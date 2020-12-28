|
9:00
|
|
+1
|
Romello White makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
51-63
|
9:00
|
|
|
Joshua Primo shooting foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
9:00
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point driving dunk
|
50-63
|
9:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Rebels 30 second timeout
|
|
9:06
|
|
+2
|
Joshua Primo makes two point putback layup
|
48-63
|
9:08
|
|
|
Joshua Primo offensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses two point layup
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner blocks Luis Rodriguez's two point driving layup
|
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point driving layup
|
48-61
|
9:45
|
|
+1
|
Romello White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
48-59
|
9:45
|
|
|
Romello White misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
James Rojas shooting foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Romello White offensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses two point layup
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
+2
|
Luis Rodriguez makes two point layup
|
47-59
|
10:28
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly turnover
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly offensive foul
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Robert Allen turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
45-59
|
10:54
|
|
|
Robert Allen shooting foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point floating jump shot
|
45-58
|
11:06
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Khadim Sy misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
+3
|
John Petty Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Rojas assists)
|
45-56
|
11:39
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Rebels offensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
James Rojas personal foul (Luis Rodriguez draws the foul)
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez offensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Khadim Sy defensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
James Rojas misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:14
|
|
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
45-53
|
12:14
|
|
+1
|
Devontae Shuler makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
44-53
|
12:14
|
|
|
James Rojas turnover
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
James Rojas technical foul
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
KJ Buffen personal foul (James Rojas draws the foul)
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
James Rojas defensive rebound
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
KJ Buffen misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Shackelford makes two point layup
|
43-53
|
12:37
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Herbert Jones personal foul
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
KJ Buffen offensive rebound
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Austin Crowley misses two point layup
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Austin Crowley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Austin Crowley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Austin Crowley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. shooting foul (Austin Crowley draws the foul)
|
|
13:39
|
|
+2
|
Herbert Jones makes two point layup
|
43-51
|
13:46
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner turnover (bad pass) (Alex Reese steals)
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Austin Crowley defensive rebound
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Romello White personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Herbert Jones blocks KJ Buffen's two point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly offensive rebound
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Austin Crowley shooting foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Romello White misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:06
|
|
+1
|
Romello White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
43-49
|
15:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. shooting foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Romello White makes two point layup
|
42-49
|
16:08
|
|
+2
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point driving layup
|
40-49
|
16:20
|
|
+1
|
KJ Buffen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
40-47
|
16:20
|
|
|
Keon Ellis shooting foul (KJ Buffen draws the foul)
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
KJ Buffen makes two point driving layup
|
39-47
|
16:31
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Jarkel Joiner personal foul
|
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
Jarkel Joiner makes two point jump shot
|
37-47
|
17:02
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly turnover (bad pass) (KJ Buffen steals)
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Luis Rodriguez personal foul (Joshua Primo draws the foul)
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Keon Ellis offensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Matthew Murrell defensive rebound
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Jahvon Quinerly misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:43
|
|
+1
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-47
|
17:43
|
|
|
KJ Buffen shooting foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
|
|
17:53
|
|
+1
|
Romello White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-46
|
17:53
|
|
|
Romello White misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner shooting foul (Romello White draws the foul)
|
|
18:25
|
|
+3
|
Jahvon Quinerly makes three point jump shot (Keon Ellis assists)
|
34-46
|
18:41
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler turnover
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Devontae Shuler offensive foul
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Romello White defensive rebound
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
KJ Buffen blocks Keon Ellis's three point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
KJ Buffen turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Jordan Bruner turnover (lost ball)
|