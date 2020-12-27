|
+3
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot
44-50
0:06
Ira Lee defensive rebound
0:08
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses two point jump shot
0:35
+1
Terrell Brown Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
44-47
0:35
Maddox Daniels shooting foul (Terrell Brown Jr. draws the foul)
0:35
+2
Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point jump shot
44-46
0:41
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
0:43
Dallas Walton blocks Christian Koloko's two point layup
0:55
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
0:55
McKinley Wright IV misses regular free throw 1 of 1
0:55
Dalen Terry personal foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
1:06
Maddox Daniels defensive rebound
1:08
Jordan Brown misses two point hook shot
1:19
Keeshawn Barthelemy turnover (bad pass)
1:25
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
1:27
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
1:33
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
1:35
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
1:51
+2
Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup
44-44
2:08
+3
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (Jabari Walker assists)
44-42
2:18
+2
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (James Akinjo assists)
41-42
2:37
Eli Parquet personal foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
2:47
Jeriah Horne turnover (bad pass)
2:52
Buffaloes offensive rebound
2:54
Keeshawn Barthelemy misses three point jump shot
3:06
Christian Koloko turnover
3:06
Christian Koloko offensive foul
3:19
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
3:21
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
3:33
TV timeout
3:33
Maddox Daniels turnover (traveling)
3:43
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
3:45
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:06
+2
Evan Battey makes two point hook shot
41-40
4:26
Terrell Brown Jr. personal foul
4:31
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
4:33
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
4:51
+2
Evan Battey makes two point turnaround jump shot
39-40
5:07
Ira Lee turnover (traveling)
5:27
+1
Eli Parquet makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-40
5:27
+1
Eli Parquet makes regular free throw 1 of 2
36-40
5:27
Jemarl Baker Jr. shooting foul (Eli Parquet draws the foul)
5:42
+1
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
35-40
5:42
Maddox Daniels shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
5:42
+2
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point alley-oop layup (Jemarl Baker Jr. assists)
35-39
6:08
+3
Evan Battey makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
35-37
6:20
Buffaloes 30 second timeout
6:21
+3
James Akinjo makes three point pullup jump shot
32-37
6:27
Evan Battey turnover (bad pass) (James Akinjo steals)
6:44
+2
Christian Koloko makes two point putback layup
32-34
6:47
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
6:49
Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot
7:04
+3
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
32-32
7:19
+2
Christian Koloko makes two point dunk (James Akinjo assists)
29-32
7:26
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
7:28
Eli Parquet misses three point jump shot
7:49
+1
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-30
7:49
+1
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-29
7:49
TV timeout
7:49
D'Shawn Schwartz shooting foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
8:03
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
8:05
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point layup
8:12
Jemarl Baker Jr. personal foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
8:21
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
8:23
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
8:32
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
8:34
Jabari Walker misses three point jump shot
8:46
Jump ball. (Buffaloes gains possession)
8:50
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
8:52
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:03
+2
McKinley Wright IV makes two point floating jump shot
29-28
9:18
+3
Dalen Terry makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
27-28
9:36
Wildcats 30 second timeout
9:39
+2
Jeriah Horne makes two point fadeaway jump shot
27-25
9:50
Jeriah Horne defensive rebound
9:52
Jordan Brown misses two point hook shot
10:16
+3
Jabari Walker makes three point jump shot (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
25-25
10:32
+2
Ira Lee makes two point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
22-25
10:47
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
10:49
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
11:01
+3
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
22-23
11:15
+2
Jabari Walker makes two point layup (Maddox Daniels assists)
22-20
11:26
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
11:26
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:26
+1
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-20
11:26
D'Shawn Schwartz shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
11:40
TV timeout
11:40
Jeriah Horne turnover (traveling)
11:50
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
11:52
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point jump shot
12:18
+3
Jabari Walker makes three point jump shot (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
20-19
12:33
+2
Ira Lee makes two point layup (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
17-19
12:55
+3
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (Jeriah Horne assists)
17-17
13:12
+2
Christian Koloko makes two point dunk (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
14-17
13:20
Ira Lee defensive rebound
13:22
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
13:27
McKinley Wright IV offensive rebound
13:29
McKinley Wright IV misses three point jump shot
13:37
+3
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
14-15
13:49
+1
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-12
13:49
Evan Battey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:49
Bennedict Mathurin shooting foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
14:00
+2
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
13-12
14:23
+2
McKinley Wright IV makes two point putback layup
13-10
14:25
McKinley Wright IV offensive rebound
14:27
McKinley Wright IV misses two point jump shot
14:49
+2
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point driving layup (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
11-10
14:59
TV timeout
14:59
Evan Battey personal foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
15:00
Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
15:02
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point jump shot
15:18
+2
Evan Battey makes two point putback layup
11-8
15:20
Evan Battey offensive rebound
15:22
Dallas Walton misses two point hook shot
15:44
+2
Christian Koloko makes two point dunk (James Akinjo assists)
9-8
16:04
+2
McKinley Wright IV makes two point jump shot (Dallas Walton assists)
9-6
16:18
+1
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-6
16:18
+1
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-5
16:18
Eli Parquet shooting foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
16:33
+1
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-4
16:33
+1
Evan Battey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-4
16:33
Azuolas Tubelis shooting foul (Evan Battey draws the foul)
16:43
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
16:45
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
17:09
+2
Evan Battey makes two point putback layup
5-4
17:10
Evan Battey offensive rebound
17:12
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point jump shot
17:35
|
|
Dallas Walton defensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
3-4
|
18:20
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point layup
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Dallas Walton defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
+3
|
Eli Parquet makes three point jump shot (Dallas Walton assists)
|
3-2
|
19:15
|
|
|
Eli Parquet offensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (Dalen Terry assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Dallas Walton vs. Jordan Brown (Azuolas Tubelis gains possession)
|