0:00
End of period
0:01
Bulls offensive rebound
0:03
Michael Durr misses three point jump shot
0:14
D.J. Jeffries turnover (bad pass)
0:16
Xavier Castaneda personal foul
0:19
Bulls 30 second timeout
0:19
Bulls offensive rebound
0:21
Alex Lomax blocks Xavier Castaneda's two point jump shot
0:52
+2
Lester Quinones makes two point layup (Boogie Ellis assists)
23-25
0:57
Lance Thomas defensive rebound
0:59
David Collins misses two point layup
1:24
+2
Boogie Ellis makes two point layup
23-23
1:43
+2
Michael Durr makes two point dunk (Madut Akec assists)
23-21
1:53
Michael Durr offensive rebound
1:55
Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
2:01
Michael Durr defensive rebound
2:03
D.J. Jeffries misses two point dunk
2:31
Tigers defensive rebound
2:33
Xavier Castaneda misses two point jump shot
2:44
Justin Brown defensive rebound
2:46
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
3:15
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
3:17
Rashun Williams misses two point layup
3:36
Rashun Williams defensive rebound
3:38
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
3:43
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
3:45
Michael Durr misses two point layup
4:10
Michael Durr defensive rebound
4:10
Jayden Hardaway misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:10
Jayden Hardaway misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:10
Michael Durr shooting foul (Jayden Hardaway draws the foul)
4:15
TV timeout
4:15
Tigers 30 second timeout
4:22
+3
Justin Brown makes three point jump shot (Xavier Castaneda assists)
21-21
4:34
Xavier Castaneda defensive rebound
4:36
Moussa Cisse misses two point jump shot
4:47
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
4:49
Rashun Williams misses three point jump shot
5:05
Justin Brown defensive rebound
5:07
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
5:19
David Collins turnover
5:19
David Collins offensive foul
5:21
Moussa Cisse turnover (traveling)
5:28
Justin Brown turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
5:38
Madut Akec defensive rebound
5:40
Michael Durr blocks Malcolm Dandridge's two point layup
5:44
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
5:46
D.J. Jeffries misses three point jump shot
6:21
+3
Xavier Castaneda makes three point jump shot
18-21
6:45
DeAndre Williams turnover
6:45
DeAndre Williams offensive foul
7:10
+3
Justin Brown makes three point jump shot (Caleb Murphy assists)
15-21
7:31
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point dunk (Moussa Cisse assists)
12-21
7:59
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
7:59
Jamir Chaplin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:59
+1
Jamir Chaplin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-19
7:59
TV timeout
7:59
Boogie Ellis shooting foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)
8:03
Jamir Chaplin offensive rebound
8:05
Jamir Chaplin misses three point jump shot
8:33
+2
Lester Quinones makes two point jump shot
11-19
8:54
Tigers defensive rebound
8:56
Madut Akec misses two point layup
9:14
+2
Lance Thomas makes two point dunk (Boogie Ellis assists)
11-17
9:39
+3
Madut Akec makes three point jump shot (Caleb Murphy assists)
11-15
9:46
Madut Akec defensive rebound
9:48
Jayden Hardaway misses two point jump shot
10:15
Tigers defensive rebound
10:17
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
10:35
+2
Jayden Hardaway makes two point layup
8-15
10:41
Caleb Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Jayden Hardaway steals)
10:57
David Collins defensive rebound
10:59
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
11:16
TV timeout
11:29
Alex Lomax defensive rebound
11:31
Xavier Castaneda misses two point jump shot
11:57
+2
Boogie Ellis makes two point layup (Malcolm Dandridge assists)
8-13
12:04
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
12:06
Xavier Castaneda misses two point layup
12:28
+2
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup
8-11
12:33
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
12:35
Boogie Ellis misses two point layup
12:46
Alex Lomax defensive rebound
12:48
Russel Tchewa misses two point layup
13:14
Boogie Ellis turnover (double dribble)
13:24
Prince Oduro personal foul
13:39
Tigers defensive rebound
13:41
Xavier Castaneda misses two point jump shot
14:10
TV timeout
14:12
Bulls defensive rebound
14:14
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
14:27
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
14:29
Moussa Cisse blocks David Collins's two point layup
14:35
Michael Durr defensive rebound
14:37
DeAndre Williams misses two point jump shot
14:56
+2
Caleb Murphy makes two point layup
8-9
15:05
Rashun Williams offensive rebound
15:07
Caleb Murphy misses three point jump shot
15:36
+2
Alex Lomax makes two point layup (DeAndre Williams assists)
6-9
16:04
+2
Justin Brown makes two point jump shot (David Collins assists)
6-7
16:11
Michael Durr defensive rebound
16:13
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
16:30
+2
Caleb Murphy makes two point layup
4-7
16:53
DeAndre Williams turnover (bad pass)
16:58
Caleb Murphy turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Williams steals)
17:03
Landers Nolley II personal foul
17:04
Landers Nolley II turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Murphy steals)
17:09
Landers Nolley II defensive rebound
17:11
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
17:19
DeAndre Williams personal foul
17:19
Bulls offensive rebound
17:21
David Collins misses two point jump shot
17:37
+2
D.J. Jeffries makes two point layup (Landers Nolley II assists)
2-7
17:44
Caleb Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Landers Nolley II steals)
18:03
+2
DeAndre Williams makes two point jump shot (Landers Nolley II assists)
2-5
18:27
Caleb Murphy turnover (shot clock violation)
19:04
+3
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
2-3
19:21
+2
Michael Durr makes two point layup
2-0
19:26
Michael Durr offensive rebound
19:28
Caleb Murphy misses two point jump shot
19:48
Moussa Cisse turnover (traveling)
20:00
(Tigers gains possession)
