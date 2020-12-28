|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner makes two point layup
|
30-31
|
0:09
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Justin Gorham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Austin Richie shooting foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
0:09
|
|
+2
|
Justin Gorham makes two point layup
|
30-29
|
0:15
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Cameron Tyson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
+2
|
Darien Jackson makes two point layup
|
28-29
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-27
|
1:03
|
|
+1
|
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-27
|
1:03
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner personal foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point layup
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II blocks Marcus Sasser's two point layup
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Austin Richie kicked ball violation
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Tramon Mark offensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
+3
|
Darien Jackson makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
|
26-27
|
2:16
|
|
|
Darien Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-24
|
2:36
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-23
|
2:36
|
|
|
Tramon Mark personal foul (Keshawn Williams draws the foul)
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams turnover (lost ball) (Quentin Grimes steals)
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Justin Gorham blocks Austin Richie's two point layup
|
|
4:06
|
|
+2
|
Justin Gorham makes two point reverse layup (Quentin Grimes assists)
|
26-22
|
4:34
|
|
+3
|
Curtis Haywood II makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
|
24-22
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Sasser makes two point layup
|
24-19
|
5:26
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Caleb Mills turnover
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Caleb Mills offensive foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes offensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Rey Idowu turnover
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Rey Idowu offensive foul (Marcus Sasser draws the foul)
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Darien Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Brison Gresham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Rey Idowu personal foul (Brison Gresham draws the foul)
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Brison Gresham defensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Caleb Mills turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:21
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-19
|
7:21
|
|
+1
|
Keshawn Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-18
|
7:21
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser shooting foul (Keshawn Williams draws the foul)
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Brison Gresham personal foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Rey Idowu defensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams shooting foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Darien Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Tramon Mark steals)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II offensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Austin Richie misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Grimes makes two point layup
|
22-17
|
8:31
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes offensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu makes two point hook shot
|
20-17
|
9:00
|
|
+1
|
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-15
|
9:00
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal shooting foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
|
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Grimes makes two point layup
|
19-15
|
9:07
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:23
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Mills makes two point jump shot
|
17-15
|
9:33
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
9:43
|
|
+3
|
Curtis Haywood II makes three point jump shot (Keshawn Williams assists)
|
15-15
|
9:53
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Brison Gresham defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau turnover
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau offensive foul (Rey Idowu draws the foul)
|
|
10:50
|
|
+3
|
Curtis Haywood II makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
|
15-12
|
11:03
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point layup
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes offensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Caleb Mills shooting foul (Keshawn Williams draws the foul)
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses two point layup
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses two point layup
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II personal foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|
|
12:36
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Joiner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-9
|
12:36
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-8
|
12:36
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau shooting foul (Elijah Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Justin Gorham turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Joiner steals)
|
|
13:10
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Rachal makes three point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
|
16-7
|
13:32
|
|
+1
|
DeJon Jarreau makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
16-4
|
13:32
|
|
|
Austin Richie shooting foul (DeJon Jarreau draws the foul)
|
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau makes two point layup (Quentin Grimes assists)
|
15-4
|
13:37
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson turnover
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson offensive foul (Marcus Sasser draws the foul)
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Grimes makes two point jump shot (Marcus Sasser assists)
|
12-4
|
14:50
|
|
|
Caleb Mills defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:05
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot
|
10-4
|
15:12
|
|
|
Rey Idowu turnover (bad pass) (Reggie Chaney steals)
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
16:05
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-4
|
16:05
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Rachal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-3
|
16:05
|
|
|
Justin Gorham shooting foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Reggie Chaney personal foul (Elijah Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
16:33
|
|
+1
|
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-2
|
16:33
|
|
+1
|
Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-2
|
16:33
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson shooting foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses two point layup
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Brison Gresham kicked ball violation
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:58
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Sasser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-2
|
16:58
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner shooting foul (Marcus Sasser draws the foul)
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal personal foul (DeJon Jarreau draws the foul)
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh turnover (bad pass) (DeJon Jarreau steals)
|
|
17:38
|
|
+2
|
Brison Gresham makes two point step back jump shot (Marcus Sasser assists)
|
4-2
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:14
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
+2
|
Brison Gresham makes two point hook shot (Marcus Sasser assists)
|
2-0
|
19:11
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh defensive rebound
|
|
19:47
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Brison Gresham vs. Emmanuel Ugboh (DeJon Jarreau gains possession)
|