0:00
End of period
0:01
+3
Aaron Estrada makes three point jump shot
35-36
0:03
Makale Foreman turnover (Eugene Omoruyi steals)
0:30
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
0:30
Eugene Omoruyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
0:30
+1
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-33
0:30
Kuany Kuany shooting foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
0:39
+2
Ryan Betley makes two point layup (Andre Kelly assists)
35-32
0:50
+3
Eric Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
33-32
1:04
Matt Bradley turnover (Eugene Omoruyi steals)
1:07
Eugene Omoruyi turnover (traveling)
1:10
Matt Bradley turnover (lost ball)
1:24
+1
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
33-29
1:24
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
1:24
Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
1:24
+2
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup
33-28
1:38
Lok Wur defensive rebound
1:40
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
2:12
Golden Bears defensive rebound
2:12
Eugene Omoruyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1
2:12
Lars Thiemann personal foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
2:24
+3
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot
33-26
2:28
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
2:30
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
2:42
Lok Wur offensive rebound
2:44
Aaron Estrada misses two point jump shot
2:55
Ducks defensive rebound
2:57
Matt Bradley misses two point jump shot
3:12
TV timeout
3:26
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
3:28
Amauri Hardy misses two point floating jump shot
3:51
+3
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot
30-26
4:03
Makale Foreman defensive rebound
4:05
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
4:20
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
4:20
Lars Thiemann misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:20
LJ Figueroa personal foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
4:21
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
4:21
Eugene Omoruyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:21
Kuany Kuany personal foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
4:26
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
4:28
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
4:54
Amauri Hardy turnover
4:54
Amauri Hardy offensive foul (Kuany Kuany draws the foul)
5:08
+3
Matt Bradley makes three point jump shot
27-26
5:19
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
5:19
Eugene Omoruyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:19
+1
Eugene Omoruyi makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-26
5:19
Kuany Kuany shooting foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
5:38
+2
Andre Kelly makes two point hook shot
24-25
5:56
Chandler Lawson turnover (traveling)
6:10
Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
6:12
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
6:21
Kuany Kuany defensive rebound
6:23
LJ Figueroa misses two point layup
6:22
Chandler Lawson offensive rebound
6:24
Eric Williams Jr. misses two point layup
6:33
Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound
6:35
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
6:53
+3
Matt Bradley makes three point jump shot
22-25
7:07
+1
Eric Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-25
7:07
+1
Eric Williams Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-24
7:07
Ryan Betley shooting foul (Eric Williams Jr. draws the foul)
7:08
Joel Brown personal foul
7:24
+1
Lars Thiemann makes regular free throw 1 of 1
19-23
7:24
Lars Thiemann misses regular free throw 1 of 1 (Chandler Lawson lane violation)
7:24
Chris Duarte shooting foul (Lars Thiemann draws the foul)
7:24
+2
Lars Thiemann makes two point layup
18-23
7:22
Lars Thiemann offensive rebound
7:24
Ryan Betley misses two point layup
7:41
Aaron Estrada personal foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
7:49
+3
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (Aaron Estrada assists)
16-23
7:57
Joel Brown turnover (Chris Duarte steals)
7:59
TV timeout
7:59
Aaron Estrada personal foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
8:04
Lars Thiemann offensive rebound
8:06
Chandler Lawson blocks Ryan Betley's two point layup
8:24
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
8:25
Chris Duarte misses two point layup
8:26
Chris Duarte offensive rebound
8:28
Chris Duarte misses two point layup
8:29
Chris Duarte offensive rebound
8:30
Aaron Estrada misses three point jump shot
8:34
+2
Andre Kelly makes two point layup (Joel Brown assists)
16-20
8:53
Aaron Estrada turnover (Andre Kelly steals)
8:53
Jarred Hyder turnover (Eugene Omoruyi steals)
9:09
+2
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point jump shot
14-20
9:24
Aaron Estrada defensive rebound
9:26
Jarred Hyder misses three point jump shot
9:52
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
9:54
LJ Figueroa misses two point layup
10:11
D.J. Thorpe personal foul
10:09
Ducks offensive rebound
10:11
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
10:18
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
10:20
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
10:46
+2
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point hook shot
14-18
10:57
D.J. Thorpe personal foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
11:06
+1
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 3 of 3
14-16
11:06
+1
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 2 of 3
13-16
11:06
+1
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 1 of 3
12-16
11:06
LJ Figueroa shooting foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
11:14
D.J. Thorpe defensive rebound
11:16
LJ Figueroa misses three point jump shot
11:23
TV timeout
11:24
Ducks offensive rebound
11:26
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
11:47
+2
D.J. Thorpe makes two point dunk (Matt Bradley assists)
11-16
12:02
Chandler Lawson turnover (3-second violation)
12:15
D.J. Thorpe turnover (traveling)
12:39
TV timeout
12:39
Amauri Hardy turnover (bad pass)
12:47
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
12:49
Lars Thiemann misses two point hook shot
13:20
+2
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup
9-16
13:35
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
13:37
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
13:50
+2
LJ Figueroa makes two point layup
9-14
14:08
+3
Matt Bradley makes three point jump shot
9-12
14:29
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
14:31
LJ Figueroa misses two point reverse layup
14:41
Lars Thiemann turnover (LJ Figueroa steals)
14:58
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
15:00
Amauri Hardy misses two point layup
15:12
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
15:14
Kuany Kuany misses two point hook shot
15:32
+2
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup (LJ Figueroa assists)
6-12
15:43
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
15:45
Eric Williams Jr. blocks Lars Thiemann's two point hook shot
|
15:57
|
|
|
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany turnover (double dribble)
|
|
16:36
|
|
+3
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (LJ Figueroa assists)
|
6-10
|
16:43
|
|
|
Joel Brown personal foul (Amauri Hardy draws the foul)
|
|
17:00
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
|
6-7
|
17:17
|
|
|
Chris Duarte turnover
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Chris Duarte offensive foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|
|
17:33
|
|
+3
|
Matt Bradley makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
|
3-7
|
17:47
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point layup
|
0-7
|
18:05
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point pullup jump shot
|
0-5
|
18:51
|
|
|
Ducks defensive rebound
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
+3
|
LJ Figueroa makes three point jump shot (Eric Williams Jr. assists)
|
0-3
|
19:23
|
|
|
Ryan Betley turnover (Amauri Hardy steals)
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann vs. Eugene Omoruyi (Ducks gains possession)
|