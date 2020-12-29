|
4:12
+1
Jacob Nicolds makes regular free throw 2 of 2
60-106
4:12
+1
Jacob Nicolds makes regular free throw 1 of 2
59-106
3:59
TV timeout
3:59
Martynas Arlauskas personal foul
4:12
+1
Julian Strawther makes regular free throw 2 of 2
58-106
4:12
+1
Julian Strawther makes regular free throw 1 of 2
58-105
4:12
Hunter Schofield shooting foul (Julian Strawther draws the foul)
4:18
Dominick Harris defensive rebound
4:20
Brock Gilbert misses two point layup
4:36
+1
Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
58-104
4:36
Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:36
Jarod Greene shooting foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
4:53
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
5:06
+2
Trevon Allfrey makes two point layup (Brock Gilbert assists)
58-103
5:12
Brock Gilbert defensive rebound
5:14
Anton Watson misses three point jump shot
5:25
Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
5:27
Jarod Greene misses two point jump shot
5:48
+2
Dominick Harris makes two point layup
56-103
5:58
Julian Strawther defensive rebound
6:00
Trevon Allfrey misses three point jump shot
6:09
Trevon Allfrey defensive rebound
6:09
Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:09
Cameron Gooden shooting foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
6:09
+2
Oumar Ballo makes two point layup (Dominick Harris assists)
56-101
6:27
Jacob Nicolds turnover (traveling)
6:37
+1
Dominick Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
56-99
6:37
Dominick Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:37
Trevon Allfrey shooting foul (Dominick Harris draws the foul)
6:44
Trevon Allfrey turnover (bad pass) (Oumar Ballo steals)
7:01
+1
Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
56-98
7:01
+1
Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
56-97
7:01
Hunter Schofield personal foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
7:03
Brock Gilbert turnover (lost ball) (Oumar Ballo steals)
7:15
+1
Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
56-96
7:16
Jarod Greene shooting foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
7:16
+2
Oumar Ballo makes two point putback layup
56-95
7:18
Oumar Ballo offensive rebound
7:20
Anton Watson misses three point jump shot
7:40
Cameron Gooden turnover (traveling)
7:48
Hunter Schofield defensive rebound
7:50
Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot
7:58
Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
7:58
Jacob Nicolds misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:58
Jacob Nicolds misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:58
TV timeout
7:58
Anton Watson personal foul
8:07
Mark Hatch defensive rebound
8:07
Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:07
Jarod Greene shooting foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
8:07
+2
Oumar Ballo makes two point layup (Anton Watson assists)
56-93
8:24
Cameron Gooden turnover (bad pass)
8:27
Mark Hatch defensive rebound
8:29
Julian Strawther misses three point jump shot
8:38
Anton Watson defensive rebound
8:40
Hunter Schofield misses three point jump shot
8:57
TV timeout
8:57
Trailblazers 30 second timeout
8:57
+2
Corey Kispert makes two point layup (Dominick Harris assists)
56-91
9:04
Cameron Gooden turnover (bad pass) (Joel Ayayi steals)
9:22
+2
Julian Strawther makes two point layup
56-89
9:27
Julian Strawther defensive rebound
9:29
Emad Elniel misses two point jump shot
9:34
Jarod Greene defensive rebound
9:36
Dominick Harris misses two point layup
9:43
Hunter Schofield turnover (bad pass)
9:56
Aaron Cook turnover (lost ball) (Mark Hatch steals)
10:04
Bulldogs defensive rebound
10:04
Hunter Schofield misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:06
Anton Watson personal foul
10:06
Trailblazers defensive rebound
10:08
Corey Kispert misses two point layup
10:28
Anton Watson defensive rebound
10:30
Emad Elniel misses three point jump shot
10:49
Trailblazers offensive rebound
10:51
Jarod Greene misses two point jump shot
11:11
Aaron Cook turnover (bad pass)
11:29
TV timeout
11:30
Hunter Schofield turnover (bad pass)
11:46
+2
Julian Strawther makes two point dunk (Joel Ayayi assists)
56-87
12:06
+1
Cameron Gooden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
56-85
12:06
+1
Cameron Gooden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
55-85
12:06
Anton Watson shooting foul (Cameron Gooden draws the foul)
12:19
+1
Corey Kispert makes regular free throw 1 of 1
54-85
12:19
Hunter Schofield shooting foul (Corey Kispert draws the foul)
12:20
+2
Corey Kispert makes two point layup (Andrew Nembhard assists)
54-84
12:25
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
12:27
Jacob Nicolds misses two point hook shot
12:44
+2
Anton Watson makes two point layup (Corey Kispert assists)
54-82
13:00
+3
Cameron Gooden makes three point jump shot
54-80
13:07
Cameron Gooden defensive rebound
13:09
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
13:20
+1
Cameron Gooden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
51-80
13:20
+1
Cameron Gooden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
50-80
13:20
Andrew Nembhard shooting foul (Cameron Gooden draws the foul)
13:44
+3
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Anton Watson assists)
49-80
13:50
+1
Jacob Nicolds makes regular free throw 2 of 2
49-77
13:50
+1
Jacob Nicolds makes regular free throw 1 of 2
48-77
13:50
Andrew Nembhard shooting foul (Jacob Nicolds draws the foul)
13:59
Brock Gilbert defensive rebound
14:01
Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot
14:08
Joel Ayayi offensive rebound
14:10
Corey Kispert misses three point jump shot
14:23
Jacob Nicolds turnover (bad pass)
14:36
Joel Ayayi turnover (lost ball) (Brock Gilbert steals)
14:38
Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
14:40
Cameron Gooden misses three point jump shot
15:02
+2
Oumar Ballo makes two point layup (Dominick Harris assists)
47-77
15:12
+2
Trevon Allfrey makes two point layup (Brock Gilbert assists)
47-75
15:36
+2
Oumar Ballo makes two point hook shot (Joel Ayayi assists)
45-75
15:39
TV timeout
15:39
Cameron Gooden personal foul (Dominick Harris draws the foul)
15:43
Oumar Ballo defensive rebound
15:45
Trevon Allfrey misses two point layup
16:12
Jacob Nicolds defensive rebound
16:12
Oumar Ballo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:12
+1
Oumar Ballo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
45-73
16:12
Hunter Schofield shooting foul (Oumar Ballo draws the foul)
16:21
Dominick Harris defensive rebound
16:23
Jacob Nicolds misses three point jump shot
16:44
Oumar Ballo turnover
16:44
Oumar Ballo offensive foul (Jacob Nicolds draws the foul)
16:52
+1
Hunter Schofield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
45-72
16:52
+1
Hunter Schofield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
44-72
16:52
Joel Ayayi shooting foul (Hunter Schofield draws the foul)
17:03
+2
Joel Ayayi makes two point putback layup
43-72
17:09
Joel Ayayi offensive rebound
17:11
Andrew Nembhard misses two point layup
17:17
Brock Gilbert turnover (bad pass) (Joel Ayayi steals)
17:18
Drew Timme personal foul (Jarod Greene draws the foul)
17:26
+2
Dominick Harris makes two point putback layup
43-70
17:30
Dominick Harris offensive rebound
17:32
Corey Kispert misses two point layup
17:43
Cameron Gooden personal foul (Andrew Nembhard draws the foul)
17:58
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
17:58
Hunter Schofield misses regular free throw 2 of 2
17:58
Hunter Schofield misses regular free throw 1 of 2
17:58
Joel Ayayi shooting foul (Hunter Schofield draws the foul)
18:10
Trailblazers defensive rebound
18:12
Dominick Harris misses three point jump shot
18:19
Jarod Greene personal foul (Drew Timme draws the foul)
18:25
+2
Jarod Greene makes two point putback layup
43-68
18:29
Jarod Greene offensive rebound
18:31
Cameron Gooden misses two point layup
18:33
Drew Timme personal foul (Jacob Nicolds draws the foul)
18:33
Jacob Nicolds offensive rebound
18:35
Hunter Schofield misses two point jump shot
18:48
+2
Corey Kispert makes two point layup
41-68
19:00
Hunter Schofield personal foul (Joel Ayayi draws the foul)
19:01
Joel Ayayi defensive rebound
19:03
Jarod Greene misses two point layup
19:10
Brock Gilbert defensive rebound
19:12
Drew Timme misses two point jump shot
19:25
+3
Cameron Gooden makes three point jump shot (Brock Gilbert assists)
41-66
19:45
+3
Corey Kispert makes three point jump shot (Drew Timme assists)
38-66