SACST
MARYCA

2nd Half
SACST
Hornets
9
MARYCA
Gaels
10

Time Team Play Score
13:44   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
13:46   Christian Terrell misses three point jump shot  
14:03   Matthias Tass turnover  
14:03   Matthias Tass offensive foul  
14:22   Deshaun Highler turnover  
14:22   Deshaun Highler offensive foul  
14:33   Logan Johnson turnover (traveling)  
14:58 +2 Ethan Esposito makes two point jump shot 31-46
15:15   Kyle Bowen turnover  
15:15   Kyle Bowen offensive foul  
15:27 +3 Deshaun Highler makes three point jump shot (Ethan Esposito assists) 29-46
15:43 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-46
15:43 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-45
15:43   TV timeout  
15:46   Deshaun Highler personal foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
15:46   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
15:48   Spencer Monteiro misses two point layup  
15:50   Spencer Monteiro offensive rebound  
15:52   Ethan Esposito misses three point jump shot  
16:11 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-44
16:11   Spencer Monteiro shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
16:11 +2 Tommy Kuhse makes two point layup 26-43
16:17   Spencer Monteiro personal foul  
16:26   Spencer Monteiro personal foul  
16:37   Brandon Davis turnover (bad pass) (Logan Johnson steals)  
16:37   Logan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Davis steals)  
16:56   Christian Terrell personal foul  
17:15 +2 Bryce Fowler makes two point layup (Brandon Davis assists) 26-41
17:34 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-41
17:34   Tommy Kuhse misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:34   Brandon Davis shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
17:58 +1 Ethan Esposito makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-40
17:58 +1 Ethan Esposito makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-40
17:58   Dan Fotu shooting foul (Ethan Esposito draws the foul)  
18:15 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-40
18:15 +1 Matthias Tass makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-39
18:15   David Jones shooting foul (Matthias Tass draws the foul)  
18:27   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
18:29   Brandon Davis misses two point jump shot  
18:58 +2 Jabe Mullins makes two point layup 22-38
19:27   Brandon Davis turnover (bad pass) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
19:50   Logan Johnson turnover (bad pass) (David Jones steals)  

1st Half
SACST
Hornets
22
MARYCA
Gaels
36

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   Bryce Fowler turnover (bad pass) (Matthias Tass steals)  
0:01 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-36
0:01 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-35
0:01   Samaad Hector shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
0:05   Brandon Davis turnover  
0:31 +1 Jabe Mullins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-34
0:31   Jabe Mullins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:31   Ethan Esposito shooting foul (Jabe Mullins draws the foul)  
0:33   Christian Terrell turnover (Jabe Mullins steals)  
0:46   Christian Terrell defensive rebound  
0:48   Matthias Tass misses two point jump shot  
1:13 +2 Ethan Esposito makes two point layup (Christian Terrell assists) 22-33
1:33   Hornets 30 second timeout  
1:33 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-33
1:33 +1 Tommy Kuhse makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-32
1:33   David Jones shooting foul (Tommy Kuhse draws the foul)  
1:56   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
1:58   Bryce Fowler misses two point jump shot  
2:26   Jabe Mullins turnover (traveling)  
2:46   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
2:48   Brandon Davis misses two point layup  
3:22 +2 Jabe Mullins makes two point layup 20-31
3:50   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
3:50   Deshaun Highler misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:50   Quinn Clinton shooting foul  
4:00 +1 Jabe Mullins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-29
4:00 +1 Jabe Mullins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-28
4:00   Christian Terrell personal foul  
4:14 +2 Bryce Fowler makes two point jump shot 20-27
4:31   Ethan Esposito defensive rebound  
4:33   Dan Fotu misses three point jump shot  
4:53   Ethan Esposito turnover  
4:53   Ethan Esposito offensive foul  
4:59   Brandon Davis defensive rebound  
5:01   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
5:09   Gaels 30 second timeout  
5:29 +1 Bryce Fowler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-27
5:29 +1 Bryce Fowler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-27
5:29   Logan Johnson personal foul  
5:40   Kyle Bowen turnover (traveling)  
5:40   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
5:42   Logan Johnson misses two point layup  
6:02   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
6:04   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
6:26 +2 Bryce Fowler makes two point jump shot 16-27
6:42   Kyle Bowen turnover  
6:42   Kyle Bowen offensive foul  
7:04   Bryce Fowler turnover (bad pass) (Tommy Kuhse steals)  
7:04   Jabe Mullins turnover (bad pass) (Bryce Fowler steals)  
7:25   TV timeout  
7:25   Brandon Davis personal foul  
7:24   Mitchell Saxen offensive rebound  
7:26   Jabe Mullins misses three point jump shot  
7:43   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
7:45   Brandon Davis misses two point layup  
7:53   Ethan Esposito defensive rebound  
7:55   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
8:15   Jabe Mullins defensive rebound  
8:17   Bryce Fowler misses two point jump shot  
8:42   Tommy Kuhse turnover  
8:43   Ethan Esposito personal foul  
8:52   Logan Johnson defensive rebound  
8:54   Ethan Esposito misses three point jump shot  
9:10   Matthias Tass turnover (bad pass) (Deshaun Highler steals)  
9:26   Bryce Fowler personal foul  
9:30   Gaels offensive rebound  
9:32   Quinn Clinton misses three point jump shot  
9:46   Tommy Kuhse defensive rebound  
9:48   Bryce Fowler misses two point jump shot  
10:05   Kyle Bowen turnover (lost ball)  
10:06   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
10:08   Christian Terrell misses two point layup  
10:26 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 14-27
10:46 +1 Brandon Davis makes regular free throw 3 of 3 14-25
10:46 +1 Brandon Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 3 13-25
10:46   Brandon Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
10:46   Quinn Clinton shooting foul (Brandon Davis draws the foul)  
11:16 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 12-25
11:19   TV timeout  
11:20   Deshaun Highler personal foul  
11:22   Kyle Bowen offensive rebound  
11:24   Quinn Clinton misses two point jump shot  
11:47   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
11:49   Christian Terrell misses three point jump shot  
12:04   Tommy Kuhse personal foul  
12:23 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 12-23
12:43 +2 Ethan Esposito makes two point jump shot 12-21
12:58 +3 Tommy Kuhse makes three point jump shot (Kyle Bowen assists) 10-21
13:23 +3 Deshaun Highler makes three point jump shot 10-18
13:48   Hornets 30 second timeout  
13:50 +2 Logan Johnson makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 7-18
13:54   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
13:56   Christian Terrell misses two point jump shot  
14:10 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point dunk 7-16
14:14   Matthias Tass offensive rebound  
14:16   Tommy Kuhse misses two point layup  
14:23   Kyle Bowen defensive rebound  
14:25   Bryce Fowler misses two point jump shot  
14:48 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point jump shot 7-14
15:54   David Jones personal foul  
15:08 +1 Ethan Esposito makes regular free throw 1 of 1 7-12
15:08   Dan Fotu shooting foul (Ethan Esposito draws the foul)  
15:08 +2 Ethan Esposito makes two point layup 6-12
15:38 +3 Jabe Mullins makes three point jump shot (Tommy Kuhse assists) 4-12
15:51   TV timeout  
15:52   David Jones personal foul  
15:51   Matthias Tass defensive rebound  
15:54   Ethan Esposito misses three point jump shot  
16:03   Tommy Kuhse turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Davis steals)  
16:16 +2 Ethan Esposito makes two point jump shot 4-9
16:37 +2 Dan Fotu makes two point jump shot (Matthias Tass assists) 2-9
16:48   Dan Fotu defensive rebound  
16:50   Ethan Esposito misses two point jump shot  
16:55   Dan Fotu personal foul  
16:55   Hornets offensive rebound  
16:57   Christian Terrell misses two point jump shot  
17:22 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup 2-7
17:51   Christian Terrell turnover (lost ball)  
18:15 +3 Dan Fotu makes three point jump shot (Logan Johnson assists) 2-5
18:38   Logan Johnson defensive rebound  
18:40   Bryce Fowler misses two point jump shot  
18:43   Logan Johnson personal foul  
18:55 +2 Matthias Tass makes two point layup (Tommy Kuhse assists) 2-2
19:16 +2 Ethan Esposito makes two point layup 2-0
19:28   Ethan Esposito offensive rebound  
19:30   Christian Terrell misses two point layup  
19:30   Christian Terrell offensive rebound  
19:32   Brandon Davis misses two point jump shot  
20:00   (Hornets gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 31 46
Field Goals 11-31 (35.5%) 15-25 (60.0%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 13-15 (86.7%)
Total Rebounds 8 23
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 4 17
Team 1 1
Assists 3 9
Steals 5 5
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 19 11
Technicals 0 0
Sacramento St.
Total 31 7 3 11/31 2/7 7/9 19 0 5 0 9 3 4
Saint Mary's
Starters
M. Tass
T. Kuhse
J. Mullins
D. Fotu
L. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Tass 14 3 1 6/7 0/0 2/2 1 - 1 0 2 1 2
T. Kuhse 13 3 6 2/5 1/1 8/9 1 - 2 0 2 0 3
J. Mullins 10 6 0 3/4 1/2 3/4 0 - 1 0 2 0 6
D. Fotu 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 3 - 0 0 0 0 1
L. Johnson 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 3 0 2
Starters
M. Tass
T. Kuhse
J. Mullins
D. Fotu
L. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Tass 14 3 1 6/7 0/0 2/2 1 0 1 0 2 1 2
T. Kuhse 13 3 6 2/5 1/1 8/9 1 0 2 0 2 0 3
J. Mullins 10 6 0 3/4 1/2 3/4 0 0 1 0 2 0 6
D. Fotu 5 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 3 0 0 0 0 0 1
L. Johnson 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 0 3 0 2
Total 46 22 9 15/25 3/7 13/15 11 0 5 0 13 5 17
