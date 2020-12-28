|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Seminoles turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Seminoles 30 second timeout
|
|
0:31
|
|
+1
|
Clyde Trapp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-29
|
0:31
|
|
+1
|
Clyde Trapp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-28
|
0:31
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes personal foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Malik Osborne defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:26
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Baehre makes two point jump shot
|
34-27
|
1:43
|
|
+3
|
M.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|
34-25
|
1:48
|
|
|
Nick Honor personal foul (Rayquan Evans draws the foul)
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Malik Osborne defensive rebound
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses two point layup
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Aamir Simms offensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Tanor Ngom turnover
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Tanor Ngom offensive foul
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Malik Osborne defensive rebound
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Chase Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
+3
|
Rayquan Evans makes three point jump shot (Anthony Polite assists)
|
31-25
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point jump shot
|
28-25
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Rayquan Evans makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-23
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
Rayquan Evans makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-23
|
4:25
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway shooting foul (Rayquan Evans draws the foul)
|
|
4:40
|
|
+2
|
Chase Hunter makes two point layup
|
26-23
|
4:54
|
|
|
Chase Hunter offensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:04
|
|
|
Aamir Simms offensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
+3
|
Wyatt Wilkes makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|
26-21
|
5:32
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-21
|
5:50
|
|
+1
|
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-21
|
5:50
|
|
|
Chase Hunter shooting foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
|
|
6:12
|
|
+3
|
Alex Hemenway makes three point jump shot (Aamir Simms assists)
|
21-21
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Rayquan Evans makes two point layup (Scottie Barnes assists)
|
21-18
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Aamir Simms makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-18
|
6:41
|
|
+1
|
Aamir Simms makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-17
|
6:41
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica personal foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Aamir Simms misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica personal foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Chase Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
+2
|
Balsa Koprivica makes two point putback layup
|
19-16
|
7:31
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica offensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
+1
|
Aamir Simms makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-16
|
7:43
|
|
+1
|
Aamir Simms makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-15
|
7:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray personal foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre turnover (lost ball) (Raiquan Gray steals)
|
|
8:22
|
|
+3
|
Scottie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Anthony Polite assists)
|
17-14
|
8:33
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses two point layup
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Nathanael Jack misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:03
|
|
+3
|
Clyde Trapp makes three point jump shot
|
14-14
|
9:11
|
|
|
Nathanael Jack personal foul
|
|
9:29
|
|
+2
|
Raiquan Gray makes two point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|
14-11
|
9:33
|
|
|
PJ Hall personal foul
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses two point layup
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Clyde Trapp steals)
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray turnover
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray offensive foul (PJ Hall draws the foul)
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Malik Osborne offensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Anthony Polite defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
John Newman III misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Barnes makes two point jump shot
|
12-11
|
11:24
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Nathanael Jack blocks John Newman III's two point layup
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
John Newman III defensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
|
Malik Osborne misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
PJ Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:09
|
|
+1
|
PJ Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-11
|
12:09
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes shooting foul (PJ Hall draws the foul)
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
PJ Hall offensive rebound
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses two point layup
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Nick Honor offensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses two point layup
|
|
12:26
|
|
+3
|
Wyatt Wilkes makes three point jump shot (Malik Osborne assists)
|
10-10
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
PJ Hall makes two point putback layup
|
7-10
|
12:47
|
|
|
PJ Hall offensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Chase Hunter misses two point layup
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Nick Honor defensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Sardaar Calhoun misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:14
|
|
+1
|
Chase Hunter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-8
|
13:14
|
|
+1
|
Chase Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-7
|
13:14
|
|
|
Malik Osborne shooting foul (Chase Hunter draws the foul)
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
PJ Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
+2
|
M.J. Walker makes two point dunk (Wyatt Wilkes assists)
|
7-6
|
13:46
|
|
|
Aamir Simms personal foul
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Malik Osborne defensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Chase Hunter misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
+3
|
Sardaar Calhoun makes three point jump shot (M.J. Walker assists)
|
5-6
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Chase Hunter makes two point jump shot
|
2-6
|
14:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Nick Honor offensive rebound
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes blocks Nick Honor's three point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
+2
|
Rayquan Evans makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Baehre makes two point layup (Aamir Simms assists)
|
0-4
|
15:42
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Anthony Polite misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Malik Osborne offensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Anthony Polite misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Anthony Polite defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Anthony Polite turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
M.J. Walker offensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes personal foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Aamir Simms turnover (Scottie Barnes steals)
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes turnover
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes offensive foul
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
John Newman III defensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
John Newman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Anthony Polite turnover (John Newman III steals)
|
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Clyde Trapp makes two point dunk (Aamir Simms assists)
|
0-2
|
18:28
|
|
|
M.J. Walker turnover
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
M.J. Walker offensive foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
M.J. Walker defensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Anthony Polite defensive rebound
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Aamir Simms misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre misses two point layup
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre offensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica blocks Al-Amir Dawes's three point jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray turnover (bad pass) (Clyde Trapp steals)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica vs. Jonathan Baehre (Raiquan Gray gains possession)
|