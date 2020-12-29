|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:31
|
|
|
Mustangs 30 second timeout
|
|
0:35
|
|
+2
|
Jake Forrester makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
37-32
|
0:43
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Jake Forrester blocks Emmanuel Bandoumel's two point jump shot
|
|
0:51
|
|
+2
|
Jake Forrester makes two point layup
|
37-30
|
1:00
|
|
|
Jake Forrester offensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Yor Anei blocks Jeremiah Williams's two point layup
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Yor Anei makes two point layup (Darius McNeill assists)
|
37-28
|
1:21
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Yor Anei blocks J.P. Moorman II's two point jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
+3
|
Darius McNeill makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Bandoumel assists)
|
35-28
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Jake Forrester makes two point putback layup
|
32-28
|
2:21
|
|
|
Jake Forrester offensive rebound
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II personal foul
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Mustangs defensive rebound
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses two point layup
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Darius McNeill defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Feron Hunt personal foul
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Jake Forrester misses two point layup
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Jake Forrester shooting foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Owls defensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses two point layup
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Yor Anei blocks Jake Forrester's two point layup
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Brendan Barry defensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II shooting foul (Feron Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
5:38
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Williams makes two point jump shot
|
32-26
|
5:45
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Tai Strickland misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
+3
|
Charles Smith IV makes three point jump shot (Isiah Jasey assists)
|
32-24
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Damian Dunn makes two point jump shot (J.P. Moorman II assists)
|
29-24
|
7:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Owls defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:27
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot
|
29-22
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Jasey makes two point layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|
29-19
|
7:48
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot (Jake Forrester assists)
|
27-19
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
Darius McNeill makes two point jump shot
|
27-16
|
8:30
|
|
|
Darius McNeill defensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois turnover
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois offensive foul
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Darius McNeill personal foul
|
|
9:21
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point layup (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
25-16
|
9:28
|
|
|
Darius McNeill defensive rebound
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Quincy Adekokoya misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Chargois makes two point jump shot
|
23-16
|
9:59
|
|
+2
|
De'Vondre Perry makes two point jump shot
|
21-16
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Yor Anei makes two point layup (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
21-14
|
10:34
|
|
|
Jake Forrester turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:58
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes three point jump shot (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
19-14
|
11:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Brendan Barry personal foul
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Yor Anei blocks Tai Strickland's two point jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
+3
|
Darius McNeill makes three point jump shot
|
16-14
|
12:06
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams personal foul
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Mustangs defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Brendan Barry defensive rebound
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
+3
|
Brendan Barry makes three point jump shot
|
13-14
|
12:53
|
|
|
Yor Anei personal foul
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois turnover (De'Vondre Perry steals)
|
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Williams makes two point layup
|
13-11
|
13:18
|
|
|
Yor Anei turnover (bad pass) (Jeremiah Williams steals)
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Mustangs offensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Arashma Parks misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Arashma Parks offensive rebound
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Owls 30 second timeout
|
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Darius McNeill makes two point layup (Emmanuel Bandoumel assists)
|
13-9
|
14:17
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams turnover (lost ball) (Emmanuel Bandoumel steals)
|
|
14:30
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|
11-9
|
14:37
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
J.P. Moorman II misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Brendan Barry defensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Damian Dunn shooting foul (Feron Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
14:55
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point jump shot (Emmanuel Bandoumel assists)
|
8-9
|
15:12
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Williams makes three point jump shot (Brendan Barry assists)
|
6-9
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-6
|
15:28
|
|
+1
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-6
|
15:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Damian Dunn shooting foul
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Jake Forrester misses two point layup
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Jake Forrester offensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Jake Forrester misses two point layup
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Jake Forrester offensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point layup
|
4-6
|
16:06
|
|
|
Jake Forrester turnover (bad pass) (Emmanuel Bandoumel steals)
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point jump shot
|
2-6
|
16:28
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel defensive rebound
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Jake Forrester misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:11
|
|
+2
|
De'Vondre Perry makes two point dunk
|
0-6
|
17:17
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois turnover (bad pass) (De'Vondre Perry steals)
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel shooting foul (Damian Dunn draws the foul)
|
|
17:38
|
|
+2
|
Damian Dunn makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Williams assists)
|
0-4
|
18:04
|
|
|
Feron Hunt personal foul
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
De'Vondre Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Jake Forrester defensive rebound
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Damian Dunn misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Jeremiah Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Damian Dunn defensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:50
|
|
+2
|
Damian Dunn makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Owls gains possession)
|