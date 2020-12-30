|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson turnover (bad pass) (Jules Bernard steals)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Bruins 30 second timeout
|
|
0:03
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
70-72
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Alfonso Plummer makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
70-71
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Alfonso Plummer makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
69-71
|
0:05
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jules Bernard shooting foul (Alfonso Plummer draws the foul)
|
|
0:16
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
68-71
|
0:16
|
|
|
Utes 30 second timeout
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen personal foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|
|
0:17
|
|
|
Utes 30 second timeout
|
|
0:18
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point driving layup
|
68-70
|
0:26
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
66-70
|
0:26
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
66-69
|
0:28
|
|
|
Rylan Jones shooting foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover (lost ball) (Tyger Campbell steals)
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Timmy Allen steals)
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Bruins 30 second timeout
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Alfonso Plummer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
66-68
|
1:50
|
|
+1
|
Alfonso Plummer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
65-68
|
1:52
|
|
|
Jalen Hill personal foul (Alfonso Plummer draws the foul)
|
|
2:12
|
|
+3
|
Chris Smith makes three point jump shot (Jules Bernard assists)
|
64-68
|
2:39
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Rylan Jones assists)
|
64-65
|
2:54
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Chris Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:13
|
|
|
Utes turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Jules Bernard makes two point pullup jump shot
|
62-65
|
4:11
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|
62-63
|
4:28
|
|
|
Rylan Jones defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:13
|
|
+1
|
Johnny Juzang makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
60-63
|
5:13
|
|
|
Rylan Jones shooting foul (Johnny Juzang draws the foul)
|
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Johnny Juzang makes two point layup (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
60-62
|
5:17
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Riley Battin offensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Jules Bernard blocks Timmy Allen's two point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
+1
|
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
60-60
|
5:39
|
|
|
Riley Battin shooting foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
|
|
5:39
|
|
+2
|
Jules Bernard makes two point driving layup (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
60-59
|
5:50
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Cody Riley misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Bruins 30 second timeout
|
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
|
60-57
|
6:54
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer personal foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen personal foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Riley Battin personal foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Cody Riley offensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
+1
|
Riley Battin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
58-57
|
7:17
|
|
+1
|
Riley Battin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
57-57
|
7:17
|
|
|
Cody Riley shooting foul (Riley Battin draws the foul)
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Utes offensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:32
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
56-57
|
7:32
|
|
|
Jules Bernard shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Chris Smith turnover
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Chris Smith offensive foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
8:26
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point driving layup
|
55-57
|
9:01
|
|
+2
|
Johnny Juzang makes two point pullup jump shot
|
53-57
|
9:10
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Jalen Hill blocks Ian Martinez's two point layup
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Utes 30 second timeout
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Chris Smith misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point jump shot
|
53-55
|
10:09
|
|
|
Lahat Thioune defensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Jake Kyman misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
+3
|
Pelle Larsson makes three point jump shot (Timmy Allen assists)
|
51-55
|
11:07
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer defensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Jake Kyman misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson turnover
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson offensive foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
+3
|
Jake Kyman makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
48-55
|
12:26
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen personal foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:07
|
|
+1
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
48-52
|
13:07
|
|
|
Rylan Jones shooting foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Rylan Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jaime Jaquez Jr. steals)
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Jules Bernard personal foul (Rylan Jones draws the foul)
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Jones steals)
|
|
13:37
|
|
+3
|
Mikael Jantunen makes three point jump shot
|
48-51
|
13:41
|
|
|
Timmy Allen offensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:14
|
|
+2
|
Johnny Juzang makes two point pullup jump shot
|
45-51
|
14:32
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point jump shot
|
45-49
|
14:36
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer offensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses two point layup
|
|
14:46
|
|
+2
|
Cody Riley makes two point layup (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
43-49
|
14:46
|
|
|
Bruins offensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point jump shot
|
43-47
|
15:21
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell personal foul
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Rylan Jones personal foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|
41-47
|
16:08
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang turnover
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang offensive foul (Alfonso Plummer draws the foul)
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point layup
|
39-47
|
16:43
|
|
|
Timmy Allen offensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
+3
|
Jules Bernard makes three point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
37-47
|
17:30
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen misses two point layup
|
|
17:52
|
|
+3
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
37-44
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point driving layup
|
37-41
|
18:56
|
|
|
Bruins turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
18:56
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
35-41
|
18:56
|
|
|
Chris Smith shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup (Rylan Jones assists)
|
34-41
|
19:08
|
|
|
Chris Smith turnover (double dribble)
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Chris Smith defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Johnny Juzang blocks Alfonso Plummer's three point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Cody Riley turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. misses two point jump shot
|