Sy Chatman's two point jump shot 7:55
+ 3 Aher Uguak makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 8:18
  Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Braden Norris steals) 8:37
  Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound 8:48
  Cameron Krutwig misses three point jump shot 8:50
  Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound 8:56
Team Stats
Points 11 24
Field Goals 5-12 (41.7%) 9-20 (45.0%)
3-Pointers 0-4 (0.0%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 14
Offensive 0 7
Defensive 5 7
Team 0 0
Assists 2 6
Steals 1 3
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 8 6
Fouls 5 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
D. Horne G
4 PTS, 1 AST
home team logo
1
L. Williamson G
10 PTS, 3 REB
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, Illinois
Joseph J. Gentile Center Chicago, Illinois
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois State 3-3 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Loyola-Chicago 4-2 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Horne G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Williamson G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Horne G 4 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
1
L. Williamson G 10 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
41.7 FG% 45.0
0.0 3PT FG% 30.0
50.0 FT% 75.0
Illinois State
Starters
D. Mahorcic
H. Sissoko
H. Fleming Jr.
J. Strong
A. Reeves
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mahorcic 3 4 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 4
H. Sissoko 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 0
H. Fleming Jr. 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 2 0 1
J. Strong 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
A. Reeves 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
D. Mahorcic
H. Sissoko
H. Fleming Jr.
J. Strong
A. Reeves
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mahorcic 3 4 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
H. Sissoko 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0
H. Fleming Jr. 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 1 2 0 1
J. Strong 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
A. Reeves 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
D. Horne
D. Boyd
S. Chatman
A. Andrews
A. Ndiaye
M. Miller
A. Kotov
J. Johnson
N. Stadelman
E. Washington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Horne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boyd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Andrews - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kotov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stadelman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 5 2 5/12 0/4 1/2 5 0 1 1 8 0 5
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
L. Williamson
A. Uguak
C. Krutwig
T. Hall
B. Norris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Williamson 10 3 0 3/4 2/3 2/3 1 - 1 0 1 0 3
A. Uguak 7 1 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
C. Krutwig 5 4 1 2/5 0/1 1/1 1 - 0 2 2 2 2
T. Hall 0 2 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 2 0
B. Norris 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
Starters
L. Williamson
A. Uguak
C. Krutwig
T. Hall
B. Norris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Williamson 10 3 0 3/4 2/3 2/3 1 0 1 0 1 0 3
A. Uguak 7 1 0 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
C. Krutwig 5 4 1 2/5 0/1 1/1 1 0 0 2 2 2 2
T. Hall 0 2 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0
B. Norris 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
M. Kennedy
C. Kaifes
T. Welch
K. Clemons
J. Baughman
D. Anderson
W. Alcock
F. Agunanne
P. Wojcik
S. Ismail
J. Hutson
B. Hebb
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kaifes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Alcock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Agunanne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Wojcik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ismail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hutson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Hebb - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 14 6 9/20 3/10 3/4 4 0 3 2 6 7 7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola