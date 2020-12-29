SNCLRA
USC

2nd Half
SNCLRA
Broncos
0
USC
Trojans
2

Time Team Play Score
19:03   Evan Mobley defensive rebound  
19:05   Jalen Williams misses two point layup  
19:09   Jalen Williams offensive rebound  
19:11   Guglielmo Caruso misses two point jump shot  
19:24   Guglielmo Caruso offensive rebound  
19:26   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
19:40 +2 Isaiah White makes two point dunk (Tahj Eaddy assists) 27-43
19:41   Trojans offensive rebound  
19:43   Guglielmo Caruso blocks Tahj Eaddy's two point layup  

1st Half
SNCLRA
Broncos
27
USC
Trojans
41

Time Team Play Score
0:02   Trojans offensive rebound  
0:02   Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot  
0:03   Trent Hudgens Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
0:11 +2 Isaiah White makes two point layup (Drew Peterson assists) 27-41
0:16   Miguel Tomley turnover (bad pass) (Drew Peterson steals)  
0:24   Miguel Tomley defensive rebound  
0:26   Isaiah White misses two point layup  
0:40 +2 Guglielmo Caruso makes two point hook shot (Trent Hudgens Jr. assists) 27-39
0:54 +2 Drew Peterson makes two point driving layup 25-39
1:15   Trojans 30 second timeout  
1:17 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point driving layup (Guglielmo Caruso assists) 25-37
1:26   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
1:28   Tahj Eaddy misses two point step back jump shot  
1:53 +2 Guglielmo Caruso makes two point hook shot (Giordan Williams assists) 23-37
2:05   Tahj Eaddy turnover  
2:05   Tahj Eaddy offensive foul  
2:12   Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound  
2:14   Giordan Williams misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Max Agbonkpolo turnover (bad pass)  
2:41 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point layup 21-37
3:05 +1 Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 3 of 3 19-37
3:05 +1 Tahj Eaddy makes regular free throw 2 of 3 19-36
3:05   Tahj Eaddy misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
3:05   Trent Hudgens Jr. shooting foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)  
3:27   Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound  
3:29   Giordan Williams misses two point jump shot  
3:56   TV timeout  
3:56   Isaiah White turnover (traveling)  
4:11   Trent Hudgens Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
4:24   Giordan Williams defensive rebound  
4:26   Isaiah Mobley misses two point jump shot  
4:35   Isaiah White offensive rebound  
4:35   Isaiah Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:35   DJ Mitchell personal foul (Isaiah Mobley draws the foul)  
4:56 +2 DJ Mitchell makes two point step back jump shot 19-35
5:16   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
5:16   Evan Mobley misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:16 +1 Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-35
5:16   Giordan Williams personal foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)  
5:25   Giordan Williams turnover (traveling)  
5:40 +2 Evan Mobley makes two point driving layup 17-34
5:49 +2 Giordan Williams makes two point jump shot 17-32
5:54   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
5:56   Drew Peterson misses two point layup  
6:05   Drew Peterson offensive rebound  
6:07   Giordan Williams blocks Drew Peterson's two point layup  
6:25   Trojans defensive rebound  
6:30   Evan Mobley blocks Jalen Williams's two point layup  
6:46 +2 Isaiah Mobley makes two point dunk (Drew Peterson assists) 15-32
6:57   Drew Peterson defensive rebound  
6:59   Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot  
7:22 +2 Isaiah Mobley makes two point jump shot 15-30
7:36   Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound  
7:38   Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot  
7:57   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
7:57   Evan Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:57   TV timeout  
7:57   Josip Vrankic shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)  
7:57 +2 Evan Mobley makes two point layup (Drew Peterson assists) 15-28
8:07   Guglielmo Caruso personal foul (Tahj Eaddy draws the foul)  
8:07   Trojans defensive rebound  
8:08   Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot  
8:16   Jump ball. (Broncos gains possession)  
8:26   Chevez Goodwin personal foul  
8:26   Broncos defensive rebound  
8:28   Noah Baumann misses three point jump shot  
8:34   Christian Carlyle turnover (lost ball) (Chevez Goodwin steals)  
8:39   Christian Carlyle offensive rebound  
8:41   Christian Carlyle misses three point jump shot  
8:53   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
8:55   Tahj Eaddy misses two point jump shot  
9:14   Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound  
9:16   Guglielmo Caruso misses two point reverse layup  
9:38 +2 Chevez Goodwin makes two point turnaround jump shot 15-26
9:53 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point layup (Jalen Williams assists) 15-24
10:05   Guglielmo Caruso offensive rebound  
10:07   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
10:16   Keshawn Justice offensive rebound  
10:16   Josip Vrankic misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:16 +1 Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-24
10:16   Noah Baumann shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)  
10:16   Josip Vrankic offensive rebound  
10:17   Guglielmo Caruso misses two point layup  
10:33   Broncos offensive rebound  
10:34   Evan Mobley blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup  
10:43   Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound  
10:45   Noah Baumann misses two point jump shot  
11:01   Guglielmo Caruso turnover (traveling)  
11:23   TV timeout  
11:23   Drew Peterson personal foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)  
11:31   Giordan Williams defensive rebound  
11:33   Noah Baumann misses two point pullup jump shot  
11:45   Chevez Goodwin defensive rebound  
11:47   Jaden Bediako misses two point hook shot  
12:04 +2 Chevez Goodwin makes two point hook shot (Drew Peterson assists) 12-24
12:16 +2 Jaden Bediako makes two point layup (Miguel Tomley assists) 12-22
12:35 +2 Chevez Goodwin makes two point putback layup 10-22
12:38   Chevez Goodwin offensive rebound  
12:40   Giordan Williams blocks Isaiah Mobley's two point layup  
12:46   Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound  
12:48   Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot  
13:04   DJ Mitchell turnover (bad pass)  
13:20   Broncos offensive rebound  
13:22   DJ Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
13:51 +2 Max Agbonkpolo makes two point floating jump shot 10-20
14:15 +2 Giordan Williams makes two point jump shot (Miguel Tomley assists) 10-18
14:17   Evan Mobley personal foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)  
14:27 +1 Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-18
14:27 +1 Evan Mobley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-17
14:27   TV timeout  
14:27   Keshawn Justice shooting foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)  
14:36   Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound  
14:38   Isaiah Mobley blocks Christian Carlyle's two point layup  
14:49   Guglielmo Caruso defensive rebound  
14:51   Tahj Eaddy misses two point layup  
15:03 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point jump shot 8-16
15:11   Josip Vrankic offensive rebound  
15:13   Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot  
15:25 +2 Tahj Eaddy makes two point driving layup 6-16
15:34   Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound  
15:36   Jalen Williams misses two point layup  
15:43 +2 Evan Mobley makes two point reverse layup 6-14
15:54   Drew Peterson defensive rebound  
15:56   Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot  
16:06 +2 Evan Mobley makes two point putback dunk 6-12
16:08   Evan Mobley offensive rebound  
16:10   Isaiah Mobley misses two point jump shot  
16:19   Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound  
16:21   Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot  
16:33 +2 Tahj Eaddy makes two point pullup jump shot 6-10
16:50   Keshawn Justice turnover (bad pass)  
17:01 +1 Isaiah White makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-8
17:01 +1 Isaiah White makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-7
17:01   Keshawn Justice shooting foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)  
17:03   Isaiah White offensive rebound  
17:05   Drew Peterson misses two point layup  
17:18 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point driving layup 6-6
17:27   Evan Mobley turnover (Josip Vrankic steals)  
17:34   Evan Mobley offensive rebound  
17:36   Evan Mobley misses two point layup  
17:51 +1 Christian Carlyle makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-6
17:51 +1 Christian Carlyle makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-6
17:51   Isaiah White shooting foul (Christian Carlyle draws the foul)  
18:02   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
18:04   Drew Peterson misses two point layup  
18:17   Broncos 30 second timeout  
18:17   Christian Carlyle personal foul (Isaiah White draws the foul)  
18:17   Christian Carlyle turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah White steals)  
18:32 +1 Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-6
18:32 +1 Drew Peterson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-5
18:32   Jalen Williams shooting foul (Drew Peterson draws the foul)  
18:48 +2 Christian Carlyle makes two point pullup jump shot 2-4
19:06 +2 Isaiah Mobley makes two point jump shot 0-4
19:14   Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound  
19:16   Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot  
19:36 +2 Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup 0-2
19:43   Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound  
19:45   Drew Peterson misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Guglielmo Caruso vs. Evan Mobley (Drew Peterson gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 27 43
Field Goals 12-34 (35.3%) 17-36 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 0-7 (0.0%) 0-1 (0.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 21 24
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 11 12
Team 3 4
Assists 6 5
Steals 1 3
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 9 4
Fouls 9 6
Technicals 0 0
13
J. Vrankic F
11 PTS, 5 REB
4
E. Mobley F
11 PTS, 3 REB
12T
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
Top Scorers
13
J. Vrankic F 11 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
4
E. Mobley F 11 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
35.3 FG% 47.2
0.0 3PT FG% 0.0
75.0 FT% 69.2
Santa Clara
Starters
J. Vrankic
C. Carlyle
G. Caruso
K. Justice
J. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Vrankic 11 5 0 5/9 0/1 1/2 1 - 1 0 0 2 3
C. Carlyle 4 1 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 1 - 0 0 2 1 0
G. Caruso 4 4 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 1 2 2
K. Justice 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 1 0
J. Williams 0 3 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 1 2
USC
Starters
E. Mobley
I. Mobley
T. Eaddy
I. White
D. Peterson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Mobley 11 3 0 4/5 0/0 3/5 1 - 0 2 1 2 1
I. Mobley 8 5 0 4/7 0/0 0/1 0 - 0 1 0 2 3
T. Eaddy 6 2 1 2/6 0/0 2/3 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
I. White 6 2 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 - 1 0 1 2 0
D. Peterson 4 3 4 1/8 0/0 2/2 1 - 1 0 0 1 2
