MOST
NIOWA

1st Half
MOST
Bears
28
NIOWA
Panthers
20

Time Team Play Score
7:35   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
7:37   James Betz misses two point jump shot  
7:46   James Betz defensive rebound  
7:48   Lu'Cye Patterson misses three point jump shot  
7:53   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
7:55   Keaton Hervey misses two point jump shot  
8:10   Bears 30 second timeout  
8:11 +3 Evan Gauger makes three point jump shot (Bowen Born assists) 28-20
8:18   Demarcus Sharp turnover (lost ball) (Tywhon Pickford steals)  
8:40   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
8:42   Gaige Prim blocks Austin Phyfe's two point layup  
8:54   Trae Berhow defensive rebound  
8:56   Gaige Prim misses two point hook shot  
9:14 +2 Austin Phyfe makes two point layup 28-17
9:40 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point reverse layup 28-15
10:04 +2 Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot 26-15
10:13   Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound  
10:15   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
10:20   Gaige Prim defensive rebound  
10:22   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
10:37 +2 Demarcus Sharp makes two point layup 26-13
10:53   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
10:53   Tywhon Pickford misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:53 +1 Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-13
10:53   TV timeout  
10:53   Jared Ridder shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)  
11:11 +3 Ja'Monta Black makes three point jump shot (Lu'Cye Patterson assists) 24-12
11:19   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
11:21   Cole Henry misses two point layup  
11:26   Nate Heise offensive rebound  
11:28   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
11:45   Demarcus Sharp misses two point jump shot  
11:55   Demarcus Sharp defensive rebound  
11:57   Cole Henry misses two point layup  
12:18   Panthers defensive rebound  
12:20   Jared Ridder misses three point jump shot  
12:42 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-12
12:42 +1 Nate Heise makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-11
12:42   Darian Scott shooting foul (Nate Heise draws the foul)  
12:53 +3 Lu'Cye Patterson makes three point jump shot (Demarcus Sharp assists) 21-10
13:05   Austin Phyfe personal foul (Lu'Cye Patterson draws the foul)  
13:06   Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball) (Lu'Cye Patterson steals)  
13:22   Demarcus Sharp turnover (out of bounds)  
13:43 +2 Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot 18-10
13:52   Noah Carter defensive rebound  
13:54   Keaton Hervey misses two point layup  
14:15   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
14:17   Nate Heise misses two point jump shot  
14:22   Nic Tata personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
14:35 +3 Keaton Hervey makes three point jump shot 18-8
14:53 +3 Trae Berhow makes three point jump shot (Austin Phyfe assists) 15-8
15:05   Nic Tata personal foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)  
15:30 +1 Ja'Monta Black makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-5
15:30 +1 Ja'Monta Black makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-5
15:30   TV timeout  
15:30   Evan Gauger shooting foul (Ja'Monta Black draws the foul)  
15:37   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
15:39   James Betz misses three point jump shot  
15:58 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 13-5
16:19   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
16:21   James Betz misses two point jump shot  
16:36 +3 Jared Ridder makes three point jump shot (Gaige Prim assists) 11-5
16:41   James Betz personal foul (Gaige Prim draws the foul)  
16:41   Gaige Prim offensive rebound  
16:43   Ja'Monta Black misses three point jump shot  
16:47   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
16:49   Evan Gauger misses two point jump shot  
17:03   Keaton Hervey turnover (traveling)  
17:21 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-5
17:21 +1 Bowen Born makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-4
17:21   Gaige Prim shooting foul (Bowen Born draws the foul)  
17:29   Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
17:32   Isiaih Mosley personal foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)  
17:46 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 8-3
18:03   Bears defensive rebound  
18:05   Bowen Born misses three point jump shot  
18:16 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point layup 6-3
18:21   Keaton Hervey defensive rebound  
18:23   Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot  
18:38 +2 Isiaih Mosley makes two point layup 4-3
18:44   Isiaih Mosley defensive rebound  
18:46   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
18:52   Ja'Monta Black turnover (bad pass) (Bowen Born steals)  
19:04 +3 Bowen Born makes three point jump shot (Tywhon Pickford assists) 2-3
19:25 +2 Gaige Prim makes two point hook shot 2-0
19:42   Ja'Monta Black defensive rebound  
19:44   Gaige Prim blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup  
19:47   Panthers offensive rebound  
19:49   Isiaih Mosley blocks Tywhon Pickford's two point layup  
20:00   Gaige Prim vs. Austin Phyfe (Nate Heise gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 28 20
Field Goals 11-19 (57.9%) 6-21 (28.6%)
3-Pointers 4-8 (50.0%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 16 8
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 13 5
Team 1 2
Assists 3 3
Steals 1 2
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fouls 7 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
44
G. Prim F
8 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
T. Berhow G
7 PTS, 1 REB
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Missouri State 3-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Northern Iowa 1-4 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Prim F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Berhow G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
44
G. Prim F 8 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
11
T. Berhow G 7 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
57.9 FG% 28.6
50.0 3PT FG% 37.5
100.0 FT% 83.3
Missouri State
Starters
G. Prim
J. Black
I. Mosley
K. Hervey
J. Ridder
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Prim 8 4 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 2 0 2 2
J. Black 5 2 0 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 2
I. Mosley 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 1 0 0 1
K. Hervey 3 5 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 5
J. Ridder 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
L. Patterson
D. Sharp
D. Scott
N. Tata
D. Carper
S. Brown
J. Branham
E. Bridgers
R. Ayres
M. Ebonkoli
S. Wicks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sharp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Tata - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Branham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Bridgers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ayres - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ebonkoli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 15 3 11/19 4/8 2/2 7 0 1 3 4 2 13
Northern Iowa
Starters
T. Berhow
B. Born
A. Phyfe
N. Heise
N. Carter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Berhow 7 1 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
B. Born 5 0 1 1/3 1/3 2/2 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
A. Phyfe 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
N. Heise 2 1 0 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
N. Carter 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
E. Gauger
C. Henry
J. Betz
G. Mar
A. Green
D. Krogmann
A. Kimmons
D. Daniel
T. Anderson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Gauger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Betz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Krogmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kimmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Daniel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 6 3 6/21 3/8 5/6 3 0 2 0 1 1 5
