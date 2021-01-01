|
6:31
|
|
+1
|
Trey Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-15
|
6:31
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Trey Smith draws the foul)
|
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup
|
33-14
|
6:48
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-14
|
7:06
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-14
|
7:06
|
|
|
Omari Moore personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|
|
7:23
|
|
+1
|
Omari Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-14
|
7:23
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. shooting foul (Omari Moore draws the foul)
|
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Omari Moore makes two point layup
|
29-13
|
7:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Abu Kigab personal foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Ralph Agee defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot misses two point layup
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-11
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-11
|
8:28
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)
|
|
8:39
|
|
|
Spartans 30 second timeout
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
27-11
|
8:45
|
|
|
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
+2
|
Max Rice makes two point layup
|
25-11
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup
|
23-11
|
9:16
|
|
|
Richard Washington offensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
+3
|
Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists)
|
23-9
|
9:53
|
|
|
Max Rice defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Chase Courtney misses two point layup
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Spartans offensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:32
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-9
|
10:32
|
|
+1
|
Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-9
|
10:32
|
|
|
Omari Moore personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:06
|
|
+1
|
Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-9
|
11:06
|
|
+1
|
Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-9
|
11:06
|
|
|
Richard Washington personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Mladen Armus offensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists)
|
16-9
|
11:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza turnover
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza offensive foul
|
|
12:06
|
|
|
Spartans defensive rebound
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Max Rice misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Lukas Milner offensive rebound
|
|
12:13
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
+1
|
Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-9
|
12:31
|
|
+1
|
Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-8
|
12:31
|
|
|
Lukas Milner shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Lukas Milner personal foul
|
|
12:48
|
|
+1
|
Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-7
|
12:48
|
|
+1
|
Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-7
|
12:48
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Max Rice defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
+2
|
Max Rice makes two point layup
|
11-7
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Richard Washington makes two point layup (Sebastian Mendoza assists)
|
9-7
|
13:48
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot
|
9-5
|
14:09
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot personal foul
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Caleb Simmons defensive rebound
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Mladen Armus misses two point layup
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Richard Washington defensive rebound
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:56
|
|
+1
|
Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-3
|
15:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza blocks Rayj Dennis's two point layup
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Ralph Agee offensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:35
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Akot makes two point layup (Rayj Dennis assists)
|
9-2
|
16:38
|
|
|
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Richard Washington misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Trey Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Omari Moore turnover
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Omari Moore offensive foul
|
|
17:38
|
|
+3
|
Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists)
|
7-2
|
17:51
|
|
|
Broncos defensive rebound
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Omari Moore misses two point layup
|
|
17:59
|
|
+1
|
Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-2
|
17:59
|
|
+1
|
Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-2
|
17:59
|
|
|
Chase Courtney shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
|
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Ralph Agee makes two point layup (Omari Moore assists)
|
2-2
|
18:16
|
|
|
Omari Moore defensive rebound
|
|
18:18
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses two point layup
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Ralph Agee turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
18:51
|
|
+1
|
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
18:51
|
|
+1
|
Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
18:51
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Broncos defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Trey Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Trey Smith defensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Hugo Clarkin personal foul
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Broncos offensive rebound
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Kasean Pryor vs. Caleb Simmons (Marcus Shaver Jr. gains possession)
|