PORT
SEATTLE

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
PORT
Pilots
19
SEATTLE
Redhawks
19

Time Team Play Score
8:30   Takiula Fahrensohn shooting foul (Emeka Udenyi draws the foul)  
8:30   Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound  
8:32   Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot  
8:54 +2 Clythus Griffith makes two point jump shot 19-19
9:13 +2 Emeka Udenyi makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists) 17-19
9:23   Chase Adams personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)  
9:29   Riley Grigsby defensive rebound  
9:31   Eddie Davis misses two point layup  
9:46   Riley Grigsby turnover (out of bounds)  
9:50   Aaron Nettles defensive rebound  
9:52   Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot  
10:19   Emeka Udenyi turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)  
10:38   Hayden Curtiss turnover (lost ball)  
10:43   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
10:45   Jared Pearre misses two point jump shot  
11:04   Redhawks defensive rebound  
11:06   Eddie Davis misses three point jump shot  
11:33 +2 Darrion Trammell makes two point layup 17-17
11:56   TV timeout  
11:56   Latrell Jones personal foul (Jared Pearre draws the foul)  
11:54   Jared Pearre defensive rebound  
11:56   Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot  
12:08   Riley Grigsby turnover (bad pass) (Clythus Griffith steals)  
12:32 +2 Hayden Curtiss makes two point dunk (Eddie Davis assists) 17-15
12:46   Kobe Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)  
12:46   Jump ball. Kobe Williamson vs. Eddie Davis (Pilots gains possession)  
12:46   Kobe Williamson offensive rebound  
12:48   Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot  
13:01 +3 Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists) 15-15
13:06   Michael Henn offensive rebound  
13:08   Latrell Jones misses two point layup  
13:24 +2 Darrion Trammell makes two point layup 12-15
13:42 +2 Latrell Jones makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists) 12-13
13:47   Ahmed Ali offensive rebound  
13:49   Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot  
14:02 +2 Jared Pearre makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists) 10-13
14:18 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-11
14:18 +1 Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-11
14:18   Kobe Williamson shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)  
14:31 +1 Darrion Trammell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-11
14:31   Darrion Trammell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:31   Michael Henn shooting foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)  
14:36   Michael Henn turnover (bad pass) (Darrion Trammell steals)  
14:53 +3 Riley Grigsby makes three point jump shot (Darrion Trammell assists) 8-10
15:00   Darrion Trammell defensive rebound  
15:02   Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot  
15:26   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
15:28   Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot  
15:38   Latrell Jones personal foul  
15:44   TV timeout  
15:44   Eddie Davis turnover (out of bounds)  
16:00 +1 Kobe Williamson makes regular free throw 3 of 3 8-7
16:00 +1 Kobe Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 3 8-6
16:00   Kobe Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
16:00   Eddie Davis shooting foul (Kobe Williamson draws the foul)  
16:13 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 3 of 3 8-5
16:13 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 3 7-5
16:13 +1 Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 3 6-5
16:13   Darrion Trammell shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)  
16:14   Pilots offensive rebound  
16:16   Darrion Trammell blocks Ahmed Ali's two point jump shot  
16:17   Pilots offensive rebound  
16:19   Kobe Williamson blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup  
16:49 +2 Riley Grigsby makes two point hook shot 5-5
17:05   Isiah Dasher turnover  
17:05   Isiah Dasher offensive foul  
17:22   Latrell Jones defensive rebound  
17:24   Aaron Nettles misses three point jump shot  
17:46 +3 Michael Henn makes three point jump shot 5-3
18:02 +3 Aaron Nettles makes three point jump shot (Riley Grigsby assists) 2-3
18:09 +2 Michael Henn makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists) 2-0
18:20   Eddie Davis defensive rebound  
18:22   Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot  
18:32   Kobe Williamson offensive rebound  
18:34   Riley Grigsby misses two point jump shot  
18:48   Riley Grigsby offensive rebound  
18:50   Kobe Williamson misses two point jump shot  
19:10   Kobe Williamson offensive rebound  
19:12   Riley Grigsby misses two point layup  
19:15   Riley Grigsby defensive rebound  
19:17   Isiah Dasher misses two point layup  
19:22   Isiah Dasher offensive rebound  
19:24   Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot  
19:39   Ahmed Ali defensive rebound  
19:41   Darrion Trammell misses two point layup  
19:48   Darrion Trammell offensive rebound  
19:50   Aaron Nettles misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Latrell Jones vs. Riley Grigsby (Darrion Trammell gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Takiula Fahrensohn shooting foul (Emeka Udenyi draws the foul) 8:30
  Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound 8:30
  Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot 8:32
+ 2 Clythus Griffith makes two point jump shot 8:54
+ 2 Emeka Udenyi makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists) 9:13
  Chase Adams personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul) 9:23
  Riley Grigsby defensive rebound 9:29
  Eddie Davis misses two point layup 9:31
  Riley Grigsby turnover (out of bounds) 9:46
  Aaron Nettles defensive rebound 9:50
  Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot 9:52
Team Stats
Points 19 19
Field Goals 6-17 (35.3%) 7-18 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 2-7 (28.6%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 3-5 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 10 12
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 5 5
Team 2 1
Assists 4 4
Steals 3 1
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 4 4
Fouls 7 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
M. Henn F
5 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
11
R. Grigsby G
5 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Portland 6-2 17-17
home team logo Seattle 5-5 17-19
Redhawk Center Seattle, WA
Redhawk Center Seattle, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Portland 6-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Seattle 5-5 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Henn F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Trammell G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
24
M. Henn F 5 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
12
D. Trammell G 5 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
35.3 FG% 38.9
28.6 3PT FG% 28.6
100.0 FT% 60.0
Portland
Starters
M. Henn
L. Jones
A. Ali
E. Davis
I. Dasher
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Henn 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 0
L. Jones 4 1 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
A. Ali 3 2 3 0/2 0/1 3/3 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
E. Davis 3 3 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 - 2 0 1 0 3
I. Dasher 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 0
Starters
M. Henn
L. Jones
A. Ali
E. Davis
I. Dasher
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Henn 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0
L. Jones 4 1 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1
A. Ali 3 2 3 0/2 0/1 3/3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
E. Davis 3 3 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 0 2 0 1 0 3
I. Dasher 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0
Bench
C. Griffith
H. Curtiss
T. Fahrensohn
C. Adams
T. Diabate
W. Watson
M. Turner
Q. Ferebee
Z. Triplett
H. Seymour
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Curtiss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fahrensohn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Diabate - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Ferebee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Triplett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Seymour - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 8 4 6/17 2/7 5/5 7 0 3 0 4 3 5
Seattle
Starters
D. Trammell
R. Grigsby
A. Nettles
E. Udenyi
K. Williamson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Trammell 5 2 3 2/4 0/1 1/2 1 - 1 1 0 1 1
R. Grigsby 5 3 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 1 2
A. Nettles 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
E. Udenyi 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 0
K. Williamson 2 3 0 0/1 0/0 2/3 1 - 0 1 1 3 0
Starters
D. Trammell
R. Grigsby
A. Nettles
E. Udenyi
K. Williamson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Trammell 5 2 3 2/4 0/1 1/2 1 0 1 1 0 1 1
R. Grigsby 5 3 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 0 0 0 2 1 2
A. Nettles 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
E. Udenyi 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
K. Williamson 2 3 0 0/1 0/0 2/3 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Bench
J. Pearre
D. Henson
A. Stuart
M. Levis
V. Rajkovic
R. Hutchens
N. Robinson
V. Pandza
M. Vail
T. Hopkins
R. Economou
J. Wall
J. Nafarrete
T. Zibecchi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pearre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Stuart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Levis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Rajkovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hutchens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Pandza - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Economou - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nafarrete - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Zibecchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 11 4 7/18 2/7 3/5 2 0 1 2 4 6 5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola