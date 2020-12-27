|
7:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson turnover
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson offensive foul
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig blocks Sy Chatman's two point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
+3
|
Aher Uguak makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|
11-24
|
8:37
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Braden Norris steals)
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Sy Chatman misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Tom Welch personal foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|
|
9:36
|
|
+2
|
Marquise Kennedy makes two point jump shot
|
11-21
|
9:48
|
|
|
Tom Welch offensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. turnover (lane violation)
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Tom Welch shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Ramblers 30 second timeout
|
|
10:11
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point jump shot (Tate Hall assists)
|
11-19
|
10:15
|
|
|
Tate Hall offensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. blocks Marquise Kennedy's two point layup
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Dusan Mahorcic makes two point jump shot (DJ Horne assists)
|
11-17
|
11:09
|
|
+3
|
Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|
9-17
|
11:16
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne makes two point jump shot
|
9-14
|
11:54
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-14
|
11:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|
7-13
|
12:14
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig blocks Dusan Mahorcic's two point layup
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Cooper Kaifes turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:04
|
|
+2
|
DJ Horne makes two point jump shot
|
7-11
|
13:15
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd personal foul (Cooper Kaifes draws the foul)
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Tate Hall turnover (lost ball) (Emon Washington steals)
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Alston Andrews turnover
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Alston Andrews offensive foul
|
|
14:24
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-11
|
14:24
|
|
|
Alston Andrews shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
14:24
|
|
+2
|
Lucas Williamson makes two point layup
|
5-10
|
14:49
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Tom Welch turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:45
|
|
+1
|
Lucas Williamson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-8
|
15:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. shooting foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Antonio Reeves turnover (lost ball) (Lucas Williamson steals)
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Dedric Boyd misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Josiah Strong turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak makes two point dunk (Braden Norris assists)
|
5-7
|
17:21
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Howard Fleming Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Harouna Sissoko turnover (lane violation)
|
|
17:50
|
|
+1
|
Dusan Mahorcic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-5
|
17:50
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig shooting foul (Dusan Mahorcic draws the foul)
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Cameron Krutwig turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
Howard Fleming Jr. makes two point layup
|
4-5
|
18:41
|
|
+2
|
Aher Uguak makes two point layup
|
2-5
|
18:55
|
|
|
Tate Hall offensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Harouna Sissoko makes two point layup (Antonio Reeves assists)
|
2-3
|
19:23
|
|
+3
|
Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists)
|
0-3
|
19:58
|
|
|
Braden Norris defensive rebound
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Josiah Strong misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Dusan Mahorcic vs. Cameron Krutwig (Redbirds gains possession)
|