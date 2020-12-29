Florida, minus Johnson, faces Vanderbilt in SEC opener
Florida (3-1) begins life without Keyontae Johnson when the Gators travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt (4-2) on Wednesday night in the SEC opener for both teams.
Johnson, the preseason SEC Player of the Year, collapsed during the first half of the Gators' most recent game, an 83-71 loss at Florida State on Dec. 12. Florida postponed its next four games in the aftermath of the incident.
The circumstances that caused the collapse aren't publicly known, and Johnson was released from the hospital on Dec. 22. He was back at practice with the team on the 28th; however, his activity was limited to helping the coaching staff with scouting work.
Florida coach Mike White was asked about the possibility of Johnson's return.
"I have no idea, and even if I did, I could not talk about it," White said, citing privacy laws.
That leaves the Gators likely to be more reliant on Scottie Lewis (30 minutes per game, 12.8 points per game), Tre Mann (29.3, 15.8), Noah Locke (23.5, 10.5) and Tyree Appleby (21.5, 7.3). All played more than their season average after Johnson, who played four minutes against FSU, left the game, with Lewis (39 minutes) and Mann (29) leading the way.
The Gators' biggest win has been a 90-70 thrashing of Boston College on Dec. 3.
But the Commodores haven't proved much, either, failing their two most significant tests this season in losses to Richmond, 78-67, and Davidson, 85-65.
Vandy has relied heavily on Scotty Pippen Jr. (23.3 ppg, 4.3 assists per game) and Dylan Disu (11.0 ppg, 9 rebounds per game), the only two Commodores averaging over 22 minutes.
Pippen normally occupies the point with Disu serving as a stretch-four, but coach Jerry Stackhouse inserted Isaac McBride into the starting lineup to help Pippen some at the point in Sunday's 87-59 win over Alcorn State, while sliding Disu to the five. McBride didn't score but had four assists.
Playing an 0-4 team had something to do with the results, but the Commodores also registered season highs in assists (21) and 3-pointers (14).
"Offensively I think we did a good job sharing the ball (Sunday), so we can do a little bit more of that," Vanderbilt wing DJ Harvey said. "Then just make open shots. That's what our offense is based around, making the 3-point shot."
Vanderbilt got a boost from Myles Stute, who hadn't played since the team's Nov. 27 opener due to a team COVID-19 outbreak. Stute had 16 points in 19 minutes, going 4-of-6 from the 3-point line.
However, the Commodores were without starting center Clevon Brown on Sunday. Brown has played just 39 minutes this year. He also missed time due to the outbreak but suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday's practice that has left him questionable for Wednesday's game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
19
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Gators offensive rebound
|10:17
|Scotty Pippen Jr. blocks Tyree Appleby's two point layup
|10:19
|Tyree Appleby offensive rebound
|10:19
|Scotty Pippen Jr. blocks Tyree Appleby's two point layup
|10:21
|+ 2
|Quentin Millora-Brown makes two point putback layup
|10:35
|Quentin Millora-Brown offensive rebound
|10:40
|Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|10:42
|+ 2
|Omar Payne makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
|10:58
|+ 3
|Myles Stute makes three point jump shot (Quentin Millora-Brown assists)
|11:17
|+ 2
|Anthony Duruji makes two point dunk
|11:36
|Quentin Millora-Brown turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Duruji steals)
|11:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|23
|19
|Field Goals
|9-14 (64.3%)
|8-14 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|3-5 (60.0%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|4
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|4
|2
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|4
|4
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|3
|Fouls
|4
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Vanderbilt 4-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|64.3
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|60.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Duruji
|7
|3
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Castleton
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Locke
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Lewis
|3
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T. Mann
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Duruji
|7
|3
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Castleton
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Locke
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Lewis
|3
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T. Mann
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Appleby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Glover
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jitoboh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ruzhentsev
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. May
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Lane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Osifo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|23
|6
|4
|9/14
|3/5
|2/2
|4
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stute
|6
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Pippen Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|T. Thomas
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Harvey
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Disu
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Stute
|6
|0
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Pippen Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|T. Thomas
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Harvey
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Disu
|2
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Millora-Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Odusipe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Adelman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lawrence
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obinna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Albert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Weikert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|19
|4
|4
|8/14
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
-
EILL
EKY52
55
2nd 9:03 ESP+
-
VMI
SAMFORD53
66
2nd 10:26 ESP+
-
BC
NCST47
52
2nd 13:50
-
PVAM
TCU38
40
2nd 13:26 ESP+
-
UNC
GATECH52
52
2nd 10:12
-
PEAY
TNST49
36
2nd 13:04
-
TNMART
JAXST23
45
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
PSU
IND33
38
1st 1.0 BTN
-
SEMO
TNTECH14
22
1st 9:22
-
DEPAUL
UCONN8
9
1st 12:47 CBSSN
-
PORT
SEATTLE17
17
1st 9:50
-
7TENN
12MIZZOU21
4
1st 11:49 SECN
-
FLA
VANDY23
19
1st 10:17 ESP2
-
VCU
STJOES80
64
Final
-
FURMAN
CHATT77
73
Final ESP+
-
GWASH
FORD71
47
Final ESP+
-
MANH
DELST65
59
Final
-
BGREEN
OHIO83
75
Final
-
SMU
TEMPLE79
71
Final ESP+
-
GWEBB
HAMP69
80
Final ESP+
-
CAMP
WINTHR83
84
Final ESP+
-
NCASHV
LONGWD80
73
Final
-
ALCORN
2BAYLOR76
105
Final ESP+
-
STBON
RI57
63
Final
-
FRESNO
COLOST59
81
Final
-
BUTLER
PROV55
71
Final FS1
-
RADFRD
PRESBY71
65
Final ESP+
-
23UVA
ND66
57
Final
-
GMASON
UMASS93
92
Final/2OT ESP+
-
USCUP
HIGHPT52
63
Final ESP+
-
NEB
25OHIOST54
90
Final BTN
-
MURYST
BELMONT55
68
Final ESPU
-
SETON
XAVIER85
68
Final FS1
-
MISSST
UGA83
73
Final SECN
-
LSALLE
DAYTON67
65
Final
-
RICH
DAVID80
74
Final CBSSN
-
NEWMANU
WICHST43
81
Final ESP+
-
ARK
AUBURN97
85
Final ESP2
-
WCAR
ETNST78
86
Final
-
CHMPBTST
MCNSE76
91
Final
-
SACST
MARYCA0
0123 O/U
-14.5
10:00pm
-
STJOHN
4NOVA0
0
PPD
-
BGREEN
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
CUSE
WAKE0
0
PPD ESP2
-
DUQ
STLOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
TULANE
UCF0
0
PPD ESP+
-
NCGRN
CIT0
0
PPD
-
11CREIGH
GTOWN0
0
PPD FS1
-
MORGAN
TOWSON0
0
-
BTHSDA
GC0
0
-
DALCHRI
HOUBP0
0