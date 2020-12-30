|
0:01
|
|
+3
|
Jeriah Horne makes three point jump shot (Keeshawn Barthelemy assists)
|
44-33
|
0:31
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
+3
|
McKinley Wright IV makes three point jump shot (Evan Battey assists)
|
41-33
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point dunk (Drew Peterson assists)
|
38-33
|
1:58
|
|
|
Trojans defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Evan Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Drew Peterson turnover (lost ball) (Jabari Walker steals)
|
|
3:10
|
|
+2
|
Jabari Walker makes two point jump shot (Maddox Daniels assists)
|
38-31
|
3:34
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz personal foul (Evan Mobley draws the foul)
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Trojans offensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses two point layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes two point dunk
|
36-31
|
4:05
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Jabari Walker blocks Chevez Goodwin's two point layup
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point layup
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-31
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-31
|
4:25
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin personal foul (D'Shawn Schwartz draws the foul)
|
|
4:25
|
|
+1
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-31
|
4:43
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point layup
|
32-31
|
4:51
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses two point layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne turnover (bad pass) (Chevez Goodwin steals)
|
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah White makes two point jump shot
|
32-29
|
6:08
|
|
|
Evan Battey personal foul
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Evan Battey turnover (Chevez Goodwin steals)
|
|
6:23
|
|
+1
|
Chevez Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
32-27
|
6:23
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV shooting foul (Chevez Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
6:23
|
|
+2
|
Chevez Goodwin makes two point putback layup
|
32-26
|
6:23
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses two point layup
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses two point layup
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Drew Peterson defensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo personal foul
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:25
|
|
+3
|
Max Agbonkpolo makes three point jump shot (Drew Peterson assists)
|
32-24
|
7:35
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
32-21
|
7:35
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley turnover
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley technical foul
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah White steals)
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley turnover (Jeriah Horne steals)
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah White steals)
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Isaiah White defensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Jabari Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Evan Mobley turnover (bad pass) (McKinley Wright IV steals)
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Trojans 30 second timeout
|
|
8:36
|
|
+3
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
31-21
|
8:51
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
9:06
|
|
+3
|
Jabari Walker makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
28-21
|
9:18
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy personal foul
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne offensive rebound
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Tristan da Silva misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
+3
|
Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot (Noah Baumann assists)
|
25-21
|
10:07
|
|
+1
|
Tristan da Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-18
|
10:07
|
|
|
Tristan da Silva misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Chevez Goodwin shooting foul (Tristan da Silva draws the foul)
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Tristan da Silva personal foul
|
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes two point layup
|
24-18
|
11:16
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point layup (Tahj Eaddy assists)
|
22-18
|
11:35
|
|
+2
|
Keeshawn Barthelemy makes two point pullup jump shot
|
22-16
|
11:49
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point layup (Max Agbonkpolo assists)
|
20-16
|
12:04
|
|
+1
|
McKinley Wright IV makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-14
|
12:04
|
|
|
Max Agbonkpolo shooting foul (McKinley Wright IV draws the foul)
|
|
12:04
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point jump shot
|
19-14
|
12:10
|
|
|
Jabari Walker defensive rebound
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point jump shot
|
17-14
|
12:54
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley misses two point layup
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley defensive rebound
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Maddox Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Drew Peterson makes two point layup
|
15-14
|
13:41
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz personal foul
|
|
13:55
|
|
+3
|
D'Shawn Schwartz makes three point jump shot (Evan Battey assists)
|
15-12
|
13:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy personal foul
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Evan Battey offensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup
|
12-12
|
14:32
|
|
+3
|
Maddox Daniels makes three point jump shot (D'Shawn Schwartz assists)
|
12-10
|
14:54
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Mobley makes two point layup (Drew Peterson assists)
|
9-10
|
15:00
|
|
|
Tahj Eaddy defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley blocks Jeriah Horne's two point layup
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Isaiah White misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Isaiah White offensive rebound
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Drew Peterson misses two point layup
|
|
15:46
|
|
+2
|
Jeriah Horne makes two point jump shot
|
9-8
|
16:03
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Mobley makes three point jump shot (Tahj Eaddy assists)
|
7-8
|
16:25
|
|
+2
|
McKinley Wright IV makes two point jump shot
|
7-5
|
16:38
|
|
|
Evan Mobley turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Eli Parquet personal foul
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Mobley offensive rebound
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Evan Mobley misses two point layup
|
|
17:10
|
|
+2
|
Evan Battey makes two point layup
|
5-5
|
17:19
|
|
|
Evan Mobley turnover (Eli Parquet steals)
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Isaiah White defensive rebound
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses two point layup
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Buffaloes offensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
+2
|
Evan Mobley makes two point jump shot (Tahj Eaddy assists)
|
3-5
|
18:19
|
|
+3
|
Jeriah Horne makes three point jump shot (McKinley Wright IV assists)
|
3-3
|
18:26
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz offensive rebound
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Evan Battey misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
McKinley Wright IV defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Evan Battey blocks Isaiah Mobley's two point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Eli Parquet personal foul
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Evan Battey turnover (lost ball) (Drew Peterson steals)
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Jeriah Horne offensive rebound
|
|
19:27
|
|
|
D'Shawn Schwartz misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:43
|
|
+3
|
Tahj Eaddy makes three point jump shot (Drew Peterson assists)
|
0-3
|
20:00
|
|
|
Eli Parquet vs. Evan Mobley (Trojans gains possession)
|