3:45
TV timeout
3:45
Myles Douglas personal foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul)
3:46
Hawks defensive rebound
3:48
Hason Ward misses three point jump shot
4:17
Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound
4:17
Taylor Funk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:17
+1
Taylor Funk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-23
4:17
Corey Douglas personal foul (Taylor Funk draws the foul)
4:17
Hawks offensive rebound
4:19
Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
4:35
+3
Jimmy Clark III makes three point jump shot (Corey Douglas assists)
29-22
4:56
Vince Williams defensive rebound
4:56
Greg Foster Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:56
+1
Greg Foster Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-22
4:56
Jamir Watkins personal foul (Greg Foster Jr. draws the foul)
5:06
Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
5:14
Jadrian Tracey turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)
5:28
+3
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot
26-21
5:45
Anthony Longpre turnover (lost ball) (Levi Stockard III steals)
6:12
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
6:14
Rahmir Moore blocks Jamir Watkins's three point jump shot
6:22
Rahmir Moore turnover (bad pass) (Levi Stockard III steals)
6:36
+3
Jamir Watkins makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists)
23-21
6:49
Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
6:51
Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
7:04
Hawks 30 second timeout
7:04
+2
Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists)
20-21
7:12
Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
7:14
Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
7:46
+3
Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes three point jump shot
18-21
7:59
TV timeout
8:14
Greg Foster Jr. turnover
8:14
Greg Foster Jr. offensive foul (Vince Williams draws the foul)
8:26
Vince Williams turnover (traveling)
8:40
Dahmir Bishop turnover (traveling)
8:57
Nah'Shon Hyland turnover
8:57
Nah'Shon Hyland offensive foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)
9:01
Cameron Brown personal foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
9:16
Cameron Brown turnover (lost ball) (Hason Ward steals)
9:18
Taylor Funk defensive rebound
9:20
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point tip shot
9:24
Adrian Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound
9:26
Corey Douglas misses two point jump shot
9:42
Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound
9:44
Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
10:12
Jamir Watkins turnover
10:12
Jamir Watkins offensive foul (Greg Foster Jr. draws the foul)
10:16
Jamir Watkins defensive rebound
10:18
Greg Foster Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:33
+1
Jamir Watkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-21
10:33
Jamir Watkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:33
Jack Forrest shooting foul (Jamir Watkins draws the foul)
10:33
Rahmir Moore turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
10:36
Rahmir Moore offensive rebound
10:38
Rahmir Moore misses two point jump shot
10:59
KeShawn Curry personal foul (Jordan Hall draws the foul)
11:07
+2
Hason Ward makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists)
14-21
11:21
KeShawn Curry defensive rebound
11:23
Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
11:26
TV timeout
11:45
Anthony Longpre defensive rebound
11:47
Corey Douglas misses two point jump shot
12:13
+1
Rahmir Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-21
12:13
Rahmir Moore misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:13
KeShawn Curry shooting foul (Rahmir Moore draws the foul)
12:21
Rahmir Moore defensive rebound
12:23
KeShawn Curry misses two point jump shot
12:44
+2
Rahmir Moore makes two point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
12-20
13:07
Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)
13:23
Anthony Longpre turnover (lost ball)
13:35
Jimmy Clark III personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)
13:50
+2
Vince Williams makes two point layup (KeShawn Curry assists)
12-18
13:59
Taylor Funk personal foul (Hason Ward draws the foul)
14:09
Jack Forrest turnover (traveling)
14:26
+2
KeShawn Curry makes two point hook shot
10-18
14:52
+3
Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
8-18
15:16
Taylor Funk defensive rebound
15:16
Levi Stockard III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
15:16
+1
Levi Stockard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-15
15:17
TV timeout
15:16
Anthony Longpre shooting foul (Levi Stockard III draws the foul)
15:21
+2
Dahmir Bishop makes two point layup (Cameron Brown assists)
7-15
15:30
Cameron Brown defensive rebound
15:32
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
15:37
Corey Douglas defensive rebound
15:39
Corey Douglas blocks Greg Foster Jr.'s two point layup
15:48
Greg Foster Jr. defensive rebound
15:50
Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup
16:02
+3
Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists)
7-13
16:23
+3
Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot
7-10
16:30
+3
Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot
4-10
16:38
Cameron Brown offensive rebound
16:40
Dahmir Bishop misses two point layup
16:44
Greg Foster Jr. defensive rebound
16:46
Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
17:08
+2
Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Anthony Longpre assists)
4-7
17:25
Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
17:44
+3
Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists)
4-5
17:57
Corey Douglas personal foul (Anthony Longpre draws the foul)
17:57
Hawks offensive rebound
17:59
Levi Stockard III blocks Anthony Longpre's two point layup
18:15
Vince Williams turnover (traveling)
18:39
+2
Dahmir Bishop makes two point layup (Cameron Brown assists)
4-2
18:44
Hawks defensive rebound
18:46
Vince Williams misses three point jump shot
19:01
Greg Foster Jr. personal foul (Adrian Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
19:01
Greg Foster Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)
19:08
Jump ball. Greg Foster Jr. vs. Adrian Baldwin Jr. (Hawks gains possession)
19:16
+2
Vince Williams makes two point tip shot
4-0
19:24
Vince Williams offensive rebound
19:26
Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot
19:45
Greg Foster Jr. turnover (lost ball)
19:45
+2
Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Vince Williams assists)
2-0
20:00
Corey Douglas vs. Anthony Longpre (Levi Stockard III gains possession)
