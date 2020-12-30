|
8:30
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn shooting foul (Emeka Udenyi draws the foul)
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Emeka Udenyi offensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Clythus Griffith makes two point jump shot
|
19-19
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Emeka Udenyi makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
|
17-19
|
9:23
|
|
|
Chase Adams personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby defensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Eddie Davis misses two point layup
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Aaron Nettles defensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Takiula Fahrensohn misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Emeka Udenyi turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Hayden Curtiss turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Jared Pearre misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
|
Redhawks defensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Eddie Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:33
|
|
+2
|
Darrion Trammell makes two point layup
|
17-17
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Latrell Jones personal foul (Jared Pearre draws the foul)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Jared Pearre defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
Latrell Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby turnover (bad pass) (Clythus Griffith steals)
|
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
Hayden Curtiss makes two point dunk (Eddie Davis assists)
|
17-15
|
12:46
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson turnover (lost ball) (Eddie Davis steals)
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kobe Williamson vs. Eddie Davis (Pilots gains possession)
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
+3
|
Eddie Davis makes three point jump shot (Ahmed Ali assists)
|
15-15
|
13:06
|
|
|
Michael Henn offensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Latrell Jones misses two point layup
|
|
13:24
|
|
+2
|
Darrion Trammell makes two point layup
|
12-15
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Latrell Jones makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
|
12-13
|
13:47
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali offensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Latrell Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:02
|
|
+2
|
Jared Pearre makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
|
10-13
|
14:18
|
|
+1
|
Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-11
|
14:18
|
|
+1
|
Latrell Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-11
|
14:18
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson shooting foul (Latrell Jones draws the foul)
|
|
14:31
|
|
+1
|
Darrion Trammell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-11
|
14:31
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Michael Henn shooting foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Michael Henn turnover (bad pass) (Darrion Trammell steals)
|
|
14:53
|
|
+3
|
Riley Grigsby makes three point jump shot (Darrion Trammell assists)
|
8-10
|
15:00
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Latrell Jones personal foul
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Eddie Davis turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
16:00
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Williamson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
8-7
|
16:00
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
8-6
|
16:00
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Eddie Davis shooting foul (Kobe Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
16:13
|
|
+1
|
Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
8-5
|
16:13
|
|
+1
|
Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
7-5
|
16:13
|
|
+1
|
Ahmed Ali makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
6-5
|
16:13
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell shooting foul (Ahmed Ali draws the foul)
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Pilots offensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell blocks Ahmed Ali's two point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Pilots offensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson blocks Isiah Dasher's two point layup
|
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Riley Grigsby makes two point hook shot
|
5-5
|
17:05
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher turnover
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher offensive foul
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Latrell Jones defensive rebound
|
|
17:24
|
|
|
Aaron Nettles misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
+3
|
Michael Henn makes three point jump shot
|
5-3
|
18:02
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Nettles makes three point jump shot (Riley Grigsby assists)
|
2-3
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Michael Henn makes two point layup (Ahmed Ali assists)
|
2-0
|
18:20
|
|
|
Eddie Davis defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby offensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby misses two point layup
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher misses two point layup
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Isiah Dasher offensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Ahmed Ali defensive rebound
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell misses two point layup
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell offensive rebound
|
|
19:50
|
|
|
Aaron Nettles misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Latrell Jones vs. Riley Grigsby (Darrion Trammell gains possession)
|