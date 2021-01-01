BOISE
SJST

1st Half
BOISE
Broncos
33
SJST
Spartans
15

Time Team Play Score
6:31 +1 Trey Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-15
6:31   Marcus Shaver Jr. personal foul (Trey Smith draws the foul)  
6:42 +2 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point layup 33-14
6:48   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
6:50   Ralph Agee misses two point jump shot  
7:06 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-14
7:06 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-14
7:06   Omari Moore personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
7:23 +1 Omari Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-14
7:23   Marcus Shaver Jr. shooting foul (Omari Moore draws the foul)  
7:23 +2 Omari Moore makes two point layup 29-13
7:33   TV timeout  
7:33   Abu Kigab personal foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)  
7:32   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
7:34   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
7:40   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
7:42   Nate Lacewell misses three point jump shot  
8:02   Ralph Agee defensive rebound  
8:04   Emmanuel Akot misses two point layup  
8:10   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
8:12   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
8:28 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-11
8:28 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-11
8:28   Sebastian Mendoza shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
8:31   Sebastian Mendoza turnover (lost ball) (Derrick Alston steals)  
8:39   Spartans 30 second timeout  
8:41 +2 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes two point jump shot 27-11
8:45   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
8:47   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
9:02 +2 Max Rice makes two point layup 25-11
9:12 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup 23-11
9:16   Richard Washington offensive rebound  
9:18   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
9:30 +3 Derrick Alston makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Akot assists) 23-9
9:53   Max Rice defensive rebound  
9:55   Chase Courtney misses two point layup  
9:59   Spartans offensive rebound  
10:02   Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (traveling)  
10:19   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
10:21   Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot  
10:32 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-9
10:32 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-9
10:32   Omari Moore personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
10:46   Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound  
10:48   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
11:06 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-9
11:06 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-9
11:06   Richard Washington personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
11:06   Mladen Armus offensive rebound  
11:08   Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point layup  
11:13   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
11:15   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
11:37 +3 Marcus Shaver Jr. makes three point jump shot (Max Rice assists) 16-9
11:52   TV timeout  
11:52   Sebastian Mendoza turnover  
11:52   Sebastian Mendoza offensive foul  
12:06   Spartans defensive rebound  
12:08   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
12:11   Lukas Milner offensive rebound  
12:13   Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot  
12:31 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-9
12:31 +1 Ralph Agee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-8
12:31   Lukas Milner shooting foul (Ralph Agee draws the foul)  
12:37   Lukas Milner personal foul  
12:48 +1 Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 13-7
12:48 +1 Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-7
12:48   Caleb Simmons shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)  
13:02   Max Rice defensive rebound  
13:04   Caleb Simmons misses three point jump shot  
13:12 +2 Max Rice makes two point layup 11-7
13:37 +2 Richard Washington makes two point layup (Sebastian Mendoza assists) 9-7
13:48   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
13:50   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
13:58 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point jump shot 9-5
14:09   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
14:11   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
14:38   Sebastian Mendoza turnover (out of bounds)  
14:54   Emmanuel Akot personal foul  
15:01   Caleb Simmons defensive rebound  
15:03   Mladen Armus misses two point layup  
15:21   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
15:23   Richard Washington misses three point jump shot  
15:34   Richard Washington defensive rebound  
15:36   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
15:56   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
15:56   Richard Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:56 +1 Richard Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-3
15:56   TV timeout  
15:56   Emmanuel Akot shooting foul (Richard Washington draws the foul)  
15:59   Sebastian Mendoza defensive rebound  
16:01   Sebastian Mendoza blocks Rayj Dennis's two point layup  
16:08   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
16:10   Trey Smith misses two point jump shot  
16:17   Ralph Agee offensive rebound  
16:19   Sebastian Mendoza misses three point jump shot  
16:35 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point layup (Rayj Dennis assists) 9-2
16:38   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
16:40   Richard Washington misses two point jump shot  
16:56   Trey Smith defensive rebound  
16:58   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
17:19   Omari Moore turnover  
17:19   Omari Moore offensive foul  
17:38 +3 Abu Kigab makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 7-2
17:51   Broncos defensive rebound  
17:53   Omari Moore misses two point layup  
17:59 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-2
17:59 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-2
17:59   Chase Courtney shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
18:11 +2 Ralph Agee makes two point layup (Omari Moore assists) 2-2
18:16   Omari Moore defensive rebound  
18:18   Derrick Alston misses two point layup  
18:34   Ralph Agee turnover (3-second violation)  
18:51 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-0
18:51 +1 Abu Kigab makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-0
18:51   Hugo Clarkin shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)  
19:12   Broncos defensive rebound  
19:14   Trey Smith misses three point jump shot  
19:37   Trey Smith defensive rebound  
19:39   Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot  
19:42   Hugo Clarkin personal foul  
0:19   Broncos offensive rebound  
20:00   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Kasean Pryor vs. Caleb Simmons (Marcus Shaver Jr. gains possession)  
Boise State
Starters
D. Alston Jr.
A. Kigab
M. Armus
E. Akot
R. Dennis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Alston Jr. 9 1 0 1/5 1/4 6/6 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
A. Kigab 5 1 0 1/3 1/2 2/2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
M. Armus 4 2 0 0/1 0/0 4/4 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
E. Akot 2 2 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2
R. Dennis 2 4 2 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 0 0 0 0 0 4
Total 33 15 4 8/22 3/10 14/14 7 0 1 0 1 2 13
San Jose State
Starters
R. Agee
R. Washington
O. Moore
T. Smith
H. Clarkin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Agee 6 3 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 0 0 0 0 1 1 2
R. Washington 5 2 0 2/7 0/2 1/2 1 0 0 0 0 1 1
O. Moore 3 1 1 1/2 0/0 1/1 3 0 0 0 1 0 1
T. Smith 1 2 0 0/4 0/3 1/1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
H. Clarkin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
Total 16 12 2 5/22 0/10 6/7 10 0 0 1 5 2 10
