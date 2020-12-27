|
0:24
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud turnover (lost ball) (Matthew Mayer steals)
|
|
0:51
|
|
+3
|
Jared Butler makes three point pullup jump shot
|
35-53
|
1:16
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point pullup jump shot (Eddy Kayouloud assists)
|
35-50
|
1:22
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud blocks MaCio Teague's two point layup
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point driving dunk
|
32-50
|
2:09
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot (Eddy Kayouloud assists)
|
32-48
|
2:23
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
|
29-48
|
2:40
|
|
+2
|
Eddy Kayouloud makes two point layup (Jaxson Baker assists)
|
29-45
|
2:55
|
|
|
Adam Flagler turnover
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Adam Flagler offensive foul
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
LJ Cryer defensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer blocks Masai Olowokere's three point jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
+3
|
Eddy Kayouloud makes three point jump shot (Masai Olowokere assists)
|
27-45
|
3:42
|
|
|
Masai Olowokere defensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
+2
|
Eddy Kayouloud makes two point jump shot
|
24-45
|
4:10
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
SK Shittu turnover (lost ball) (Adam Flagler steals)
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses two point layup
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Jared Chatham offensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Masai Olowokere misses two point layup
|
|
4:45
|
|
+3
|
LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
22-45
|
5:00
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:12
|
|
+3
|
Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
22-42
|
5:34
|
|
|
SK Shittu personal foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Flo Thamba defensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Masai Olowokere misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
+3
|
Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot
|
22-39
|
5:53
|
|
|
Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
5:54
|
|
+2
|
Masai Olowokere makes two point reverse layup (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
22-36
|
6:03
|
|
+3
|
Jared Butler makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
20-36
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Jaxson Baker makes two point layup (Jared Chatham assists)
|
20-33
|
6:28
|
|
|
MaCio Teague turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Jared Chatham turnover (lost ball) (MaCio Teague steals)
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Flo Thamba defensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses two point layup
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (DeAndre Jones steals)
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:21
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
18-33
|
7:35
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Jared Butler turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker personal foul (Mark Vital draws the foul)
|
|
8:16
|
|
+3
|
Masai Olowokere makes three point jump shot (Jonas Munson assists)
|
18-30
|
8:28
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker defensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Jonas Munson turnover (bad pass) (Davion Mitchell steals)
|
|
9:04
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point alley-oop dunk (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
15-30
|
9:11
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague makes two point jump shot
|
15-28
|
9:31
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Masai Olowokere turnover (bad pass) (Davion Mitchell steals)
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Mark Vital personal foul
|
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Jared Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-26
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Jared Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-25
|
9:52
|
|
|
Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Jared Chatham shooting foul (Jared Butler draws the foul)
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point jump shot
|
15-24
|
10:19
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses two point tip shot
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Jared Chatham offensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses two point layup
|
|
10:40
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-22
|
10:40
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-21
|
10:40
|
|
|
Samson George shooting foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Masai Olowokere turnover (lost ball) (LJ Cryer steals)
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
LJ Cryer turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Jones steals)
|
|
11:05
|
|
+2
|
Eddy Kayouloud makes two point pullup jump shot
|
15-20
|
11:29
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Jones steals)
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Samson George misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:33
|
|
+1
|
Samson George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-20
|
11:33
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer shooting foul (Samson George draws the foul)
|
|
11:58
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-20
|
11:58
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker shooting foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
12:02
|
|
|
SK Shittu misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Jared Butler turnover (bad pass) (SK Shittu steals)
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Jared Butler defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point putback layup
|
12-19
|
13:01
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer misses two point layup
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point driving layup
|
12-17
|
13:42
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot (Jared Chatham assists)
|
12-15
|
14:20
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point layup (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
9-15
|
14:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker turnover (lost ball) (Jared Butler steals)
|
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point floating jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
9-13
|
14:50
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot (Jared Chatham assists)
|
9-11
|
15:19
|
|
|
Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Jared Chatham steals)
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
|
6-11
|
16:25
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot (Eddy Kayouloud assists)
|
6-8
|
16:27
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Mark Vital blocks Jared Chatham's two point dunk
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Jared Butler turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:23
|
|
+3
|
Jaxson Baker makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
3-8
|
17:47
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point tip shot
|
0-8
|
18:29
|
|
|
Jared Butler offensive rebound
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:18
|
|
+3
|
Jared Butler makes three point jump shot (MaCio Teague assists)
|
0-6
|
19:27
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses two point layup
|
|
19:41
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mitchell makes three point pullup jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
|
0-3
|
20:00
|
|
|
Samson George vs. Flo Thamba (MaCio Teague gains possession)
|