Neither Texas A&M nor LSU got in as much pre-conference work as they had planned.

But ready or not, they are scheduled to open the SEC season on Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Aggies are 5-1 and haven't played since a 70-52 home victory against Wofford on Dec. 21.

The Tigers are also 5-1 after an 86-80 home victory against Nicholls State on Saturday in a game that was scheduled less than 48 hours before tip-off.

"We scheduled the game to knock some rust off," LSU coach Will Wade said after his team played only its second game in a three-week stretch. "I thought it was good for us to get back out there and get going, but there's plenty of room for improvement."

The Tigers played without their floor leader in Javonte Smart, who was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.

"It's obvious we miss Javonte's steady hand out there," Wade said.

LSU hopes to have Smart back on Tuesday, but Wade, who missed the win against Sam Houston State on Dec. 14 because he tested positive, knows the unexpected is to be expected all season.

"It will happen multiple times the rest of the year," Wade said of sudden absences. "We've got to plow through it."

Aggies coach Buzz Williams said his players passed "the figurative final exam" against Wofford before starting a new "semester" with the SEC opener.

"We're behind relative to our number of practices," Williams said. "We're behind relative to the number of games that we would have at this point in a normal season.

"That applies to all of the teams. I just think that there's a process that we follow that takes time. There's no way that we can magically skip time relative to the priorities and things that we think are important. Do I think we're ready for conference play? No. Do I understand that our next game is conference? Yes. Am I encouraged by what's transpired (recently)? Absolutely."

Texas A&M did manage a stretch of three games in 10 days, which concluded with the victory against Wofford. The Aggies lost to TCU on Dec. 12 and beat Southeastern Louisiana three days later.

"Finishing off the first few games of the season on a positive note is important," said Jay Jay Chandler, who had 10 points against Wofford. "It gives us a little bit of momentum to go into conference play."

