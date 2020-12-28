|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:02
|
|
+2
|
Shamar Givance makes two point layup
|
35-39
|
0:07
|
|
|
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Salukis defensive rebound
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
+2
|
Sekou Dembele makes two point layup (Dalton Banks assists)
|
33-39
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Steven Verplancken Jr. makes two point layup
|
31-37
|
1:55
|
|
+1
|
Evan Kuhlman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-35
|
1:55
|
|
+1
|
Evan Kuhlman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-35
|
1:56
|
|
|
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Lance Jones misses two point layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Samari Curtis personal foul
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Salukis defensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
+2
|
Sekou Dembele makes two point layup (Dalton Banks assists)
|
29-35
|
2:57
|
|
|
Shamar Givance turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Steven Verplancken Jr. personal foul
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Dalton Banks defensive rebound
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Marcus Domask turnover
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Marcus Domask offensive foul
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton personal foul
|
|
3:48
|
|
+3
|
Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists)
|
29-33
|
4:05
|
|
|
Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)
|
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-33
|
4:33
|
|
|
Ben Harvey shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Samari Curtis makes two point layup
|
25-33
|
4:37
|
|
|
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:09
|
|
+3
|
Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|
23-33
|
5:24
|
|
+3
|
Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
|
23-30
|
5:41
|
|
|
Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|
|
5:45
|
|
+3
|
Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists)
|
20-30
|
5:55
|
|
|
Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Purple Aces 30 second timeout
|
|
6:19
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists)
|
20-27
|
6:28
|
|
|
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:54
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot (Dalton Banks assists)
|
20-24
|
7:02
|
|
|
Dalton Banks defensive rebound
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Anthony D'Avanzo blocks Evan Kuhlman's two point layup
|
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Ben Harvey makes two point layup
|
20-21
|
7:22
|
|
|
Ben Harvey offensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Ben Harvey misses two point layup
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna turnover
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna blocks Anthony D'Avanzo's two point jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna turnover
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna offensive foul
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Shamar Givance misses two point layup
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists)
|
20-19
|
9:01
|
|
|
Dalton Banks defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman misses two point layup
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton defensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Samari Curtis defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Lance Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Samari Curtis makes two point layup
|
20-17
|
10:45
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot
|
18-17
|
11:06
|
|
+3
|
Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|
18-15
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot (Sekou Dembele assists)
|
15-15
|
11:37
|
|
|
Salukis offensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Jax Levitch blocks Sekou Dembele's two point layup
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton personal foul
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Lance Jones defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Samari Curtis misses two point layup
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Jax Levitch offensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Sekou Dembele makes two point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|
15-13
|
12:44
|
|
|
Lance Jones defensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot
|
15-11
|
13:21
|
|
|
Alex Matthews turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:52
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot
|
15-8
|
14:04
|
|
|
Salukis 30 second timeout
|
|
14:05
|
|
+3
|
Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Alex Matthews assists)
|
15-6
|
14:16
|
|
|
Kyler Filewich turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)
|
|
14:33
|
|
+1
|
Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-6
|
14:33
|
|
|
Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Dalton Banks shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Kyler Filewich turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Marcus Domask turnover
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Marcus Domask offensive foul
|
|
16:12
|
|
+3
|
Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
|
11-6
|
16:34
|
|
|
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
+2
|
Noah Frederking makes two point layup
|
8-6
|
17:08
|
|
+3
|
Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|
6-6
|
17:14
|
|
|
Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|
|
17:27
|
|
|
Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Trent Brown steals)
|
|
17:59
|
|
+1
|
Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-3
|
17:59
|
|
|
Anthony D'Avanzo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)
|
|
18:20
|
|
+3
|
Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|
6-2
|
18:43
|
|
|
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Lance Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
+3
|
Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists)
|
3-2
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Trent Brown makes two point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Salukis gains possession)
|