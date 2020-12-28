DRAKE
INDST

2nd Half
DRAKE
Bulldogs
45
INDST
Sycamores
33

Time Team Play Score
0:30 +1 D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 70-62
0:30 +1 D.J. Wilkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 69-62
0:30   Randy Miller Jr. personal foul (D.J. Wilkins draws the foul)  
0:32   Jake Laravia turnover (bad pass)  
0:38 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 68-62
0:38 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 67-62
0:36   Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
0:40 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point driving layup 66-62
0:47   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
0:47   Joseph Yesufu misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:47 +1 Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 66-60
0:45   Julian Larry personal foul (Joseph Yesufu draws the foul)  
0:49   Official timeout  
0:53   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
0:54 +2 Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point driving layup 65-60
1:07 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 65-58
1:07 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 64-58
1:07   Tobias Howard Jr. personal foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
1:08   Tobias Howard Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Shanquan Hemphill steals)  
1:21 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point turnaround hook shot 63-58
1:49   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
1:51   Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot  
2:06 +1 Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-58
2:06 +1 Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-58
2:06   Tyreke Key shooting foul (Joseph Yesufu draws the foul)  
2:36 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point floating jump shot 59-58
2:43   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
2:45   Darnell Brodie misses two point hook shot  
2:52   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
2:54   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot  
3:05   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
3:07   Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot  
3:13   TV timeout  
3:14   Sycamores offensive rebound  
3:16   Cooper Neese misses two point jump shot  
3:48 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point floating jump shot 59-56
4:05 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-56
4:05   Jake Laravia misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:05   Roman Penn shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
4:18   Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:41   D.J. Wilkins offensive rebound  
4:43   Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot  
5:14 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point driving layup 57-55
5:41 +3 Roman Penn makes three point jump shot (Shanquan Hemphill assists) 57-53
5:55 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-53
5:55 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-52
5:55   Roman Penn personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
6:10 +3 Joseph Yesufu makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 54-51
6:18   Cooper Neese turnover (bad pass)  
6:28 +2 Joseph Yesufu makes two point driving layup 51-51
6:47 +2 Cobie Barnes makes two point turnaround jump shot 49-51
7:07   Sycamores defensive rebound  
7:09   Garrett Sturtz misses three point jump shot  
7:32 +3 Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists) 49-49
7:50 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-46
7:50   Garrett Sturtz misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:50   TV timeout  
7:50   Tre Williams shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
7:55   Tre Williams turnover (bad pass) (Garrett Sturtz steals)  
8:25 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup 48-46
8:31   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Roman Penn steals)  
8:49 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-46
8:49 +1 Shanquan Hemphill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-46
8:49   Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Shanquan Hemphill draws the foul)  
8:56   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
8:58   Tre Williams misses two point jump shot  
9:28   Darnell Brodie personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
9:28   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
9:30   Roman Penn misses three point jump shot  
9:59 +2 Cobie Barnes makes two point layup (Randy Miller Jr. assists) 44-46
10:14 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point hook shot (Roman Penn assists) 44-44
10:34 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-44
10:34 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-43
10:34   D.J. Wilkins shooting foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
10:38   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
10:40   Joseph Yesufu misses two point jump shot  
10:52   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
10:54   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
11:14   Cobie Barnes defensive rebound  
11:14   Joseph Yesufu misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:14 +1 Joseph Yesufu makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-42
11:14   TV timeout  
11:14   Cobie Barnes shooting foul (Joseph Yesufu draws the foul)  
11:18   Joseph Yesufu defensive rebound  
11:20   Julian Larry misses two point jump shot  
11:30 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point putback layup 41-42
11:34   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
11:36   Darnell Brodie misses two point layup  
11:42   Darnell Brodie offensive rebound  
11:44   D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot  
12:10   Jake Laravia turnover  
12:10   Jake Laravia offensive foul  
12:19   Joseph Yesufu turnover  
12:19   Joseph Yesufu offensive foul  
12:26 +2 Randy Miller Jr. makes two point floating jump shot 39-42
12:42 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (Roman Penn assists) 39-40
12:54   Tre Williams turnover (traveling)  
13:08   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
13:10   Tyreke Key blocks Joseph Yesufu's two point layup  
13:28 +1 Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 1 of 1 37-40
13:28   Shanquan Hemphill shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)  
13:28 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point tip shot 37-39
13:28   Jake Laravia offensive rebound  
13:30   Tre Williams misses two point layup  
13:57   Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound  
13:59   Roman Penn misses three point jump shot  
14:27 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point hook shot 37-37
14:46   Garrett Sturtz personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
15:05   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
15:16 +2 Roman Penn makes two point pullup jump shot 37-35
15:24   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
15:26   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point layup  
15:46   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
15:46   Roman Penn misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:46   TV timeout  
15:46   Cooper Neese shooting foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
15:46 +2 Roman Penn makes two point driving layup 35-35
15:53   Tremell Murphy defensive rebound  
15:55   Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:10   Roman Penn personal foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)  
16:10   Cooper Neese defensive rebound  
16:12   Tremell Murphy misses three point jump shot  
16:21 +2 Tobias Howard Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot 33-35
16:40 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point pullup jump shot 33-33
17:12 +2 Tre Williams makes two point hook shot 31-33
17:40 +2 Tremell Murphy makes two point dunk (Roman Penn assists) 31-31
17:43   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
17:43   Julian Larry turnover  
17:43   Julian Larry offensive foul  
17:44 +2 Roman Penn makes two point layup (Nate Ferguson assists) 29-31
17:51   Julian Larry turnover (lost ball) (Nate Ferguson steals)  
18:05 +2 Tremell Murphy makes two point tip shot 27-31
18:10   Tremell Murphy offensive rebound  
18:12   Tremell Murphy misses two point layup  
18:30   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
18:32   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point hook shot  
18:38   Julian Larry personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
18:43   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
18:54   Jake Laravia personal foul (Tremell Murphy draws the foul)  
19:05 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point layup (Tyreke Key assists) 25-31
19:10   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
19:12   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot  
19:20   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
19:22   Tre Williams blocks D.J. Wilkins's two point jump shot  
19:41   Tyreke Key turnover (bad pass)  
19:45   D.J. Wilkins turnover (bad pass)  

1st Half
DRAKE
Bulldogs
25
INDST
Sycamores
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Randy Miller Jr. defensive rebound  
0:00   D.J. Wilkins misses three point jump shot  
0:29   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
0:31   Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:41   Sycamores 30 second timeout  
0:55 +3 D.J. Wilkins makes three point jump shot (Roman Penn assists) 25-29
1:13   Tyreke Key turnover  
1:13   Tyreke Key offensive foul  
1:36   Roman Penn turnover  
1:36   Roman Penn offensive foul  
1:42   Randy Miller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Garrett Sturtz steals)  
1:56 +2 Garrett Sturtz makes two point layup (Joseph Yesufu assists) 22-29
2:07   Julian Larry turnover (bad pass) (Joseph Yesufu steals)  
2:10   Jump ball. (Sycamores gains possession)  
2:10   Joseph Yesufu turnover (lost ball) (Tyreke Key steals)  
2:23 +2 Tyreke Key makes two point floating jump shot 20-29
2:38 +2 Darnell Brodie makes two point layup (D.J. Wilkins assists) 20-27
2:56   Darnell Brodie defensive rebound  
2:58   Randy Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot  
3:07   Julian Larry defensive rebound  
3:07   Roman Penn misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:07   TV timeout  
3:07   Julian Larry personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
3:33 +3 Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Randy Miller Jr. assists) 18-27
3:53   Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound  
3:55   Garrett Sturtz misses two point layup  
4:15 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-24
4:15 +1 Tyreke Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-23
4:15   Garrett Sturtz personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
4:15   Roman Penn turnover (bad pass) (Tyreke Key steals)  
4:22   Jump ball. (Bulldogs gains possession)  
4:24   Roman Penn offensive rebound  
4:24   Garrett Sturtz misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:24 +1 Garrett Sturtz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-22
4:24   Tyreke Key shooting foul (Garrett Sturtz draws the foul)  
4:27   Garrett Sturtz offensive rebound  
4:29   Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot  
4:34   Cooper Neese personal foul (Joseph Yesufu draws the foul)  
4:41   Ndongo Ndaw turnover (lost ball) (Issa Samake steals)  
4:51   Roman Penn turnover (back court violation)  
5:00   Shanquan Hemphill defensive rebound  
5:00   Tyreke Key misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:00   Shanquan Hemphill personal foul (Tyreke Key draws the foul)  
5:04   Tyreke Key defensive rebound  
5:06   Roman Penn misses three point jump shot  
5:08   Bulldogs offensive rebound  
5:10   Shanquan Hemphill misses two point jump shot  
5:39 +2 Cooper Neese makes two point driving layup 17-22
5:55   Official timeout  
5:57   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
5:59   D.J. Wilkins misses two point jump shot  
6:20   Bulldogs 30 second timeout  
6:24 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Tobias Howard Jr. assists) 17-20
6:36 +2 Shanquan Hemphill makes two point alley-oop dunk (Roman Penn assists) 17-17
7:05 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Cobie Barnes assists) 15-17
7:10   Shanquan Hemphill personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
7:10   Tre Williams offensive rebound  
7:12   Tre Williams misses two point hook shot  
7:38 +2 Issa Samake makes two point hook shot 15-14
7:41   TV timeout  
7:41   Cobie Barnes personal foul (Issa Samake draws the foul)  
8:04 +3 Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot 13-14
8:25   Nate Ferguson personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
8:44 +2 Roman Penn makes two point driving layup 13-11
9:01   Jake Laravia personal foul (Roman Penn draws the foul)  
9:01   Roman Penn defensive rebound  
9:03   Tre Williams misses two point jump shot  
9:21   Darnell Brodie personal foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
9:46   Sycamores defensive rebound  
9:48   Joseph Yesufu misses three point jump shot  
10:06 +2 Jake Laravia makes two point floating jump shot (Julian Larry assists) 11-11
10:16