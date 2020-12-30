VCU
STJOES

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
VCU
Rams
29
STJOES
Hawks
23

Time Team Play Score
3:45   TV timeout  
3:45   Myles Douglas personal foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul)  
3:46   Hawks defensive rebound  
3:48   Hason Ward misses three point jump shot  
4:17   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
4:17   Taylor Funk misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:17 +1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-23
4:17   Corey Douglas personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)  
4:17   Hawks offensive rebound  
4:19   Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot  
4:35 +3 Jimmy Clark III makes three point jump shot (Corey Douglas assists) 29-22
4:56   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
4:56   Greg Foster Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:56 +1 Greg Foster Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-22
4:56   Jamir Watkins personal foul (Greg Foster Jr. draws the foul)  
5:06   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
5:14   Jadrian Tracey turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)  
5:28 +3 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot 26-21
5:45   Anthony Longpre turnover (lost ball) (Levi Stockard III steals)  
6:12   Jordan Hall defensive rebound  
6:14   Rahmir Moore blocks Jamir Watkins's three point jump shot  
6:22   Rahmir Moore turnover (bad pass) (Levi Stockard III steals)  
6:36 +3 Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 23-21
6:49   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
6:51   Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot  
7:04   Hawks 30 second timeout  
7:04 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists) 20-21
7:12   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
7:14   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
7:46 +3 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot 18-21
7:59   TV timeout  
8:14   Greg Foster Jr. turnover  
8:14   Greg Foster Jr. offensive foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)  
8:26   Vince Williams turnover (traveling)  
8:40   Dahmir Bishop turnover (traveling)  
8:57   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover  
8:57   Nah'Shon Hyland offensive foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)  
9:01   Cameron Brown personal foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)  
9:16   Cameron Brown turnover (lost ball) (Hason Ward steals)  
9:18   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
9:20   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point tip shot  
9:24   Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound  
9:26   Corey Douglas misses two point jump shot  
9:42   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
9:44   Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot  
10:12   Jamir Watkins turnover  
10:12   Jamir Watkins offensive foul (Greg Foster Jr. draws the foul)  
10:16   Jamir Watkins defensive rebound  
10:18   Greg Foster Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:33 +1 Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-21
10:33   Jamir Watkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:33   Jack Forrest shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)  
10:33   Rahmir Moore turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
10:36   Rahmir Moore offensive rebound  
10:38   Rahmir Moore misses two point jump shot  
10:59   KeShawn Curry personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)  
11:07 +2 Hason Ward makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 14-21
11:21   KeShawn Curry defensive rebound  
11:23   Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot  
11:26   TV timeout  
11:45   Anthony Longpre defensive rebound  
11:47   Corey Douglas misses two point jump shot  
12:13 +1 Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-21
12:13   Rahmir Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:13   KeShawn Curry shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)  
12:21   Rahmir Moore defensive rebound  
12:23   KeShawn Curry misses two point jump shot  
12:44 +2 Rahmir Moore makes two point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 12-20
13:07   Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)  
13:23   Anthony Longpre turnover (lost ball)  
13:35   Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)  
13:50 +2 Vince Williams makes two point layup (KeShawn Curry assists) 12-18
13:59   Taylor Funk personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)  
14:09   Jack Forrest turnover (traveling)  
14:26 +2 KeShawn Curry makes two point hook shot 10-18
14:52 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists) 8-18
15:16   Taylor Funk defensive rebound  
15:16   Levi Stockard III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:16 +1 Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-15
15:17   TV timeout  
15:16   Anthony Longpre shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)  
15:21 +2 Dahmir Bishop makes two point layup (Cameron Brown assists) 7-15
15:30   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
15:32   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
15:37   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
15:39   Corey Douglas blocks Greg Foster Jr.'s two point layup  
15:48   Greg Foster Jr. defensive rebound  
15:50   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup  
16:02 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists) 7-13
16:23 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot 7-10
16:30 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot 4-10
16:38   Cameron Brown offensive rebound  
16:40   Dahmir Bishop misses two point layup  
16:44   Greg Foster Jr. defensive rebound  
16:46   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot  
17:08 +2 Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Anthony Longpre assists) 4-7
17:25   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
17:44 +3 Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists) 4-5
17:57   Corey Douglas personal foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)  
17:57   Hawks offensive rebound  
17:59   Levi Stockard III blocks Anthony Longpre's two point layup  
18:15   Vince Williams turnover (traveling)  
18:39 +2 Dahmir Bishop makes two point layup (Cameron Brown assists) 4-2
18:44   Hawks defensive rebound  
18:46   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
19:01   Greg Foster Jr. personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)  
19:01   Greg Foster Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
19:08   Jump ball. Greg Foster Jr. vs. Adrian Baldwin Jr. (Hawks gains possession)  
19:16 +2 Vince Williams makes two point tip shot 4-0
19:24   Vince Williams offensive rebound  
19:26   Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot  
19:45   Greg Foster Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
19:45 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 2-0
20:00   Corey Douglas vs. Anthony Longpre (Levi Stockard III gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Myles Douglas personal foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul) 3:45
  Hawks defensive rebound 3:46
  Hason Ward misses three point jump shot 3:48
  Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound 4:17
  Taylor Funk misses regular free throw 2 of 2 4:17
+ 1 Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4:17
  Corey Douglas personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul) 4:17
  Hawks offensive rebound 4:17
  Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot 4:19
+ 3 Jimmy Clark III makes three point jump shot (Corey Douglas assists) 4:35
  Vince Williams defensive rebound 4:56
Team Stats
Points 29 23
Field Goals 11-22 (50.0%) 8-18 (44.4%)
3-Pointers 5-9 (55.6%) 4-9 (44.4%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 10 14
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 8 8
Team 0 4
Assists 6 7
Steals 6 0
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 7 11
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
A. Baldwin Jr. G
6 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
D. Bishop G
13 PTS
12T
away team logo VCU 7-2 29-29
home team logo Saint Joseph's 0-5 23-23
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Team Stats
away team logo VCU 7-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 0-5 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Baldwin Jr. G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Bishop G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Baldwin Jr. G 6 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
0
D. Bishop G 13 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 44.4
55.6 3PT FG% 44.4
50.0 FT% 50.0
VCU
Starters
A. Baldwin Jr.
L. Stockard III
V. Williams Jr.
N. Hyland
C. Douglas Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Baldwin Jr. 6 2 1 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 - 2 0 2 1 1
L. Stockard III 5 0 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 - 2 1 0 0 0
V. Williams Jr. 4 2 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 2 1 1
N. Hyland 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
C. Douglas Jr. 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 1 0 0 1
Starters
A. Baldwin Jr.
L. Stockard III
V. Williams Jr.
N. Hyland
C. Douglas Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Baldwin Jr. 6 2 1 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 0 2 0 2 1 1
L. Stockard III 5 0 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 0 0 2 1 0 0 0
V. Williams Jr. 4 2 2 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 2 1 1
N. Hyland 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1
C. Douglas Jr. 0 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 1 0 0 1
Bench
J. Watkins
J. Clark III
K. Curry
H. Ward
M. Brown-Jones
J. Banks
B. Medley-Bacon
A. Henderson VI
J. McAllister
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Medley-Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Henderson VI - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McAllister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 10 6 11/22 5/9 2/4 8 0 6 2 7 2 8
Saint Joseph's
Starters
D. Bishop
T. Funk
C. Brown
G. Foster Jr.
A. Longpre
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bishop 13 0 0 5/7 3/4 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 0
T. Funk 3 2 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
C. Brown 3 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 1
G. Foster Jr. 1 2 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 - 0 0 3 0 2
A. Longpre 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
D. Bishop
T. Funk
C. Brown
G. Foster Jr.
A. Longpre
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bishop 13 0 0 5/7 3/4 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0
T. Funk 3 2 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
C. Brown 3 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 1 1
G. Foster Jr. 1 2 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 0 0 0 3 0 2
A. Longpre 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
R. Moore
M. Douglas
J. Forrest
J. Tracey
J. Hall
R. Daly
A. Jansson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrest - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tracey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jansson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 10 7 8/18 4/9 3/6 7 0 0 1 11 2 8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores