0:00
End of period
0:03
Scarlet Knights defensive rebound
0:05
Isaiah Thompson misses three point jump shot
0:12
Brandon Newman defensive rebound
0:14
Geo Baker misses three point jump shot
0:47
+3
Isaiah Thompson makes three point jump shot (Mason Gillis assists)
34-40
1:11
+2
Geo Baker makes two point jump shot
31-40
1:39
+3
Isaiah Thompson makes three point jump shot (Brandon Newman assists)
31-38
1:57
Boilermakers defensive rebound
1:59
Jacob Young misses three point jump shot
2:04
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
2:06
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
2:27
Scarlet Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
2:26
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
2:28
Trevion Williams blocks Myles Johnson's two point jump shot
2:59
+3
Isaiah Thompson makes three point jump shot (Mason Gillis assists)
28-38
3:05
Mason Gillis offensive rebound
3:07
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
3:22
TV timeout
3:22
Mamadou Doucoure personal foul (Isaiah Thompson draws the foul)
3:34
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
3:36
Geo Baker misses two point jump shot
3:56
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point jump shot
25-38
4:18
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
4:18
Dean Reiber misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:18
+1
Dean Reiber makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-38
4:18
Sasha Stefanovic shooting foul (Dean Reiber draws the foul)
4:26
Mamadou Doucoure defensive rebound
4:28
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
4:44
+2
Paul Mulcahy makes two point layup (Jacob Young assists)
23-37
4:50
Mason Gillis turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Young steals)
5:10
Scarlet Knights 30 second timeout
5:12
+2
Jacob Young makes two point jump shot
23-35
5:31
Eric Hunter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Geo Baker steals)
5:51
Zach Edey defensive rebound
5:53
Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
6:12
Aaron Wheeler turnover (bad pass) (Mamadou Doucoure steals)
6:29
+2
Dean Reiber makes two point jump shot
23-33
6:47
Dean Reiber defensive rebound
6:47
Zach Edey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:47
+1
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-31
6:47
Paul Mulcahy shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
6:57
Zach Edey defensive rebound
6:59
Paul Mulcahy misses three point jump shot
7:19
+2
Sasha Stefanovic makes two point layup (Mason Gillis assists)
22-31
7:36
+2
Mamadou Doucoure makes two point layup
20-31
7:39
Mamadou Doucoure offensive rebound
7:41
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
7:53
TV timeout
7:53
Geo Baker defensive rebound
7:55
Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
8:08
Myles Johnson personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
8:26
+3
Montez Mathis makes three point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
20-29
8:50
+2
Zach Edey makes two point jump shot (Brandon Newman assists)
20-26
8:59
Boilermakers 30 second timeout
9:02
+3
Montez Mathis makes three point jump shot (Geo Baker assists)
18-26
9:11
Geo Baker defensive rebound
9:13
Mason Gillis misses three point jump shot
9:35
+2
Geo Baker makes two point jump shot
18-23
9:56
+2
Brandon Newman makes two point layup (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
18-21
10:12
Myles Johnson turnover (lost ball)
10:12
Brandon Newman turnover (bad pass) (Myles Johnson steals)
10:26
+3
Paul Mulcahy makes three point jump shot (Geo Baker assists)
16-21
10:33
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
10:35
Jaden Ivey blocks Oskar Palmquist's three point jump shot
10:52
+3
Eric Hunter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Trevion Williams assists)
16-18
11:13
+3
Jacob Young makes three point jump shot
13-18
11:25
TV timeout
11:23
+2
Brandon Newman makes two point layup
13-15
11:28
Brandon Newman offensive rebound
11:30
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
11:36
Aaron Wheeler offensive rebound
11:38
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
11:41
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
11:43
Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
12:04
+3
Oskar Palmquist makes three point jump shot (Jacob Young assists)
11-15
12:09
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
12:11
Brandon Newman misses three point jump shot
12:31
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
12:31
Myles Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
12:31
Aaron Wheeler shooting foul (Myles Johnson draws the foul)
12:31
+2
Myles Johnson makes two point layup
11-12
12:33
Myles Johnson offensive rebound
12:35
Myles Johnson misses two point jump shot
12:52
Trevion Williams turnover (bad pass) (Oskar Palmquist steals)
13:21
+1
Jacob Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-10
13:21
+1
Jacob Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-9
13:21
Isaiah Thompson shooting foul (Jacob Young draws the foul)
13:27
Jaden Ivey personal foul (Geo Baker draws the foul)
13:35
Oskar Palmquist defensive rebound
13:37
Aaron Wheeler misses two point dunk
13:49
Mamadou Doucoure personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
14:09
+2
Geo Baker makes two point layup
11-8
14:28
+2
Isaiah Thompson makes two point jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
11-6
14:41
Montez Mathis personal foul (Mason Gillis draws the foul)
14:53
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
14:55
Montez Mathis misses two point layup
15:01
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
15:03
Brandon Newman misses two point dunk
15:09
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
15:11
Geo Baker misses three point jump shot
15:32
Montez Mathis defensive rebound
15:34
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:47
Jacob Young turnover (traveling)
15:59
TV timeout
15:57
Scarlet Knights offensive rebound
16:05
Jacob Young misses two point jump shot
16:30
+3
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot
9-6
16:35
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
16:37
Montez Mathis misses two point jump shot
16:50
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point layup
6-6
16:53
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
16:55
Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point layup
17:04
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
17:06
Jacob Young misses two point jump shot
17:15
Trevion Williams turnover (3-second violation)
17:50
+3
Montez Mathis makes three point jump shot (Geo Baker assists)
4-6
17:58
Geo Baker defensive rebound
18:00
Brandon Newman misses two point jump shot
18:13
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
18:15
Myles Johnson misses two point layup
18:35
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
18:35
Sasha Stefanovic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
18:35
Montez Mathis personal foul (Sasha Stefanovic draws the foul)
18:35
+2
Sasha Stefanovic makes two point jump shot
4-3
18:46
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
18:48
Geo Baker misses two point jump shot
19:06
+2
Trevion Williams makes two point layup (Mason Gillis assists)
2-3
19:24
+3
Geo Baker makes three point jump shot (Paul Mulcahy assists)
0-3
19:42
|
Myles Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Trevion Williams vs. Myles Johnson (Mason Gillis gains possession)
|