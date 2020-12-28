DRAKE
INDST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:30
|
|+1
|D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-62
|0:30
|
|+1
|D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-62
|0:30
|
|Randy Miller Jr. personal foul (D.J. Wilkins draws the foul)
|0:32
|
|Jake Laravia turnover (bad pass)
|0:38
|
|+1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-62
|0:38
|
|+1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-62
|0:36
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|0:40
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point driving layup
|66-62
|0:47
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|0:47
|
|Joseph Yesufu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:47
|
|+1
|Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-60
|0:45
|
|Julian Larry personal foul (Joseph Yesufu draws the foul)
|0:49
|
|Official timeout
|0:53
|
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|0:54
|
|+2
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point driving layup
|65-60
|1:07
|
|+1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-58
|1:07
|
|+1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-58
|1:07
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|1:08
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)
|1:21
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point turnaround hook shot
|63-58
|1:49
|
|Roman Penn defensive rebound
|1:51
|
|Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|2:06
|
|+1
|Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-58
|2:06
|
|+1
|Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-58
|2:06
|
|Tyreke Key shooting foul (Joseph Yesufu draws the foul)
|2:36
|
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point floating jump shot
|59-58
|2:43
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|2:45
|
|Darnell Brodie misses two point hook shot
|2:52
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|2:54
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot
|3:05
|
|Roman Penn defensive rebound
|3:07
|
|Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
|3:13
|
|TV timeout
|3:14
|
|Sycamores offensive rebound
|3:16
|
|Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot
|3:48
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point floating jump shot
|59-56
|4:05
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-56
|4:05
|
|Jake Laravia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:05
|
|Roman Penn shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|4:18
|
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|4:41
|
|D.J. Wilkins offensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|5:14
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point driving layup
|57-55
|5:41
|
|+3
|Roman Penn makes three point jump shot (Shanquan Hemphill assists)
|57-53
|5:55
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-53
|5:55
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-52
|5:55
|
|Roman Penn personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|6:10
|
|+3
|Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|54-51
|6:18
|
|Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass)
|6:28
|
|+2
|Joseph Yesufu makes two point driving layup
|51-51
|6:47
|
|+2
|Cobie Barnes makes two point turnaround jump shot
|49-51
|7:07
|
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|7:09
|
|Garrett Sturtz misses three point jump shot
|7:32
|
|+3
|Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists)
|49-49
|7:50
|
|+1
|Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-46
|7:50
|
|Garrett Sturtz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:50
|
|TV timeout
|7:50
|
|Tre Williams shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|7:55
|
|Tre Williams turnover (bad pass) (Garrett Sturtz steals)
|8:25
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point layup
|48-46
|8:31
|
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Roman Penn steals)
|8:49
|
|+1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-46
|8:49
|
|+1
|Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-46
|8:49
|
|Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)
|8:56
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|8:58
|
|Tre Williams misses two point jump shot
|9:28
|
|Darnell Brodie personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|9:28
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|9:30
|
|Roman Penn misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|
|+2
|Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Randy Miller Jr. assists)
|44-46
|10:14
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point hook shot (Roman Penn assists)
|44-44
|10:34
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-44
|10:34
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-43
|10:34
|
|D.J. Wilkins shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|10:38
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|10:40
|
|Joseph Yesufu misses two point jump shot
|10:52
|
|Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|10:54
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:14
|
|Cobie Barnes defensive rebound
|11:14
|
|Joseph Yesufu misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:14
|
|+1
|Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-42
|11:14
|
|TV timeout
|11:14
|
|Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Joseph Yesufu draws the foul)
|11:18
|
|Joseph Yesufu defensive rebound
|11:20
|
|Julian Larry misses two point jump shot
|11:30
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point putback layup
|41-42
|11:34
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|11:36
|
|Darnell Brodie misses two point layup
|11:42
|
|Darnell Brodie offensive rebound
|11:44
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot
|12:10
|
|Jake Laravia turnover
|12:10
|
|Jake Laravia offensive foul
|12:19
|
|Joseph Yesufu turnover
|12:19
|
|Joseph Yesufu offensive foul
|12:26
|
|+2
|Randy Miller Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|39-42
|12:42
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists)
|39-40
|12:54
|
|Tre Williams turnover (traveling)
|13:08
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|13:10
|
|Tyreke Key blocks Joseph Yesufu's two point layup
|13:28
|
|+1
|Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-40
|13:28
|
|Shanquan Hemphill shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|13:28
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point tip shot
|37-39
|13:28
|
|Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|13:30
|
|Tre Williams misses two point layup
|13:57
|
|Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|13:59
|
|Roman Penn misses three point jump shot
|14:27
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point hook shot
|37-37
|14:46
|
|Garrett Sturtz personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|15:05
|
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|15:16
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point pullup jump shot
|37-35
|15:24
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|15:26
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point layup
|15:46
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|15:46
|
|Roman Penn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:46
|
|TV timeout
|15:46
|
|Cooper Neese shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|15:46
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point driving layup
|35-35
|15:53
|
|Tremell Murphy defensive rebound
|15:55
|
|Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:10
|
|Roman Penn personal foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
|16:10
|
|Cooper Neese defensive rebound
|16:12
|
|Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot
|16:21
|
|+2
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|33-35
|16:40
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point pullup jump shot
|33-33
|17:12
|
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point hook shot
|31-33
|17:40
|
|+2
|Tremell Murphy makes two point dunk (Roman Penn assists)
|31-31
|17:43
|
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|17:43
|
|Julian Larry turnover
|17:43
|
|Julian Larry offensive foul
|17:44
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point layup (Nate Ferguson assists)
|29-31
|17:51
|
|Julian Larry turnover (lost ball) (Nate Ferguson steals)
|18:05
|
|+2
|Tremell Murphy makes two point tip shot
|27-31
|18:10
|
|Tremell Murphy offensive rebound
|18:12
|
|Tremell Murphy misses two point layup
|18:30
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|18:32
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses two point hook shot
|18:38
|
|Julian Larry personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|18:43
|
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|18:54
|
|Jake Laravia personal foul (Tremell Murphy draws the foul)
|19:05
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists)
|25-31
|19:10
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|19:12
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot
|19:20
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|19:22
|
|Tre Williams blocks D.J. Wilkins's two point jump shot
|19:41
|
|Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass)
|19:45
|
|D.J. Wilkins turnover (bad pass)
|Time
|0:00
|
|End of period
|0:00
|
|Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot
|0:29
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|0:31
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:41
|
|Sycamores 30 second timeout
|0:55
|
|+3
|D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists)
|25-29
|1:13
|
|Tyreke Key turnover
|1:13
|
|Tyreke Key offensive foul
|1:36
|
|Roman Penn turnover
|1:36
|
|Roman Penn offensive foul
|1:42
|
|Randy Miller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Sturtz steals)
|1:56
|
|+2
|Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Joseph Yesufu assists)
|22-29
|2:07
|
|Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Yesufu steals)
|2:10
|
|Jump ball. (Sycamores gains possession)
|2:10
|
|Joseph Yesufu turnover (lost ball) (Tyreke Key steals)
|2:23
|
|+2
|Tyreke Key makes two point floating jump shot
|20-29
|2:38
|
|+2
|Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (D.J. Wilkins assists)
|20-27
|2:56
|
|Darnell Brodie defensive rebound
|2:58
|
|Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|3:07
|
|Julian Larry defensive rebound
|3:07
|
|Roman Penn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:07
|
|TV timeout
|3:07
|
|Julian Larry personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|3:33
|
|+3
|Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Randy Miller Jr. assists)
|18-27
|3:53
|
|Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound
|3:55
|
|Garrett Sturtz misses two point layup
|4:15
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-24
|4:15
|
|+1
|Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-23
|4:15
|
|Garrett Sturtz personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|4:15
|
|Roman Penn turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)
|4:22
|
|Jump ball. (Bulldogs gains possession)
|4:24
|
|Roman Penn offensive rebound
|4:24
|
|Garrett Sturtz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:24
|
|+1
|Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-22
|4:24
|
|Tyreke Key shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)
|4:27
|
|Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound
|4:29
|
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|4:34
|
|Cooper Neese personal foul (Joseph Yesufu draws the foul)
|4:41
|
|Ndongo Ndaw turnover (lost ball) (Issa Samake steals)
|4:51
|
|Roman Penn turnover (back court violation)
|5:00
|
|Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound
|5:00
|
|Tyreke Key misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:00
|
|Shanquan Hemphill personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)
|5:04
|
|Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|5:06
|
|Roman Penn misses three point jump shot
|5:08
|
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|5:10
|
|Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot
|5:39
|
|+2
|Cooper Neese makes two point driving layup
|17-22
|5:55
|
|Official timeout
|5:57
|
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|5:59
|
|D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot
|6:20
|
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|6:24
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists)
|17-20
|6:36
|
|+2
|Shanquan Hemphill makes two point alley-oop dunk (Roman Penn assists)
|17-17
|7:05
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists)
|15-17
|7:10
|
|Shanquan Hemphill personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|7:10
|
|Tre Williams offensive rebound
|7:12
|
|Tre Williams misses two point hook shot
|7:38
|
|+2
|Issa Samake makes two point hook shot
|15-14
|7:41
|
|TV timeout
|7:41
|
|Cobie Barnes personal foul (Issa Samake draws the foul)
|8:04
|
|+3
|Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot
|13-14
|8:25
|
|Nate Ferguson personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|8:44
|
|+2
|Roman Penn makes two point driving layup
|13-11
|9:01
|
|Jake Laravia personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)
|9:01
|
|Roman Penn defensive rebound
|9:03
|
|Tre Williams misses two point jump shot
|9:21
|
|Darnell Brodie personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|9:46
|
|Sycamores defensive rebound
|9:48
|
|Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot
|10:06
|
|+2
|Jake Laravia makes two point floating jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|11-11
|10:16