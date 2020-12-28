|
0:28
|
|
|
Lumberjacks offensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Carter Mahaney misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Lumberjacks 30 second timeout
|
|
0:50
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Harris makes two point jump shot
|
58-88
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Wynton Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
58-86
|
1:03
|
|
|
Wynton Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Will Graves personal foul (Wynton Brown draws the foul)
|
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Will Graves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
57-86
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Will Graves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
57-85
|
1:22
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic personal foul (Will Graves draws the foul)
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Dominick Harris offensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Will Graves misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Will Graves offensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Pavel Zakharov misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Pavel Zakharov offensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Dominick Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Carter Mahaney shooting foul (Dominick Harris draws the foul)
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Harris makes two point jump shot
|
57-84
|
2:01
|
|
|
Dominick Harris offensive rebound
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Will Graves misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Nik Mains makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
57-82
|
2:18
|
|
|
Nik Mains misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo shooting foul (Nik Mains draws the foul)
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Nik Mains defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Julian Strawther misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:43
|
|
+1
|
Julian Strawther makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
56-82
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jay Green personal foul (Julian Strawther draws the foul)
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Julian Strawther offensive rebound
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Nik Mains personal foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Jay Green turnover (lost ball) (Will Graves steals)
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Lumberjacks offensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Aaron Cook turnover (lost ball) (Nik Mains steals)
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Aaron Cook defensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Nik Mains misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Cook makes two point jump shot
|
56-81
|
4:17
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Shelton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
56-79
|
4:17
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo shooting foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)
|
|
4:17
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Shelton makes two point layup
|
55-79
|
4:45
|
|
|
Keith Haymon defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Julian Strawther misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Julian Strawther defensive rebound
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses two point layup
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton defensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Carson Towt shooting foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton turnover
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton offensive foul (Aaron Cook draws the foul)
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Pavel Zakharov misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:01
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Lewis makes two point jump shot (Luke Avdalovic assists)
|
53-79
|
6:14
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Pavel Zakharov misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Shelton makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Lewis assists)
|
51-79
|
6:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Anton Watson personal foul (Isaiah Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Aaron Cook misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
+1
|
Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
48-79
|
7:17
|
|
+1
|
Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
47-79
|
7:17
|
|
+1
|
Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
46-79
|
7:17
|
|
|
Aaron Cook shooting foul (Luke Avdalovic draws the foul)
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Lumberjacks 30 second timeout
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Pavel Zakharov makes two point putback layup
|
45-79
|
7:45
|
|
|
Pavel Zakharov offensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Aaron Cook misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
8:02
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Shelton makes two point layup
|
45-77
|
8:09
|
|
|
Anton Watson turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Shelton steals)
|
|
8:19
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Shelton makes two point dunk
|
43-77
|
8:23
|
|
|
Dominick Harris personal foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)
|
|
8:34
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-77
|
8:34
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-76
|
8:34
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic shooting foul (Dominick Harris draws the foul)
|
|
8:49
|
|
+2
|
Carter Mahaney makes two point jump shot
|
41-75
|
9:07
|
|
|
Dominick Harris personal foul
|
|
9:22
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
39-75
|
9:22
|
|
+1
|
Dominick Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
39-74
|
9:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis shooting foul (Dominick Harris draws the foul)
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
Luke Avdalovic makes two point jump shot
|
39-73
|
9:40
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton defensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Anton Watson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Anton Watson defensive rebound
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Dominick Harris personal foul
|
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Cook makes two point layup
|
37-73
|
10:25
|
|
|
Jay Green turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Cook steals)
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Carson Towt defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Julian Strawther misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
37-71
|
11:07
|
|
+1
|
Corey Kispert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-70
|
11:07
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Carson Towt shooting foul (Corey Kispert draws the foul)
|
|
11:20
|
|
+3
|
Luke Avdalovic makes three point jump shot (Carson Towt assists)
|
37-69
|
11:26
|
|
|
Carson Towt offensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Anton Watson makes two point layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
34-69
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Jay Green makes two point layup
|
34-67
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Oumar Ballo makes two point dunk (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
32-67
|
13:01
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Shelton makes three point jump shot
|
32-65
|
13:29
|
|
|
Oumar Ballo turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
13:44
|
|
+2
|
Carson Towt makes two point layup
|
29-65
|
13:49
|
|
|
Julian Strawther personal foul
|
|
14:13
|
|
+1
|
Anton Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
27-65
|
14:13
|
|
|
Carson Towt shooting foul (Anton Watson draws the foul)
|
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Anton Watson makes two point layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
27-64
|
14:13
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton personal foul
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton turnover (lost ball) (Julian Strawther steals)
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Corey Kispert makes two point layup
|
27-62
|
14:45
|
|
|
Corey Kispert offensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Corey Kispert misses two point layup
|
|
14:59
|
|
+1
|
Keith Haymon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-60
|
14:59
|
|
+1
|
Keith Haymon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-60
|
15:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard personal foul (Keith Haymon draws the foul)
|
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point layup
|
25-60
|
15:44
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Keith Haymon misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Corey Kispert turnover (bad pass) (Carson Towt steals)
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Carson Towt defensive rebound
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Andrew Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Carson Towt personal foul (Joel Ayayi draws the foul)
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Jay Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
+2
|
Anton Watson makes two point layup (Joel Ayayi assists)
|
25-58
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Carson Towt makes two point dunk (Luke Avdalovic assists)
|
25-56
|
17:34
|
|
|
Carson Towt defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Joel Ayayi misses two point layup
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Carson Towt turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Nembhard steals)
|
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Drew Timme makes two point jump shot
|
23-56
|
18:20
|
|
|
Jay Green turnover (lost ball) (Drew Timme steals)
|
|
18:42
|
|
+3
|
Joel Ayayi makes three point jump shot (Andrew Nembhard assists)
|
23-54
|
18:49
|
|
|
Drew Timme defensive rebound
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Jay Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Mark Few technical foul
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Drew Timme turnover
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Drew Timme offensive foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Jay Green turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Jay Green defensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Drew Timme misses two point layup
|