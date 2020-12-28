EVAN
SILL

2nd Half
EVAN
Aces
0
SILL
Salukis
0

Time Team Play Score
18:03   Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul  
18:14   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
18:16   Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot  
18:37   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:58   Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul  
19:14   Lance Jones turnover (lost ball) (Jax Levitch steals)  
19:18   Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)  
19:24   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
19:26   Lance Jones misses two point layup  
19:31   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
19:33   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
EVAN
Aces
35
SILL
Salukis
39

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02 +2 Shamar Givance makes two point layup 35-39
0:07   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
0:39   Salukis defensive rebound  
0:41   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
0:59 +2 Sekou Dembele makes two point layup (Dalton Banks assists) 33-39
1:41 +2 Steven Verplancken Jr. makes two point layup 31-37
1:55 +1 Evan Kuhlman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-35
1:55 +1 Evan Kuhlman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-35
1:56   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
1:56   Lance Jones misses two point layup  
2:12   Samari Curtis personal foul  
2:13   Salukis defensive rebound  
2:15   Noah Frederking misses three point jump shot  
2:43 +2 Sekou Dembele makes two point layup (Dalton Banks assists) 29-35
2:57   Shamar Givance turnover (traveling)  
3:09   Steven Verplancken Jr. personal foul  
3:11   Dalton Banks defensive rebound  
3:13   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
3:30   Marcus Domask turnover  
3:30   Marcus Domask offensive foul  
3:30   TV timeout  
3:31   Jawaun Newton personal foul  
3:48 +3 Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Noah Frederking assists) 29-33
4:05   Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul  
4:17   Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Jawaun Newton steals)  
4:33 +1 Samari Curtis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-33
4:33   Ben Harvey shooting foul (Samari Curtis draws the foul)  
4:33 +2 Samari Curtis makes two point layup 25-33
4:37   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
4:39   Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot  
4:47   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
4:49   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
5:09 +3 Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 23-33
5:24 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists) 23-30
5:41   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
5:45 +3 Trent Brown makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists) 20-30
5:55   Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass)  
6:17   Purple Aces 30 second timeout  
6:19 +3 Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists) 20-27
6:28   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
6:30   Jawaun Newton misses two point jump shot  
6:54 +3 Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot (Dalton Banks assists) 20-24
7:02   Dalton Banks defensive rebound  
7:04   Anthony D'Avanzo blocks Evan Kuhlman's two point layup  
7:14 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup 20-21
7:22   Ben Harvey offensive rebound  
7:24   Ben Harvey misses two point layup  
7:32   TV timeout  
7:32   Iyen Enaruna turnover  
7:50   Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound  
7:52   Iyen Enaruna blocks Anthony D'Avanzo's two point jump shot  
8:14   Iyen Enaruna turnover  
8:14   Iyen Enaruna offensive foul  
8:14   Iyen Enaruna offensive rebound  
8:16   Shamar Givance misses two point layup  
8:44 +2 Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists) 20-19
9:01   Dalton Banks defensive rebound  
9:03   Evan Kuhlman misses two point layup  
9:23   Jawaun Newton defensive rebound  
9:25   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
9:33   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
9:35   Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot  
10:00   Samari Curtis defensive rebound  
10:02   Lance Jones misses two point jump shot  
10:16 +2 Samari Curtis makes two point layup 20-17
10:45 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot 18-17
11:06 +3 Samari Curtis makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists) 18-15
11:37 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot (Sekou Dembele assists) 15-15
11:37   Salukis offensive rebound  
11:39   Jax Levitch blocks Sekou Dembele's two point layup  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:51   Jawaun Newton personal foul  
11:57   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
11:59   Samari Curtis misses two point layup  
12:08   Jax Levitch offensive rebound  
12:10   Jawaun Newton misses three point jump shot  
12:30 +2 Sekou Dembele makes two point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 15-13
12:44   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
12:46   Samari Curtis misses three point jump shot  
13:12 +3 Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot 15-11
13:21   Alex Matthews turnover (traveling)  
13:52 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point jump shot 15-8
14:04   Salukis 30 second timeout  
14:05 +3 Evan Kuhlman makes three point jump shot (Alex Matthews assists) 15-6
14:16   Kyler Filewich turnover (lost ball) (Shamar Givance steals)  
14:33 +1 Iyen Enaruna makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-6
14:33   Iyen Enaruna misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:33   Dalton Banks shooting foul (Iyen Enaruna draws the foul)  
15:02   Kyler Filewich turnover (traveling)  
15:22   Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:53   Marcus Domask turnover  
15:53   Marcus Domask offensive foul  
16:12 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists) 11-6
16:34   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
16:36   Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot  
16:52 +2 Noah Frederking makes two point layup 8-6
17:08 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 6-6
17:14   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
17:16   Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot  
17:25   Shamar Givance defensive rebound  
17:27   Anthony D'Avanzo misses three point jump shot  
17:41   Shamar Givance turnover (lost ball) (Trent Brown steals)  
17:59 +1 Anthony D'Avanzo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-3
17:59   Anthony D'Avanzo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:59   Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Anthony D'Avanzo draws the foul)  
18:20 +3 Jawaun Newton makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists) 6-2
18:43   Jax Levitch defensive rebound  
18:45   Lance Jones misses two point jump shot  
19:08 +3 Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Evan Kuhlman assists) 3-2
19:33 +2 Trent Brown makes two point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 0-2
20:00   (Salukis gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 35 39
Field Goals 12-26 (46.2%) 16-29 (55.2%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 14
Offensive 2 1
Defensive 11 10
Team 0 3
Assists 8 11
Steals 3 2
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 7 6
Fouls 5 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
41
S. Curtis G
11 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
1
M. Domask F
15 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
Top Scorers
41
S. Curtis G 11 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
1
M. Domask F 15 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
46.2 FG% 55.2
46.7 3PT FG% 50.0
80.0 FT% 50.0
Total 35 13 8 12/26 7/15 4/5 5 0 3 2 7 2 11
Total 39 11 11 16/29 6/12 1/2 9 0 2 1 6 1 10
