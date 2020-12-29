|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick turnover (bad pass) (Cormac Ryan steals)
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Cavaliers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb personal foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:29
|
|
+1
|
Juwan Durham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-24
|
0:29
|
|
|
Jay Huff personal foul (Trey Wertz draws the foul)
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Jump ball. Juwan Durham vs. Jay Huff (Fighting Irish gains possession)
|
|
0:53
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point dunk (Kihei Clark assists)
|
30-23
|
1:04
|
|
|
Juwan Durham turnover
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Juwan Durham offensive foul (Jay Huff draws the foul)
|
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point jump shot
|
28-23
|
1:42
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-23
|
1:42
|
|
|
Jay Huff shooting foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point layup
|
26-22
|
2:01
|
|
+3
|
Jay Huff makes three point jump shot (Sam Hauser assists)
|
26-20
|
2:14
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Jay Huff blocks Dane Goodwin's two point layup
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:56
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Dane Goodwin assists)
|
23-20
|
3:00
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses two point layup
|
|
3:17
|
|
+3
|
Nate Laszewski makes three point jump shot (Nikola Djogo assists)
|
23-17
|
3:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Casey Morsell personal foul
|
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hauser makes two point jump shot
|
23-14
|
3:56
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae defensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Jay Huff misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point dunk (Nate Laszewski assists)
|
21-14
|
5:05
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Cavaliers defensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
+2
|
Kihei Clark makes two point jump shot
|
21-12
|
6:07
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses two point layup
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Casey Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:20
|
|
+3
|
Sam Hauser makes three point jump shot (Tomas Woldetensae assists)
|
19-12
|
7:37
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses two point layup
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Casey Morsell makes two point jump shot
|
16-12
|
8:17
|
|
+1
|
Trey Wertz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-12
|
8:17
|
|
|
Trey Wertz misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Reece Beekman shooting foul (Trey Wertz draws the foul)
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Jay Huff misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Cavaliers defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Casey Morsell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:26
|
|
+1
|
Casey Morsell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-11
|
9:26
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan shooting foul (Casey Morsell draws the foul)
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III defensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:43
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-11
|
9:44
|
|
|
Justin McKoy shooting foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Nikola Djogo defensive rebound
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Cavaliers offensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:48
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
13-10
|
10:58
|
|
|
Reece Beekman turnover (bad pass) (Nate Laszewski steals)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses two point layup
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point dunk (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
13-8
|
12:28
|
|
+2
|
Justin McKoy makes two point jump shot
|
13-6
|
12:34
|
|
|
Justin McKoy offensive rebound
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Juwan Durham blocks Justin McKoy's two point layup
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Juwan Durham defensive rebound
|
|
13:19
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
+1
|
Juwan Durham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-6
|
13:47
|
|
+1
|
Juwan Durham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-5
|
13:47
|
|
|
Justin McKoy shooting foul (Juwan Durham draws the foul)
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Juwan Durham turnover
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Casey Morsell misses two point layup
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan turnover (bad pass) (Casey Morsell steals)
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan offensive rebound
|
|
14:20
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III blocks Cormac Ryan's two point jump shot
|
|
14:46
|
|
+3
|
Kihei Clark makes three point jump shot (Sam Hauser assists)
|
11-4
|
15:07
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Jay Huff turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Casey Morsell misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski personal foul (Jay Huff draws the foul)
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point dunk (Trey Murphy III assists)
|
8-4
|
17:21
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-4
|
17:21
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-3
|
17:21
|
|
|
Casey Morsell shooting foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Trey Murphy III makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
18:14
|
|
|
Casey Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Trey Wertz defensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point jump shot
|
4-2
|
19:31
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Trey Wertz assists)
|
2-2
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point layup (Sam Hauser assists)
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Cavaliers gains possession)
|