STBON
RI

2nd Half
STBON
Bonnies
6
RI
Rams
13

Time Team Play Score
12:45   TV timeout  
12:45   Rams 30 second timeout  
12:45   Jalen Carey turnover (out of bounds)  
13:05 +2 Anthony Roberts makes two point layup 35-40
13:14   Anthony Roberts offensive rebound  
13:16   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
13:32   Antwan Walker personal foul (Jalen Shaw draws the foul)  
13:42   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Lofton steals)  
13:57 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point jump shot 33-40
14:09   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Shaw steals)  
14:09   Jump ball. Antwan Walker vs. Jalen Shaw (Bonnies gains possession)  
14:29 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point putback layup 31-40
14:31   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
14:33   Anthony Roberts misses two point jump shot  
14:48 +3 Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists) 29-40
14:56   Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
15:13 +1 Malik Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-37
15:13   Anthony Roberts shooting foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)  
15:13 +2 Malik Martin makes two point driving jump shot 29-36
15:21   Osun Osunniyi personal foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
15:34   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
15:36   Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot  
15:55   TV timeout  
15:55   Bonnies defensive rebound  
15:57   Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot  
16:14   Dominick Welch turnover  
16:14   Dominick Welch offensive foul (Malik Martin draws the foul)  
16:35 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point dunk 29-34
16:48   Jump ball. Malik Martin vs. Jalen Adaway (Rams gains possession)  
16:48   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
16:50   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
16:58   Osun Osunniyi blocks Malik Martin's two point jump shot  
17:02   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
17:04   Antwan Walker misses two point jump shot  
17:09   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
17:11   Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot  
17:37   Rams defensive rebound  
17:39   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
17:54   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (out of bounds)  
18:09   Kyle Lofton technical foul  
18:09   Makhel Mitchell technical foul  
18:09   Rams defensive rebound  
18:11   Makhel Mitchell blocks Kyle Lofton's two point layup  
18:14   Kyle Lofton offensive rebound  
18:16   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
18:20   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
18:20   Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:20   Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:20   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
18:37 +3 Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot 29-32
19:02   Osun Osunniyi turnover  
19:02   Osun Osunniyi offensive foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
19:21 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point hook shot (Antwan Walker assists) 29-29
19:41   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
19:43   Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup  

1st Half
STBON
Bonnies
29
RI
Rams
27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point driving layup 29-27
0:11   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
0:13   Antwan Walker misses two point tip shot  
0:17   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
0:19   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
0:34   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
0:36   Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot  
0:40   Eddie Creal offensive rebound  
0:42   Eddie Creal misses two point layup  
1:04 +1 Ishmael Leggett makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-27
1:04   Ishmael Leggett misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:04   Anthony Roberts personal foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
1:10   Jermaine Harris offensive rebound  
1:12   Fatts Russell misses two point jump shot  
1:26 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jalen Adaway assists) 27-26
1:38   Anthony Roberts offensive rebound  
1:40   Kyle Lofton misses two point jump shot  
1:56   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
1:58   Osun Osunniyi blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup  
2:11   Osun Osunniyi turnover  
2:11   Osun Osunniyi offensive foul (Ishmael Leggett draws the foul)  
2:37 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point tip shot 25-26
2:38   Jermaine Harris offensive rebound  
2:40   Fatts Russell misses two point layup  
3:02 +1 Kyle Lofton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-24
3:02   Ishmael Leggett shooting foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
3:02 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point driving layup 24-24
3:07   Eddie Creal defensive rebound  
3:09   D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot  
3:21 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point driving jump shot 22-24
3:41   TV timeout  
3:41   Bonnies 30 second timeout  
3:49 +2 Jermaine Harris makes two point hook shot (Jalen Carey assists) 20-24
4:02   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
4:04   Kyle Lofton misses two point layup  
4:34 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Jermaine Harris assists) 20-22
4:43   Anthony Roberts turnover (bad pass)  
4:48   Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Roberts steals)  
4:58   Rams defensive rebound  
5:00   Jalen Adaway misses two point layup  
5:18 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-20
5:18 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-19
5:18   Eddie Creal shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
5:24   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
5:26   Anthony Roberts misses two point layup  
5:34   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lofton steals)  
5:48 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Anthony Roberts assists) 20-18
6:01   Jalen Carey turnover  
6:01   Jalen Carey offensive foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
6:02   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
6:04   Jalen Adaway misses two point jump shot  
6:32   Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (Osun Osunniyi steals)  
6:39   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
6:41   Anthony Roberts misses two point jump shot  
6:56 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Jalen Carey assists) 18-18
7:05   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
7:07   Kyle Lofton misses three point jump shot  
7:14   Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass) (Osun Osunniyi steals)  
7:25   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
7:25   Jalen Adaway misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:25   Malik Martin shooting foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
7:25 +2 Jalen Adaway makes two point layup (Anthony Roberts assists) 18-16
7:35 +3 Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 16-16
7:54   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
7:54   Jalen Adaway misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:54   TV timeout  
7:54   Malik Martin personal foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
7:54   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
7:56   Osun Osunniyi misses two point jump shot  
8:15   Jalen Adaway defensive rebound  
8:15   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:15   Dominick Welch personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
8:19   Rams offensive rebound  
8:21   Osun Osunniyi blocks Makhel Mitchell's two point hook shot  
8:33 +1 Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-13
8:33 +1 Jalen Adaway makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-13
8:33   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
8:35   Jalen Adaway offensive rebound  
8:37   Osun Osunniyi misses two point turnaround jump shot  
8:53   Jeremy Sheppard turnover (traveling)  
8:57   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
8:59   Anthony Roberts misses two point jump shot  
9:17   Osun Osunniyi defensive rebound  
9:17   Allen Betrand misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:17 +1 Allen Betrand makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-13
9:17   Eddie Creal personal foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)  
9:36   Dominick Welch turnover  
9:36   Dominick Welch offensive foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)  
9:36   Allen Betrand personal foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
9:43   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
9:43   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:43   Makhel Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:43   Anthony Roberts shooting foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
9:43   Dominick Welch turnover (bad pass) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)  
9:49   Dominick Welch offensive rebound  
9:51   Eddie Creal misses three point jump shot  
10:05 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point driving layup 14-12
10:27   Kyle Lofton personal foul (Makhel Mitchell draws the foul)  
10:28   Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Makhel Mitchell steals)  
10:56 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Jalen Carey assists) 14-10
11:06   TV timeout  
11:06   Jalen Adaway personal foul (Allen Betrand draws the foul)  
11:03   Allen Betrand offensive rebound  
11:05   Makhel Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
11:25 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point step back jump shot 14-8
11:46 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup (Makhel Mitchell assists) 12-8
11:59   Anthony Roberts turnover (bad pass) (Makhel Mitchell steals)  
12:11   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
12:13   Osun Osunniyi blocks D.J. Johnson's two point layup  
12:38 +3 Anthony Roberts makes three point jump shot (Jalen Adaway assists) 12-6
12:45   Jermaine Harris personal foul (Kyle Lofton draws the foul)  
13:11   Jermaine Harris turnover  
13:11   Jermaine Harris offensive foul (Jalen Adaway draws the foul)  
13:32 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point dunk (Anthony Roberts assists) 9-6
13:49   Ishmael Leggett turnover (lost ball) (Osun Osunniyi steals)  
14:00   Osun Osunniyi personal foul (D.J. Johnson draws the foul)  
14:00   D.J. Johnson defensive rebound  
14:02   Dominick Welch misses two point layup  
14:07   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
14:09   Jermaine Harris blocks Osun Osunniyi's two point layup  
14:31   Fatts Russell turnover  
14:31   Fatts Russell offensive foul (Dominick Welch draws the foul)  
14:50   Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound  
14:52   Osun Osunniyi misses two point hook shot  
15:16   Fatts Russell turnover (bad pass)  
15:20   Kyle Lofton turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
15:50 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point driving layup (Fatts Russell assists) 7-6
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52   Jalen Adaway personal foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
15:52   Jermaine Harris offensive rebound  
15:53   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
16:00   Makhel Mitchell offensive rebound  
16:02   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
16:20   Jermaine Harris defensive rebound  
16:20   Osun Osunniyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:20   Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Osun Osunniyi draws the foul)  
16:20 +2 Osun Osunniyi makes two point layup (Dominick Welch assists) 7-4
16:26   Dominick Welch defensive rebound  
16:28   Antwan Walker misses two point hook shot  
16:44 +3 Alejandro Vasquez makes three point jump shot (Kyle Lofton assists) 5-4
16:49   Malik Martin turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Lofton steals)  
16:57   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
16:59   Makhel Mitchell misses two point hook shot  
17:13   Malik Martin offensive rebound  
17:15   Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot  
17:32   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
17:34   Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup  
17:40   Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Osun Osunniyi steals)  
17:52   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
17:54   Osun Osunniyi misses two point layup  
18:11 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 2-4
18:27   Bonnies turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:27   Bonnies offensive rebound  
18:29   Antwan Walker blocks Dominick Welch's two point layup  
19:03 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point hook shot (Fatts Russell assists) 2-2
19:16   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
19:18   Malik Martin blocks Jaren Holmes's two point layup  
19:24   Osun Osunniyi offensive rebound  
19:26   Dominick Welch misses three point jump shot  
19:33   Antwan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Lofton steals)  
19:46 +2 Kyle Lofton makes two point layup (Jalen Adaway assists) 2-0
20:00   Osun Osunniyi vs. Makhel Mitchell (Jalen Adaway gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 35 40
Field Goals 15-43 (34.9%) 16-35 (45.7%)
3-Pointers 2-8 (25.0%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 3-8 (37.5%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 33
Offensive 11 12
Defensive 8 17
Team 2 4
Assists 8 11
Steals 10 5
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 10 17
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
0
K. Lofton G
11 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
2
J. Sheppard G
10 PTS, 2 AST
12T
away team logo St. Bonaventure 2-0 29433
home team logo Rhode Island 3-5 271340
Thomas M. Ryan Center Kingston, Rhode Island
Thomas M. Ryan Center Kingston, Rhode Island
Team Stats
away team logo St. Bonaventure 2-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Rhode Island 3-5 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Lofton G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Sheppard G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Lofton G 11 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
2
J. Sheppard G 10 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
34.9 FG% 45.7
25.0 3PT FG% 30.0
37.5 FT% 50.0