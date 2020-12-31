USD
SANFRAN

2nd Half
USD
Toreros
18
SANFRAN
Dons
21

Time Team Play Score
7:57   Frankie Hughes turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Shabazz steals)  
8:15   Dons 30 second timeout  
8:20 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists) 49-51
8:37   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
8:39   Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot  
9:03 +1 Jonas Visser makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-49
9:03 +1 Jonas Visser makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-48
9:03   Vladimir Pinchuk shooting foul (Jonas Visser draws the foul)  
9:04   Jonas Visser offensive rebound  
9:06   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
9:25 +2 Joey Calcaterra makes two point jump shot 49-47
9:38   Ben Pyle defensive rebound  
9:40   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
9:49   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
9:51   Ben Pyle misses two point jump shot  
10:13 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 47-47
10:40 +1 Josh Parrish makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-45
10:40 +1 Josh Parrish makes regular free throw 1 of 2 46-45
10:40   Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Josh Parrish draws the foul)  
10:47 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point layup 45-45
10:54   Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound  
10:56   Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point jump shot  
11:08   Vladimir Pinchuk turnover (bad pass)  
11:28   Josh Parrish defensive rebound  
11:30   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
11:39   Josh Parrish personal foul  
11:50   Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound  
11:52   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot  
12:00   TV timeout  
12:02   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
12:02   Josh Parrish misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:02   Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Josh Parrish draws the foul)  
12:02 +2 Josh Parrish makes two point jump shot 45-43
12:18 +1 Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-43
12:18 +1 Julian Rishwain makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-42
12:18   Finn Sullivan shooting foul (Julian Rishwain draws the foul)  
12:20 +2 Vladimir Pinchuk makes two point layup (Joey Calcaterra assists) 43-41
12:30   Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Vladimir Pinchuk steals)  
12:45   Frankie Hughes personal foul  
13:04   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
13:06   Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot  
13:27   Julian Rishwain personal foul  
13:27   Toreros defensive rebound  
13:29   Jonas Visser misses two point jump shot  
13:31   Ben Pyle personal foul (Jonas Visser draws the foul)  
13:32   Jonas Visser offensive rebound  
13:34   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
14:00 +1 Josh Parrish makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-41
14:00   Jamaree Bouyea shooting foul (Josh Parrish draws the foul)  
13:59 +2 Josh Parrish makes two point layup 40-41
14:04   Josh Kunen turnover (bad pass) (Josh Parrish steals)  
14:18   TV timeout  
14:52   Yauhen Massalski turnover (lost ball) (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)  
15:22   Finn Sullivan defensive rebound  
15:24   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
15:35 +3 Frankie Hughes makes three point jump shot 38-41
15:42 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 35-41
15:48 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes technical free throw 2 of 2 35-39
15:48 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes technical free throw 1 of 2 35-38
15:48   Yauhen Massalski turnover  
15:48   Toreros technical foul  
15:48   Yauhen Massalski personal foul  
15:48   TV timeout  
15:48   Toreros 30 second timeout  
16:01 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup (Khalil Shabazz assists) 35-37
16:06   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
16:08   Finn Sullivan misses three point jump shot  
16:28 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 1 35-35
16:28   Finn Sullivan shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
16:28 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point jump shot 35-34
6:46   Dons offensive rebound  
6:48   Finn Sullivan blocks Khalil Shabazz's two point layup  
16:54   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
16:56   Frankie Hughes misses two point jump shot  
17:04   Finn Sullivan defensive rebound  
17:06   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
17:34 +2 Yauhen Massalski makes two point jump shot (Finn Sullivan assists) 35-32
17:40   Frankie Hughes defensive rebound  
17:42   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
17:49   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
17:51   Taavi Jurkatamm blocks Josh Parrish's two point jump shot  
18:22 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 33-32
18:29   Joey Calcaterra turnover (bad pass) (Taavi Jurkatamm steals)  
18:45   Frankie Hughes defensive rebound  
18:47   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
19:13 +2 Yauhen Massalski makes two point layup 33-30
19:31   Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound  
19:33   Dzmitry Ryuny misses two point jump shot  

1st Half
USD
Toreros
31
SANFRAN
Dons
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Toreros offensive rebound  
0:01   Joey Calcaterra misses three point jump shot  
0:05   Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound  
0:07   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
0:35 +3 Joey Calcaterra makes three point jump shot (Finn Sullivan assists) 31-30
0:42 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-30
0:42 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-29
0:42   Joey Calcaterra shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
0:53   Jonas Visser defensive rebound  
0:53   Yauhen Massalski misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:53 +1 Yauhen Massalski makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-28
0:53   Jonas Visser personal foul (Yauhen Massalski draws the foul)  
1:02   Toreros 30 second timeout  
1:06   Frankie Hughes defensive rebound  
1:06   Khalil Shabazz misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:06 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-28
1:06   Yauhen Massalski shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
1:14   Dzmitry Ryuny offensive rebound  
1:16   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
1:25   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
1:25   Josh Parrish misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:25   Josh Parrish misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:25   Josh Kunen shooting foul (Josh Parrish draws the foul)  
1:27   Josh Parrish offensive rebound  
1:29   Ben Pyle misses three point jump shot  
1:55 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 27-27
2:09   Finn Sullivan personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
2:28   Toreros turnover (shot clock violation)  
2:50   Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul  
3:00 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 27-25
3:07   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
3:09   Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot  
3:35 +3 Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 27-22
3:49   TV timeout  
3:49   Josh Parrish turnover (traveling)  
4:12 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 27-19
4:20 +3 Jared Rodriguez makes three point jump shot (Josh Parrish assists) 27-17
4:32   Jared Rodriguez defensive rebound  
4:32   Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:32   Jamaree Bouyea misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:32   Ben Pyle shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
4:42   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
4:44   Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot  
4:50   Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound  
4:52   Taavi Jurkatamm misses two point layup  
5:03   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
5:05   Joey Calcaterra misses two point jump shot  
5:11   Vladimir Pinchuk defensive rebound  
5:13   Josh Kunen misses two point layup  
5:30   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
5:32   Jared Rodriguez misses three point jump shot  
5:43   Finn Sullivan defensive rebound  
5:45   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
5:58   Finn Sullivan turnover (bad pass) (Josh Kunen steals)  
6:05   Khalil Shabazz turnover  
6:05   Khalil Shabazz offensive foul  
6:15   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
6:17   Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot  
6:28   Josh Parrish defensive rebound  
6:30   Julian Rishwain misses two point layup  
6:52   Yauhen Massalski turnover (traveling)  
7:08   Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound  
7:10   Julian Rishwain misses three point jump shot  
7:25   Finn Sullivan personal foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
7:34   TV timeout  
7:34   Toreros 30 second timeout  
7:45 +2 Joey Calcaterra makes two point layup 24-17
7:56   Yauhen Massalski defensive rebound  
7:58   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
8:13 +2 Josh Parrish makes two point layup 22-17
8:20   Joey Calcaterra defensive rebound  
8:22   Damari Milstead misses two point jump shot  
8:37 +2 Yauhen Massalski makes two point layup 20-17
8:41   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball)  
9:24 +2 Yauhen Massalski makes two point dunk (Josh Parrish assists) 18-17
9:33   Toreros defensive rebound  
9:35   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot  
10:00   Dons defensive rebound  
10:02   Josh Parrish misses two point jump shot  
10:13   Damari Milstead personal foul  
10:30 +2 Damari Milstead makes two point jump shot (Jonas Visser assists) 16-17
10:43 +2 Joey Calcaterra makes two point jump shot 16-15
10:52   Damari Milstead turnover (bad pass) (Joey Calcaterra steals)  
10:52   Jared Rodriguez turnover  
10:52   Jared Rodriguez offensive foul  
11:07   Dons turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:38 +1 Joey Calcaterra makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-15
11:38   TV timeout  
11:38   Taavi Jurkatamm shooting foul (Joey Calcaterra draws the foul)  
11:38 +2 Joey Calcaterra makes two point layup (Ben Pyle assists) 13-15
12:05 +2 Julian Rishwain makes two point jump shot 11-15
12:14   Josh Parrish turnover (lost ball)  
12:28   Toreros defensive rebound  
12:30   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
12:42 +2 Finn Sullivan makes two point layup 11-13
12:54 +2 Jonas Visser makes two point layup 9-13
13:08   Jonas Visser offensive rebound  
13:10   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
13:13   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
13:15   Finn Sullivan misses three point jump shot  
13:39 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 9-11
13:53 +3 Frankie Hughes makes three point jump shot (Frankie Hughes assists) 9-9
14:00   Jared Rodriguez defensive rebound  
14:02   Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot  
14:23   Julian Rishwain defensive rebound  
14:25   Jared Rodriguez misses two point layup  
14:29   Khalil Shabazz personal foul  
14:41 +1 Khalil Shabazz makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-9
14:41   Frankie Hughes shooting foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
14:42 +2 Khalil Shabazz makes two point jump shot 6-8
14:51   Ben Pyle turnover (traveling)  
15:04   Julian Rishwain turnover  
15:04   Julian Rishwain offensive foul  
15:07 +2 Josh Parrish makes two point layup 6-6
15:12   Josh Parrish offensive rebound  
15:14   Ben Pyle misses two point layup  
15:38   Taavi Jurkatamm turnover (lost ball)  
15:47   TV timeout  
15:47   Josh Parrish personal foul  
16:04   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
16:06   Frankie Hughes misses two point jump shot  
16:22   Josh Parrish defensive rebound  
16:24   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
16:51   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
16:53   Joey Calcaterra misses two point layup  
17:13 +3 Taavi Jurkatamm makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 4-6
17:31   Khalil Shabazz defensive rebound  
17:33   Frankie Hughes misses three point jump shot  
17:50   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (lost ball)  
18:18 +2 Josh Parrish makes two point layup (Frankie Hughes assists) 4-3
18:39 +3 Josh Kunen makes three point jump shot (Khalil Shabazz assists) 2-3
18:59   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
19:01   Joey Calcaterra misses two point jump shot  
19:09   Josh Kunen turnover (traveling)  
19:15   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
19:17   Yauhen Massalski misses two point jump shot  
19:28   Frankie Hughes defensive rebound  
19:30   Taavi Jurkatamm misses three point jump shot  
19:48 +2 Yauhen Massalski makes two point jump shot 2-0
20:00   Yauhen Massalski vs. Jamaree Bouyea (Finn Sullivan gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
