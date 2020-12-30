|
0:00
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks turnover (lost ball) (Dalen Terry steals)
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson blocks James Akinjo's two point layup
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Hameir Wright turnover (lost ball) (Jemarl Baker Jr. steals)
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses two point layup
|
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
|
42-28
|
1:14
|
|
|
James Akinjo personal foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:39
|
|
+3
|
Quade Green makes three point jump shot
|
42-26
|
1:49
|
|
|
Ira Lee turnover (lost ball) (Quade Green steals)
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Ira Lee blocks Hameir Wright's three point jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
+2
|
Christian Koloko makes two point layup
|
42-23
|
2:28
|
|
|
Jamal Bey turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
2:42
|
|
+2
|
Ira Lee makes two point layup
|
40-23
|
2:53
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Christian Koloko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
38-23
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Christian Koloko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
37-23
|
3:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Riley Sorn shooting foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
+2
|
Riley Sorn makes two point layup (Erik Stevenson assists)
|
36-23
|
3:56
|
|
+2
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point dunk (James Akinjo assists)
|
36-21
|
4:08
|
|
|
Raequan Battle turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:25
|
|
+3
|
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot (Azuolas Tubelis assists)
|
34-21
|
4:30
|
|
|
Tibet Gorener defensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Christian Koloko blocks Riley Sorn's two point layup
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Riley Sorn offensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses two point layup
|
|
5:05
|
|
+1
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-21
|
5:05
|
|
+1
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-21
|
5:05
|
|
|
Nate Roberts shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Hameir Wright shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|
|
5:35
|
|
+2
|
Hameir Wright makes two point layup
|
29-21
|
5:35
|
|
+2
|
Hameir Wright makes two point layup
|
29-21
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point jump shot
|
29-19
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Erik Stevenson makes two point layup
|
27-19
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes two point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
27-17
|
6:28
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Quade Green misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:28
|
|
+1
|
Quade Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-17
|
6:28
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. shooting foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover (Quade Green steals)
|
|
6:56
|
|
+3
|
Raequan Battle makes three point jump shot (Erik Stevenson assists)
|
25-16
|
7:04
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
James Akinjo defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Tibet Gorener blocks Raequan Battle's two point layup
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Jump ball. Erik Stevenson vs. Jordan Brown (Erik Stevenson gains possession)
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Dalen Terry makes two point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
|
25-13
|
8:30
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses two point layup
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Nate Pryor misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point hook shot
|
23-13
|
9:12
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point layup
|
21-13
|
9:58
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Bey makes two point layup
|
19-13
|
10:10
|
|
|
Nate Pryor offensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin personal foul
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Raequan Battle shooting foul
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point layup
|
19-11
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup
|
19-9
|
11:14
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:46
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
17-9
|
12:03
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Jamal Bey blocks James Akinjo's two point jump shot
|
|
12:19
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Bey makes two point layup
|
14-9
|
12:22
|
|
|
Jamal Bey offensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses two point layup
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin offensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Ira Lee misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Tibet Gorener defensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Kyle Luttinen defensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point layup
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Tibet Gorener defensive rebound
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point layup
|
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Ira Lee makes two point layup (Azuolas Tubelis assists)
|
14-7
|
13:53
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point layup
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Ira Lee personal foul
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
15:05
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Hameir Wright shooting foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
|
|
15:42
|
|
+2
|
Hameir Wright makes two point layup
|
12-7
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Ira Lee makes two point jump shot (Jemarl Baker Jr. assists)
|
12-5
|
16:15
|
|
|
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis personal foul (Hameir Wright draws the foul)
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis turnover (lost ball) (Hameir Wright steals)
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
+3
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
|
10-5
|
17:16
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses two point layup
|
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
|
7-5
|
17:48
|
|
+3
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
7-3
|
18:07
|
|
+3
|
Quade Green makes three point jump shot
|
4-3
|
18:12
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses two point layup
|
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
18:35
|
|
|
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Jordan Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Daniel Batcho defensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis personal foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Nate Roberts personal foul
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
James Akinjo defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. blocks Erik Stevenson's two point layup
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson offensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. blocks Erik Stevenson's two point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jordan Brown vs. Hameir Wright (Wildcats gains possession)
|