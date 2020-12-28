|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Cornhuskers defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Justice Sueing offensive rebound
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Zed Key misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Zed Key misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Kobe Webster shooting foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Trey McGowens turnover (carrying)
|
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Zed Key makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-38
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Zed Key makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-37
|
0:57
|
|
|
Kobe Webster shooting foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Zed Key offensive rebound
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo blocks CJ Walker's two point layup
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Zed Key defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Zed Key blocks Yvan Ouedraogo's two point layup
|
|
1:28
|
|
+3
|
Justice Sueing makes three point jump shot (CJ Walker assists)
|
21-36
|
1:39
|
|
|
Buckeyes defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell turnover (lost ball) (Trey McGowens steals)
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos defensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses two point layup
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Dalano Banton offensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses two point layup
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
+3
|
Trey McGowens makes three point jump shot (Kobe Webster assists)
|
21-33
|
3:07
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo offensive rebound
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III misses two point layup
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Teddy Allen turnover
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Teddy Allen offensive foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Buckeyes defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses two point layup
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:43
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|
18-33
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-31
|
5:03
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-31
|
5:03
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
5:15
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-31
|
5:03
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Trevor Lakes shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Seth Towns defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:49
|
|
+1
|
CJ Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-30
|
5:49
|
|
+1
|
CJ Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-29
|
5:49
|
|
|
Teddy Allen shooting foul (CJ Walker draws the foul)
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Trey McGowens misses two point layup
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Lat Mayen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-28
|
6:30
|
|
+1
|
Lat Mayen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-28
|
6:30
|
|
|
Kyle Young shooting foul (Lat Mayen draws the foul)
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Seth Towns misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
+1
|
Shamiel Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-28
|
6:55
|
|
|
Seth Towns misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Kyle Young shooting foul (Shamiel Stevenson draws the foul)
|
|
7:25
|
|
+2
|
Justice Sueing makes two point layup
|
13-28
|
7:31
|
|
|
Kobe Webster turnover (bad pass) (Justice Sueing steals)
|
|
7:41
|
|
+3
|
Seth Towns makes three point jump shot (Justice Sueing assists)
|
13-26
|
7:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson turnover
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson offensive foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
8:10
|
|
+3
|
Justin Ahrens makes three point jump shot (Kyle Young assists)
|
13-23
|
8:27
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens turnover (bad pass) (Thorir Thorbjarnarson steals)
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Shamiel Stevenson turnover (bad pass) (Duane Washington Jr. steals)
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III blocks Yvan Ouedraogo's two point layup
|
|
10:21
|
|
+3
|
E.J. Liddell makes three point jump shot
|
13-20
|
10:29
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo turnover (lost ball) (E.J. Liddell steals)
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|
13-17
|
11:06
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Cornhuskers offensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III blocks Dalano Banton's two point layup
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Zed Key personal foul (Yvan Ouedraogo draws the foul)
|
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Zed Key makes two point hook shot (E.J. Liddell assists)
|
13-15
|
11:56
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Thorir Thorbjarnarson steals)
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Zed Key offensive rebound
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Dalano Banton misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
+3
|
Teddy Allen makes three point jump shot
|
13-13
|
13:33
|
|
+1
|
Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-13
|
13:33
|
|
|
Eduardo Andre shooting foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
|
13:33
|
|
+2
|
Justice Sueing makes two point layup
|
10-12
|
13:55
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses two point layup
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Teddy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Lat Mayen misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
+2
|
Zed Key makes two point hook shot
|
10-10
|
14:47
|
|
+3
|
Lat Mayen makes three point jump shot (Teddy Allen assists)
|
10-8
|
15:00
|
|
+2
|
Zed Key makes two point layup
|
7-8
|
15:09
|
|
|
Eduardo Andre personal foul (Zed Key draws the foul)
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Zed Key defensive rebound
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:22
|
|
+1
|
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-6
|
15:22
|
|
|
Justice Sueing shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Cornhuskers 30 second timeout
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
CJ Walker personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
CJ Walker makes two point pullup jump shot (Justice Sueing assists)
|
6-6
|
16:04
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell offensive rebound
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
+2
|
Lat Mayen makes two point putback layup
|
6-4
|
16:27
|
|
|
Lat Mayen offensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell blocks Trey McGowens's two point layup
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Trey McGowens offensive rebound
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Lat Mayen misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
CJ Walker defensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Lat Mayen misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
E.J. Liddell makes two point hook shot
|
4-4
|
17:24
|
|
|
Lat Mayen turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. personal foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Justice Sueing offensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Dalano Banton makes two point floating jump shot
|
4-2
|
18:25
|
|
|
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Trey McGowens personal foul (Kyle Young draws the foul)
|
|
18:52
|
|
+2
|
Dalano Banton makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Young makes two point layup (CJ Walker assists)
|
0-2
|
19:09
|
|
|
CJ Walker defensive rebound
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Teddy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Kyle Young misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Yvan Ouedraogo vs. E.J. Liddell (Duane Washington Jr. gains possession)
|